Disney’s Haunted Mansion (2023) movie brings the spooky thrills of the beloved theme park attraction to life, blending supernatural chills with an adventure so popular, that Disney locations worldwide incorporate it. But while the story captivates, many viewers wonder: Where was Haunted Mansion filmed? In this blog post, we’ll dive into the key Haunted Mansion filming locations, from the film’s set design to its real-life architectural inspiration.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Mary Hammel

Key Scenes: Exterior shots of the titular haunted mansion were filmed at The Buckner Mansion, located in the Garden District. The engagement scene took place in Jackson Square, characters got drinks in Napoleon House, the Haunted Mansion’s jazz funeral was held in Lafayette Cemetery No. 2, and many of the outdoor shots were within the 800 block of Royal Street.

Best Time to Visit: October to November for fans of autumnal, ‘Halloween vibes’ settings, for the fall season. Springtime, from March to May, is also popular for mild weather and vibrant events like Mardi Gras.

Transportation Options: New Orleans is easily accessible by air, with Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport serving as the main hub. Once in the city, visitors can use streetcars, rideshares, or walking tours to explore the French Quarter, Garden District, and other historic neighborhoods.

The 2023 Haunted Mansion movie draws heavily from its Disneyland counterpart, particularly the inspiration of the New Orleans Haunted Mansion. Although much of the film was shot on carefully crafted sets located in Atlanta, Georgia, at Trilith Studios, key scenes were filmed on-location in New Orleans. The famous mansion’s exterior, Buckner Mansion, inspired by the real building on Royal Street in the French Quarter, was recreated for the film to match the Southern Gothic design of the original Disneyland attraction.

Things to Do in New Orleans, LA: If you’re heading to New Orleans in autumn, check out the New Orleans Film Festival, the Oktoberfest celebration on Bayou St. John, or see iconic New Orleans neighborhoods at Gentilly Fest or the Treme Fall Festival.

Where to Eat in New Orleans, LA: New Orleans is famous for its food scene. Head to Domilise’s Po-Boy & Bar or enjoy seafood at Casamento’s on Magazine Street for a taste of the city. If you’re looking to take your picture in front of the house used for the mansion in Haunted Mansion, you’ll likely be nearby Commander’s Palace in the Garden District.

Where to Stay in New Orleans, LA: Bourbon Orleans Hotel, Holiday Inn French Quarter, and The Roosevelt New Orleans will all offer top-of-the-line lodging. For less expensive stays, try The Bienville House Hotel or The French Market Inn.



Why New Orleans Is the Perfect Setting for Iconic Film Locations

The choice of Louisiana as the Haunted Mansion’s shooting location was no accident. New Orleans has a reputation as one of the most haunted cities in the U.S., known for the ghost stories, voodoo legends, and haunted homes, the city is an ideal match for a film centered around a haunted house. The unique blend of Southern Gothic and French Creole architecture, with the ornate mansions, historical cemeteries, and cobblestone streets naturally evoke a spooky, timeless ambiance for both the Haunted Mansion 2023 movie filming set design and its thematic elements.

Atlanta, Georgia

Photo Credit: Piedmont Park

Key Scenes: Most of the filming for The Haunted Mansion movie took place at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. However, notable scenes were shot in Atlanta’s charming neighborhoods and historic locations, showcasing the Southern Gothic style. The studio setting at Trilith reimagined the mansion with detailed sets to capture the eerie essence of the Disney ride. Atlanta’s architecture provided additional inspiration, with certain historic buildings doubling for exteriors of the Haunted Mansion to match the dark, atmospheric look of the iconic attraction.

Best Time to Visit: For a seasonal experience, the best time to visit Atlanta is from September to November, when fall weather brings comfortable temperatures and Atlanta’s annual Halloween events come to life, adding to the “haunted” feel. Spring, from March to May, is another great season for mild weather, blooming landscapes, and festivals such as the Atlanta Dogwood Festival and Inman Park Festival.

Transportation Options: Atlanta is well-connected through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, one of the busiest airports in the U.S. Once in the city, visitors can use the MARTA rail and bus systems to navigate around major attractions or opt for rideshares and walking tours to explore popular neighborhoods such as Midtown, Buckhead, and historic areas near Trilith Studios.

Things to Do in Atlanta, GA: When visiting in the fall, check out popular events like the Little Five Points Halloween Festival and Parade, a quirky tradition for lovers of Halloween vibes. If you’re a movie fan, a visit to the Atlanta History Center or guided tours of Trilith Studios provide insights into the city’s film industry. For natural beauty, head to Piedmont Park, where scenic autumn views complement any trip to Atlanta.

Where to Eat in Atlanta, GA: Atlanta’s food scene is not to be missed. Try Southern staples at Mary Mac’s Tea Room or enjoy soul food classics at Busy Bee Cafe. If you’re near Trilith Studios, head to Noona Meat & Seafood for a delicious meal. Other favorites include the iconic Varsity drive-in or upscale dining at Bones for classic steakhouse fare.

Where to Stay in Atlanta, GA: The Georgian Terrace Hotel, Hyatt Regency Atlanta, and Marriott Marquis offer comfortable and upscale accommodations in the heart of Atlanta. For a more budget-friendly stay, try the Hilton Garden Inn in Midtown or Hampton Inn Atlanta Downtown, which offer easy access to local attractions and comfortable amenities.

Experience the Haunted Mansion

The Haunted Mansion 2023 movie blends iconic sets with atmospheric real-world locations, with New Orleans’ Southern Gothic charm playing a pivotal role. While much of the film was shot on production sets at Trilith Studios, Georgia, the real-world filming spots in New Orleans accentuate the haunted allure. Whether you’re a fan of Disney’s theme park ride or intrigued by supernatural film, visiting these locations makes them feel both known and new at the same time.