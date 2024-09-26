When most people picture New Orleans, their minds instantly shift to Mardi Gras. The annual bacchanal event marks the beginning of Lent as Christian followers enjoy a raucous party before atoning ahead of the holiest of Christian holidays — Easter. But New Orleans is about more than having one too many drinks on Bourbon Street.

This historic town is also home to an incredibly diverse foodie scene. Thanks to the colorful history, New Orleans has experienced French, Spanish, African, Haitian, and even Vietnamese culture waves. If your travel plans include the Crescent City, here are 10 amazing restaurants to create the ultimate foodie experience including classic and new eats.

Antoine’s

Antoine’s prides itself on being the oldest restaurant in New Orleans and the oldest family-run restaurant in the United States. Established in 1840, this restaurant is located in the French Quarter with views of St. Louis Cathedral. Classic French and Creole recipes reign supreme at Antoine’s with many iconic options like oysters Rockefeller (a recipe created at this restaurant), shrimp rémoulade, and seafood gumbo. Just as the food is inviting to patron’s bellies, the decor in this historic restaurant is a direct nod to the family’s French heritage, with many private dining rooms giving Versailles vibes.

Luke

For those that love Creole fare, but would appreciate a modern twist, book a reservation at Luke. Located just outside the French Quarter, Luke is a self-described “Creole-inspired Brasserie” that serves a fun mix of Creole comfort foods and unexpected recipes. Enjoy an elevated twist on grits with baked jalapeño cheesy grits or the jumbo Louisiana shrimp & grits, southern classics like red beans and rice, and French classics like croque monsieur and trout Amandine.

Café Du Monde

While not a restaurant in the traditional sense, this café is not to be missed — especially for first-time visitors to New Orleans. Café du Monde is most famously known for its decadent beignets. And, people stand outside willingly in lines to try them. Likewise, this is one place where those who aren’t native to the region can try chicory coffee, a unique reimagining of traditional coffee. Its roots go back to when blockades during Napoleon Bonaparte’s reign in 1808 prevented coffee beans from being imported to French controlled territories — including New Orleans. Still, any trip to New Orleans deserves a pit stop at Café du Monde.

Dong Phuong Bakery

Don’t be surprised to learn that New Orleans has a strong Vietnamese influence. Since the early 1980s, Vietnamese residents have called the Crescent City home, and introduced this Gulf city to their flavorful cuisine. If you’re ready to explore beyond the French Quarter, Dong Phuong Bakery is a must-visit spot in Nola East. This James Beard Award-winning bakery is known for Vietnamese staples like banh mi, mooncakes, and even king cakes. No plans to visit New Orleans anytime soon? No worries, Dong Phuong Bakery ships its tasty treats out of state too.

Saint-Germain

For those who want a full gastronomical experience, Saint-Germain needs to be on the itinerary. This dinner-only restaurant serves a 10-course tasting menu that focuses on creating a warm and welcoming experience that makes patrons feel like they’re dining at a personal friend’s home — who happens to be a world-class chef. Often the chef provides tableside service and engages with patrons, which is why this is a reservation-only establishment.

Because of the smaller seating capacity, Saint-Germain boasts specialty on-site techniques like dry-aged meat and washed rind cheese making. Just be warned, this isn’t the place to request substitutions or demand dietary restrictions. And, the littles will have to stay home as this is an adults only establishment.

Chicken’s Kitchen

If Southern cooking is more appealing than Creole, Chicken’s Kitchen is a Black-owned comfort food spot with self-taught Chef Marlon at the helm. The catering turned restaurant chef launched his restaurant towards the end of 2020 after six years of catering out of his home. This New York Times ranked restaurant features a rotating menu Monday through Fryday (their spelling) of mains and sides, allowing people to choose between Southern classics like fried chicken, catfish, pork chops, turkey necks, and more. Better still, every day there are daily specials with a choice of a main entrée, a large side, and two small sides.

Lil Dizzy’s Café

For a food tour through family owned and operated restaurants, Lil Dizzy’s Café shouldn’t be missed. This is yet another restaurant opened by a member of the Baquet family and is located in Treme, one of the oldest African American neighborhoods in the US. Eddie’s in the 7th Ward was another restaurant managed by another member of the family — although it’s no longer open. Billed as a Creole-Soul restaurant, the lunch-only menu features Southern staples like fried chicken, as well as Creole favorites like po’boys.

Lil Dizzy’s Café isn’t just about amazing dishes, the venue is also known for a craft cocktail menu that rivals the food. If any of the dishes really speak to someone, they can buy “The Baquet Family Cookbook” or purchase gumbo mix to bring home with them.

Deja Vieux Food Park

Sometimes picking just one restaurant can be too difficult. Instead, head to Deja Vieux Food Park. Located in the Garden District, this blend of food trucks and outdoor dining with a bar gives patrons the opportunity to sample from a wide variety of food vendors. Along with Creole and Southern options, patrons can also enjoy Jamaican, French, and other fare.

Dooky Chase’s Restaurant

Dooky Chase’s Restaurant is another institution that’s enjoyed serving the greater New Orleans community since 1941. This Black, family-owned restaurant is also located in Treme and boasts having served civil rights greats like Thurgood Marshall, Martin Luther King Jr., and James Baldwin, and even multiple presidents including Barack Obama and George W. Bush. Dooky Chase’s is mainly a lunch restaurant Tuesday through Friday and offers dinner on Friday and Saturday nights.

Similar to Lil Dizzy’s Café, the menu is a comforting blend of Southern and Creole dishes. If more elevated Creole cuisine is preferred, consider stopping by Chapter IV, the latest restaurant by Chef Dook Chase, a fourth-generation chef in the family.

Fritai

Rounding out this list of must-visit New Orleans restaurants is Fritai, a Haitian street food inspired restaurant headed by co-owner, Chef Charly Pierre. He uses his knowledge of Haitian dishes his mother cooked for the family, along with training he received from his father who was a skilled chef as well. Before launching Fritai, Chef Pierre trained in Boston. He later relocated to New Orleans, working in iconic restaurants such as Angeline, Sucre, and Bayona. Fritai started as a pop-up food stall but eventually morphed into a full-fledged restaurant, earning Zagat’s 30 Under 30 and Eater National Young Guns acknowledgements. This dinner-only menu features Haitian comfort foods that can be paired with the restaurant’s specialty craft cocktail menu.

How Do You Savor New Orleans?

New Orleans is a city with a rich and diverse history which is constantly evolving even to this day. While historic flavor profiles center on French, Spanish, and Creole cuisine, other cultural influences like Vietnamese, Southern, and Haitian dishes transform this southern port city into an international foodie destination. Whether people prefer historic restaurants like Antoine’s or Dooky Chase’s Restaurant, or new upstarts like Chicken’s Kitchen or Fritai, the 10 restaurants on this list are sure to delight.