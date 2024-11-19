Florida-based cruise line Villa Vie Residences has unveiled a brand-new travel opportunity called “Tour La Vie.” This daring marketing campaign and program gives Americans and other global citizens a chance to explore the globe for four years, coinciding with President-elect Donald Trump’s second term in office.

The Villa Vie Odyssey, the ship at the heart of this ambitious venture, will be a floating haven for up to 600 residents. Passengers can choose from various extended stay options. These include a one-year “Escape from Reality” cruise, a two-year “Mid-Term Selection” voyage, a three-year “Everywhere but Home” option, and the headline-grabbing four-year “Skip Forward” trip.

This maritime marathon will cover an impressive itinerary, visiting over 140 countries and stopping at 425 ports. The trip begins with a month-long exploration of the Caribbean before going on a four-month South American adventure. Highlights of this leg include two transits through the Panama Canal, visits to two World Wonders, and sailing through the Chilean Fjords. Passengers will also glimpse Antarctica, experience Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, and enjoy an eight-day cruise down the Amazon River.

The Four-Year Cruise Voyage Will Be A Politically Neutral Escape

Despite the timing that aligns with Trump’s second term, Villa Vie Residences’ CEO Mikael Petterson insists that the program is not politically motivated: “We came up with this marketing campaign before we even knew who would win,” Petterson told Newsweek. “Regardless of who would have won, you would have half of the population upset.”

The company’s stance is clear – they aim to provide an escape for anyone feeling unsettled, regardless of political affiliation. “Quite frankly, we don’t have a political view one way or the other. We just wanted to give people who feel threatened to have a way to get out,” Petterson added. This long-term sea voyage comes with a full suite of services for passengers.

The all-inclusive price covers food, drinks (with alcohol included at dinner), WiFi, medical visits, weekly housekeeping, and bi-weekly laundry services. Prices for this experience start at just under $40,000 per year. For those committed to the entire four-year journey, single-occupancy cabins are available for $256,000, while double occupancy will set travelers back $320,000 for the whole trip.