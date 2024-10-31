Usually, as the dust settles on U.S. presidential elections, a wave of emotions sweeps across the nation. For some, the results bring jubilation and hope. For others, they may spark disappointment, concern, or even a desire for change.

In the aftermath of such a pivotal moment in American democracy, it’s common for individuals to contemplate their future and consider alternative living arrangements. In such cases, moving to a new nation can be an exciting and terrifying prospect. Whatever one’s motivation: political disillusionment, a desire for novel experiences, or a combination of the two, if you’re looking for a new beginning after the 2024 election, this list of places can give you just that.

Canada

Kyle Roxas / Pexels

Canada provides a familiar yet distinct alternative for those seeking a change after the election without straying too far from home. With its universal healthcare system, diverse cities, and nature, this northern neighbor has long been a popular choice for Americans looking to relocate.

Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal consistently rank among the world’s most livable cities. They offer a high quality of life. They also boast robust job markets and multicultural environments. However, expect higher taxes and a colder climate in most regions. The cost of living, especially in major cities like Vancouver and Toronto, can also be relatively high.

Rwanda

Payam Moin Afshari / Unsplash

Known as the “Land of a Thousand Hills,” Rwanda has made remarkable progress in recent years. It has become one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa and a leader in sustainable development. The capital city, Kigali, is often praised for its cleanliness, safety, and modern infrastructure.

Rwanda has also been actively courting foreign investment and talent. Such progress makes it increasingly accessible for expats. Moreover, the country’s commitment to conservation is evident in its world-renowned gorilla trekking experiences and eco-tourism development. While adjusting to life in Rwanda may present some challenges, many expats find the experience rewarding.

New Zealand

Alex Shutin / Unsplash

New Zealand might be your ideal destination if you dream of unimaginable landscapes and a laid-back lifestyle. The island nation has it all. You will find natural beauty, friendly locals, and a high quality of life. As such, it has become increasingly popular among expats in recent years. New Zealand’s handling of global crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, has earned it praise for effective governance, which might be just what one needs after election grief.

The country offers a good work-life balance, excellent healthcare, and a strong emphasis on environmental conservation. While the cost of living can be high, especially in cities like Auckland and Wellington, many find the trade-off worthwhile for the quality of life.

Costa Rica

César Badilla Miranda / Unsplash

Costa Rica has that balance of tropical paradise and political stability that many seek. Known for its “pura vida” (pure life) philosophy, this Central American nation has long been a favorite among expats and retirees. Costa Rica boasts beautiful beaches, lush rainforests, and a commitment to environmental sustainability.

The country has no standing army and is often cited as one of the happiest nations in the world. Its healthcare system is highly regarded and the cost of living can be significantly lower than in the United States, especially outside tourist areas. However, be prepared to deal with the sometimes challenging bureaucratic processes and slower pace of life.

Ghana

Kh-ali-l i / Pexels

Ghana presents an intriguing option for those looking to connect with their roots or experience the culture of West Africa. Known for its political stability, economic growth, and friendly population, Ghana is now an increasingly popular destination for Black Americans and other expats.

The capital, Accra, is a metropolis with a growing tech scene, while coastal areas have beautiful beaches and historical sites like the Cape Coast Castle. Ghana’s “Year of Return” initiative encouraged people of African descent to return to the continent and sparked increased interest and investment opportunities. Many expats believe the lower cost of living, strong sense of community, and culture more than make up for the less developed infrastructure.