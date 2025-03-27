Canada has recently updated its travel advisory for citizens planning to visit the United States. This new guidance highlights potential risks for LGBTQ travelers and introduces stricter entry rules. Canada’s latest travel warning marks a shift in cross-border relations between the two North American neighbors.

The Canadian government now requires citizens staying in the U.S. for more than 30 days to register with U.S. authorities. This new measure aligns with a broader shift by the U.S. to monitor foreign nationals residing within its borders more strictly. As stated in the advisory, failure to comply with this registration requirement could result in penalties. This failure can also result in fines and even misdemeanor prosecution.

This update represents a departure from previous norms. Previously, Canadians were not required to register or obtain a visa for extended stays in the U.S. The change has raised eyebrows and concerns among frequent travelers and those planning longer visits to the United States.

Heightened Scrutiny At US Borders

The advisory comes amid reports of Canadian and other foreign tourists being detained at the U.S. border over visa concerns and documentation mismatches. This increased scrutiny has led to a sense of uncertainty among travelers. Even those holding valid visas or Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) feel there’s no guaranteed entry into the U.S.

Several European allies, including Germany, the United Kingdom, Denmark, and Finland, have issued similar warnings to their citizens. These advisories point to heightened border scrutiny and increased visa restrictions. They reflect growing diplomatic concern over recent U.S. policy shifts affecting foreign nationals.

LGBTQ Travelers Face New Challenges

Of particular concern in Canada’s updated travel advisory are the potential risks faced by LGBTQ travelers, especially those who are transgender or non-binary. This warning comes in the wake of an executive order that rescinded policies allowing transgender, intersex, and nonbinary individuals to update their passport sex designation, replacing it with a binary-only system of male or female recognition.

The implications of this policy change are significant. Travelers whose passport gender does not match the gender assigned at birth may face visa denials or travel permit issues. Some countries, like Denmark, have gone as far as to recommend that individuals with an “X” gender designation on their passports contact the U.S. embassy before travel for guidance on how to proceed.

This move by Canada and its European allies to issue travel warnings for the United States is unprecedented. It highlights growing tensions over U.S. immigration and LGBTQ policies. While the advisories do not directly reference any specific administration, they coincide with rapid shifts in federal policy on immigration and gender recognition in the early months of 2025.