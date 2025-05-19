From casino thrills, to city adventures, to quiet nature walks — these easy weekend trips from NJ will make your days off perfect. New Jersey’s prime location on the Northeast Coast makes it the ideal launch pad for weekend getaways. As part of the New York City metropolitan area, there’s an incredible amount of quick destinations barely a tank of gas away. Whether you’re craving the thrill of Atlantic City, the rich history of Philadelphia, or the serene landscapes of the Poconos, there’s a trip for every kind of traveler.

Here’s your guide to seven weekend trips from NJ — all within a few hours’ drive — giving you a choice between adventure, nature, or history to make a memorable mini-vacation.

Atlantic City, New Jersey: The Thrilling Escape

Fun fact: the famous Monopoly game we love got the names of its board properties from actual streets in Atlantic City. For decades, Atlantic City has been synonymous with fun, thrills, and entertainment. Famous for its iconic Boardwalk, glittering casinos, and sunny beaches, this seaside city offers a fun-filled weekend trip from NJ without having to leave the state.

Stroll along the historic Boardwalk, first opened in 1870, lined with shops, arcades, and restaurants. Then, try your luck at classic casinos like Borgata, Caesars, or the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. You can also visit the Absecon Lighthouse, the tallest one in New Jersey, and climb its 228 steps for panoramic coastal views. Maybe even catch a live show — from comedy acts to major concerts — and dine at celebrity chef restaurants.



For an adventurous twist (in summer), try parasailing off the beach or rent a jet ski for a fast-paced view of the city skyline.

Drive time from Central NJ: 1.5 hours

Best for: Guys trips, couples, beach lovers

Top attractions: The Boardwalk, African American Heritage Museum, Absecon Lighthouse

Best time to visit: Summer for beaches, fall for Boardwalk strolling

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: A Journey Through History and Flavor

Philadelphia isn’t just about the Liberty Bell, though that’s a great place to start. This historic city is a dynamic blend of old and new that’s perfect for a culture-rich weekend.

Start your weekend trip from N.J. by stepping into the African American Museum in Philadelphia. The AAMP displays the stories of people of African descent through history, art, and culture. Then, wander through Elfreth’s Alley, America’s oldest continuously inhabited residential street. Next, you can dive into artifacts at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and don’t forget to run up the famous “Rocky Steps” before entering. Also, don’t miss the bustling Reading Terminal Market to sample a world of edible flavors, from Amish donuts to international cuisines.



For nature lovers, stroll or bike along the Schuylkill River Trail, which offers scenic urban views. If you’re an adventure seeker, you can kayak on the Schuylkill or paddleboard on the nearby Delaware River.

Drive time from Central NJ: One to 1.5 hours

Best for: Families, couples, city enthusiasts

Top attractions: Philadelphia Museum of Art, Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia Zoo

Best time to visit: Summer for city sightseeing, fall for nature and relaxation

The Poconos, Pennsylvania: Nature’s Playground

If you want fresh air and outdoor adventures, head straight for the Poconos. This mountain region is packed with year-round activities, making it a top pick for a nature-centric weekend.

Hike through Bushkill Falls — often dubbed the “Niagara of Pennsylvania” — where trails and bridges let you explore eight waterfalls. Or try whitewater rafting on the Lehigh River for an adrenaline rush. Take a scenic drive through Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, too, and stop for a picnic or kayaking session. In winter, you can hit the slopes at Camelback Mountain or Jack Frost Big Boulder for skiing and snowboarding.



If relaxation is more your style, book a spa weekend at one of the Poconos’ luxury resorts. Many of the properties offer stunning mountain views and cozy fireplaces.

Drive time from Central NJ: Two hours

Best for: Families, couples, nature lovers

Top attractions: Cove Haven Resort, Lake Harmony, Blue Mountain Resort

Best time to visit: Summer for nature, fall for foliage, winter for skiing

Lewes, Delaware: Coastal Charm with a Side of History

Lewes, Delaware, is a hidden gem along the coast, perfect for those who want a quieter beach escape infused with historical charm.

The Zwaanendael Museum is a great place to start. You can learn about the area’s Dutch heritage and early colonial history. Then you can stroll the streets of downtown Lewes, filled with quaint shops, cafés, and Victorian homes. Don’t forget to explore Cape Henlopen State Park, where you can bike, hike, or simply relax on the beach. If you’re not afraid of heights, climb to the top of the restored World War II observation towers for panoramic ocean views. You can also set out on a dolphin-watching tour or rent kayaks to explore Lewes’ serene waterways.

Lewes also offers two weekend trips from NJ in one. The Cape May-Lewes Ferry provides access to and from Cape May, New Jersey — a fun bonus if you want to squeeze in another iconic town during your weekend. And don’t worry, vehicles are allowed on the ferry!

Drive time from Central NJ: 1.5 to three hours (depending on traffic)

Best for: Families, couples

Top attractions: Cape Henlopen State Park, Cape May-Lewes Ferry, Rehoboth Beach

Best time to visit: Summer for beaches, fall for foliage

New York City, New York: Endless Energy and Exploration

No weekend trip from New Jersey list would be complete without New York City. Even if you think you’ve “done” New York, there’s always something new to discover.

Visit world-renowned museums like The Met or the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA). Take a walk across the Brooklyn Bridge and explore DUMBO (Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass) with its chic eateries and parks. Then, wander the revitalized High Line, a unique elevated park built on a historic freight rail line. You can even pay your respects at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum or take a ferry to visit the Statue of Liberty. There’s too much you can do in New York City in just one weekend!

But if you’re a more relaxed adventurer, biking through Central Park or kayaking at Hudson River Park offers a natural escape amid the urban energy.

Drive time from Central NJ: One hour (depending on traffic)

Best for: Couples, families, guys trips

Top attractions: DUMBO, The Met, 9/11 Memorial & Museum, Statue of Liberty

Best time to visit: Summer for adventure seekers, fall for parks exploration, winter for ice skating

Princeton, New Jersey: Ivy League Beauty and Culture

You don’t always have to leave the state to have an enriching getaway. Princeton offers an elegant mix of history, culture, and stunning architecture.

Stroll the Princeton University campus, filled with Gothic-style buildings and peaceful gardens. If you’re into art, tour the Princeton University Art Museum, which features an impressive collection of curated goods (free to the public!). Next, check out the Morven Museum & Garden, a National Historic Landmark showcasing New Jersey’s political and social history. Afterwards, canoe or kayak on Lake Carnegie for a peaceful afternoon on the water.

Downtown Princeton is lively, too, with boutique shopping and fine dining perfect for a leisurely weekend after taking in the sights and activities.

Drive time from Central NJ: 30 minutes

Best for: Families, couples

Top attractions: Princeton University campus, Princeton University Art Museum, Downtown Princeton

Best time to visit: Summer for less crowds, fall for university activity

Lambertville, New Jersey, and New Hope, Pennsylvania – Art and Riverfront Strolls

For a laid-back, artsy weekend trip from N.J., cross the Delaware River between Lambertville, NJ, and New Hope, PA.

You can start your weekend slowly by just browsing the dozens of galleries and antique shops. Then, pick up the pace and walk or bike along the Delaware and Raritan Canal Towpath, a scenic trail that hugs the river. Enjoy riverfront dining or catch a live performance at the historic Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope. And don’t forget to visit the historic Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn for a romantic meal overlooking the water.



This twin-town area is especially magical during the fall foliage season or around the holidays, when the towns light up with festive charm.

Drive time from Central NJ: 45 minutes

Best for: Families, couples

Top attractions: Bucks County Playhouse, Lambertville Station, Delaware and Raritan Canal Towpath

Best time to visit: Summer for casual strolling, fall for foliage and relaxation, winter for holiday lights and festivities

Planning Weekend Trips From NJ

Whether you want a beachside stroll, a history lesson, mountain adventures, or urban exploration, these seven destinations are perfectly positioned to launch you there from New Jersey. With all these diverse weekend trips less than a few hours away, you’re just one suitcase away from your next great escape.

Frequently Asked Questions

What states can you drive to in a weekend trip from New Jersey?

Because New Jersey is a small state, driving to the surrounding states is easy. Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, and even Connecticut can all be reached by car in three hours or less.

What are the best places I can travel to in December from New Jersey?

The shore points surrounding New Jersey close in winter, but you still have several weekend trip options. Rockefeller Center and Bryant Park in Manhattan offer popular ice skating in December. You can also visit the Poconos for skiing or lodging at a cozy resort.

What are the average gas prices in New Jersey?

At the time of this posting, the current average gas price for regular gasoline in New Jersey is $3.037 per gallon, and the average price for premium gasoline is $3.78 per gallon. These prices are according to AAA Fuel Prices.