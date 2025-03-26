An international getaway isn’t always an option, but American travelers can benefit from the immense diversity of exploring within the United States.

Domestic travel offers a variety of climates, city types, and landscapes, allowing travelers to find nearby destination dupes as an alternative to international travel. These six U.S. travel destinations will transport you to the international getaway of your dreams without leaving the States.

Holland, Michigan

Hannah Tu / Unsplash

If you’ve always wanted to visit the Netherlands during its springtime rupture of vibrant tulips, you’ll be able to have a similar experience with a visit to Holland, Michigan. During the Tulip Time Festival (from May 2 to May 11, 2025), millions of the gorgeous flower’s blooms will be on display in this town located on Lake Michigan’s shoreline. The city will celebrate with parades, Dutch dancers, and wooden shoe-wearing. During the rest of the year, Holland has numerous Dutch experiences and festivities you may enjoy.

Best Time To Visit: To experience the tulips, go between April and mid-May.

Leavenworth, Washington

Daniel Akselrod / Unsplash

Visiting Leavenworth is like taking a trip to what one would imagine an idyllic Bavarian village to be like. In a southeast Germany setting, you can experience Bavarian architecture, food, beer-drinking culture, and year-round events, festivals, tours, and activities. The town’s surrounding alpine scenery also makes this trip feel worlds away.

Best Time To Visit: Leavenworth is a year-round destination, but if you want to experience its Bavarian charm at its peak, go for Oktoberfest or anytime between Thanksgiving and February when the magical Christmas lights are displayed.

Little Switzerland, North Carolina

JacobH / Getty Images

This Swiss Alps dupe in the Blue Ridge Mountains is an exclusive U.S. travel destination that’ll feel like an alpine international getaway. Due to its picturesque mountains and slopes, Little Switzerland was established with its name by Judge Heriot Clarkson in 1910. Now, the charming, tiny mountain town is an outdoorsy oasis and activities hub with doses of Swiss flair and architecture.

Best Time To Visit: Little Switzerland is only open to visitors for a portion of the year – from late March through November. Its peak tourism season is from September through October.

Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado

Frank Schrader / Pexels

Great Sand Dunes National Park is where to head if you want an epic desert experience that makes you feel like you’ve landed elsewhere. See and experience the tallest dunes in North America, where you can go sandboarding, sand sledding, and hiking and camp out for a glorious night of stargazing. The diverse park and preserve destination is open 24/7 and is home to other landscapes and climates also worth exploring.

Best Time To Visit: The best time to visit Great Sand Dunes National Park is in the spring or fall.

Napa Valley

Kelsey / Pexels

Wine country lovers must visit (or revisit) California’s Napa Valley. The site’s world-class sips, vineyards, and scenic landscapes have made it a prime place to visit. Across the internet, the wine hotspot is lauded as a destination dupe to places like Tuscany, Italy; Western Cape, South Africa; Mendoza, Argentina; and Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico. While tasting well-aged pours is the draw for many visitors, a Napa Valley itinerary can be as comprehensive as you’d like. Consider checking out the region’s wellness offerings, the gourmet dining scene, and taking a hot balloon ride.

Best Time To Visit: It depends. The high season is from May through October, but the lowest discounts on travel are often from November through February. Meanwhile, the best time to visit for smaller crowds is anywhere from January through March.

Florida Keys

Micky Fritzsche / Unsplash

Exploring the Florida Keys might be the next best thing if you can’t visit the Caribbean. Located off Florida’s southern coast, the Keys are great if you’re looking for a tropical, island-like international getaway without needing your passport. The archipelago has five regions – Key Largo, Islamorada, Marathon, Big Pine & Lower Keys, and Key West. Across the 125-mile spread-out island chain, you’ll find white sand beaches, turquoise blue waters, fresh seafood to dine on, and many water activities to enjoy.

Best Time To Visit: April is one of the best months to visit the Florida Keys. However, the destination is generally considered pleasant throughout the year, except for the hurricane season.