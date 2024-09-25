Chicago has it all: a beautiful skyline, a vibrant downtown, entertainment, and, most importantly, a top foodie destination for visitors. Beyond its deep-dish pizza, popcorn, Chicago-style hot dogs, and nearly two dozen Michelin-starred restaurants, Chicago ranks as a top city that’s vegan-friendly. According to data from WalletHub, Chicago is among the top 20 vegan-friendly cities in the U.S. It’s affordable and offers many diverse options, including Black-owned vegan options.

Here are the best Black-owned vegan restaurants to try while visiting the Windy City.

Conscious Plates

Inspired by Dr. Sebi’s teachings, the owner of Conscious Plates describes the restaurant and market as an alkaline haven. Founded by Latrell Garnett, the restaurant is a testament to the power of conscious eating and its profound impact on well-being. Garnett has a background deeply rooted in holistic healing and a personal journey he’s now sharing with the world through plant-based cuisine.

Location: Woodlawn

Woodlawn Owner: Latrell Garnett

Latrell Garnett Type of Cuisine: Vegan

Vegan Menu Spotlight: Chick’P Egg Sandwich, Waffle Supreme, Quinoa Cakes, Fajita Fries

Chick’P Egg Sandwich, Waffle Supreme, Quinoa Cakes, Fajita Fries Before you go: Conscious Plates also serves as a hub for education. Garnett hosts workshops, talks, and wellness events to create a space for customers to deepen their understanding of alkaline living and embark on their own journeys toward optimal health.

Native Foods

There are a few Native Foods destinations nationwide, but the Chicago location is Black-owned as of January 2024. Dame Dia was the general manager of this location before purchasing it. Located in the heart of the Windy City, Native Foods is a fast-casual vegan restaurant chain. It’s been plant-based since 1994, where customers can sink their teeth into what the chain calls “wholesome comfort food,” which vegans and meat-eaters love.

Location: Downtown

Downtown Owner: Dame Dia

Dame Dia Type of Cuisine: California-style vegan fare

California-style vegan fare Menu Spotlight: Twister wrap, chicken tenders, double cheeseburger

Twister wrap, chicken tenders, double cheeseburger Before you go: Located on the first floor of the Clark Adams Building. The Chicago location is the only one that is Black-owned.

Majani

Nasya and Tsadakeeyah Emmanuel, a husband-and-wife team, are the owners of the south side gem that is Majani. The duo describes it as a fast-casual vegan restaurant serving plant-based Southern cuisine. The restaurant also pays homage to the chefs’ African heritage and rural upbringing. The chefs develop every recipe with fresh local ingredients and mouth-watering spices.

What’s great about Majani is that the chefs serve comfort food with a vegan twist, including mac and cheese and its iconic Jerk Chick’n Sandwich.

Location: South Shore

South Shore Owners: Husband and wife duo Nasya and Tsadakeeyah Emmanuel

Husband and wife duo Nasya and Tsadakeeyah Emmanuel Type of Cuisine: Vegan Comfort, Southern

Vegan Comfort, Southern Menu Spotlight: Soul Bowls, Fried Grits, Jerk Tofu, Sweet Potato Rolls

Soul Bowls, Fried Grits, Jerk Tofu, Sweet Potato Rolls Before you go: The restaurant is closed on Mondays.

Soul Veg City

Soul Veg City was known as Original Soul Vegetarian for years. It has been a major destination on Chicago’s South Side for more than 40 years, bringing a healthier diet and lifestyle to Chicagoans and the world.

Soul Veg City, or Soul Veg, as it is affectionately known, is a cornerstone of Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood. Since the 1980s, it has served heart-healthy, plant-based foods at a time when little awareness was being raised about the connection between food and disease.

Location: Greater Grand Crossing

Greater Grand Crossing Owners: The original co-owners children, Arel Brown and Lori Seay

The original co-owners children, Arel Brown and Lori Seay Type of Cuisine: Southern and Soul food plus a Juice Bar

Southern and Soul food plus a Juice Bar Menu Spotlight: Mac and Cheese, Kale Greens, Chicken Drums, Combo Baskets, Jerk Nachos

Mac and Cheese, Kale Greens, Chicken Drums, Combo Baskets, Jerk Nachos Before you go: Now open on Friday and Saturday evenings with a series of events called that features a full bar, karaoke with a DJ, live music, and a special late-night menu. Now open on Friday and Saturday evenings with a series of events called Soul Vibes that features a full bar, karaoke with a DJ, live music, and a special late-night menu.

Sweet Vegan Bakes

Chef Cheryl Nelson found herself more than 100 pounds overweight and unable to obtain life insurance as she faced several health conditions. She began living a vegan lifestyle, losing more than 100 pounds. Subsequentially, her health issues vanished.

Now, she is sharing her passion for vegan food with the world. The most delicious vegan recipes curate the menu. Chef Cheryl’s baked goods are made freshly every day with the finest, most delicious local ingredients.

Location: Old Town

Old Town Owner: Chef Cheryl Nelson

Chef Cheryl Nelson Type of Cuisine: Vegan Desserts

Vegan Desserts Menu Spotlight: Coconut Cake, Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookies, Love Cake Chocolate

Coconut Cake, Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookies, Love Cake Chocolate Before you go: Closed on Mondays.

Vegan T’ease

Vegan T’ease has been a premier restaurant in Orland Park since 2019. The staff’s philosophy is simple: provide delicious vegan food executed with the highest standards in quality, freshness, and service. Chefs are committed to creating healthful and flavorful dishes that will satisfy their customers. On the menu are appetizers such as nachos, chili, and fried chicken, as well as sandwiches such as a Philly cheesesteak sandwich and Sloppy Joe’s.

Zoshua Colah / Unsplash

Location: Orland Park

Orland Park Owner: Chef Tee Scott

Chef Tee Scott Type of Cuisine: Vegan American

Vegan American Menu Spotlight: Nachos, Chili, Fried Chicken, Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

Nachos, Chili, Fried Chicken, Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich Before you go: Closed on Sundays and Mondays.

According to WalletHub, less than 10% of U.S. adults are vegan or vegetarian, which is just shy of 16 million people. It’s not easy to adopt a vegan lifestyle as restaurants and grocery stores continue to evolve to accommodate vegans and vegetarians. Luckily, for vegans visiting Chicago, Black-owned restaurants offer vegan options that don’t compromise taste, flavor, or quality.