Apple TV+’s crime drama, “Smoke,” has swiftly gained popularity among streaming audiences. Starring Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett, the series delves into the investigation of a series of serial arson crimes. Drawing inspiration from the critically acclaimed podcast “Firebug,” the show explores the chilling true story of a 1998 serial arsonist who was apprehended, in part, due to his own actions, including authoring a novel about a firefighter who was also a serial arsonist. On-screen, audiences see investigator Dave Gudsen and detective Michelle Calderone unravel a chain of horrific, serious offenses in a rain-drenched setting.

As the plotline steadily progresses, viewers may notice how the brooding aesthetic complements the show’s visceral intensity. These two investigators are determined to uncover the truth behind the local fires, even if that means enduring the overwhelming smog that lingers in their path. Although “Smoke” is a dark and chilling thriller, you can visit the Apple TV+ original‘s filming locations in beautiful British Columbia, Canada.

What City Is ‘Smoke’ Set In?

The show “Smoke” takes place in a fictional city, although it does resemble real-life places. This series is set in the city of Umberland, which is located in the made-up state of Orrington. As viewers may observe, this fabricated destination resembles the Pacific Northwest. Although it is not set in a real place, the production team for this Apple TV+ series brought this moody and rainy location to life with intricate details. For example, just in the show’s trailer, fire trucks labeled “Umberland Fire” can be spotted. These help to create believable relics of a real suburban city.

And as reported by Moviedelic, the show was filmed from March to July 2024. Filming during this time of year helped to create a moody feel since March is the beginning of the “Smoke” filming locations’ rainy season. Luckily for those craving adventure on Canada’s West Coast, the rain has never stopped locals and tourists from doing some outdoor adventuring.

Maple Ridge, British Columbia

(Nicholas Bullett/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: This “Smoke” filming location played a significant role in gathering exterior shots. The lush greenery and quiet neighborhoods of Maple Ridge captured the Pacific Northwest perfectly, as Moviedelic reports.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Maple Ridge is between the late spring or early fall; panning a visit in May or September is ideal, due to the milder temperatures and fewer crowds.

Transportation Options: There is pretty reliable public transit available to travelers around Maple Ridge, such as the TransLink bus system that expands to different regions. Travelers who want to go to and from Vancouver can utilize the West Coast Express commuter train, which goes straight to downtown. The most popular ways to get around include the bus, taxi, car rentals or ride share services.

Just east of Vancouver is Maple Ridge, where “Smoke” was filmed. This is where filmmakers found an ideal balance between beautiful natural landscapes and homey residential streets, ultimately creating an unsuspecting locale. In fact, Maple Ridge served as the primary filming location for some of the quieter, suburban scenes. For example, times when characters were seen traversing their community, which became plagued by roaring fires. The tranquil charm of the fictional Umberland offers a perfect contrast with the chaos and psychological toll that the arson investigations cause.

Another thing for travelers who plan to visit Maple Ridge to note is that it is about an hour away from the more well-known city of Vancouver. Although this distance was ideal for the show’s creators since the proximity made it convenient for production logistics, travelers may not find the same to be true during their visit. So, Maple Ridge may be a nice day trip from the major city since it is a much more popular tourist center. But Maple Ridge has plenty to offer to visitors as well.

Things to Do: Two of the most popular options for travelers are the Maple Ridge Park and The ACT Arts Centre. These attractions are just 10 minutes away from each other, so it is possible to explore both in one day.

Where to Eat: Big Feast Bistro and Browns Socialhouse Maple Ridge are just a short drive away from each other. Both of these eateries are highly rated and offer casual cuisine at affordable prices.

Where to Stay: The Best Western Maple Ridge Hotel is a comfy accommodation that is located in a residential area. For a budget stay, the Westward Inn & Suites or some local B&Bs are the best alternatives.

Vancouver, British Columbia

(Jeffrey Eisen/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Per Moviedelic, Vancouver was chosen as a “Smoke” filming location for its environmental diversity and history as a great place for production. The region surrounding Vancouver offers stunning views of the mountains, but the urban areas were the focus of filming.

Best Time to Visit: The best way to enjoy Vancouver is to avoid visiting during the summer season, which can have more crowds and higher prices. So, between May and June or September and October is the best time to visit to enjoy the outdoors since this is when there are milder weather conditions.

Transportation Options: Since Vancouver is more metropolitan, there are more transportation options. The light rail system, buses, commuter trains and taxis are popular ways to get around. Alternatively, travelers can cycle around or use ride-sharing services.

Vancouver is already considered to be a great epicenter for filming, so it may be no surprise that it is where “Smoke” was filmed. In fact, the seaport city has great production facilities. But its resemblance to the coastal areas of the American Northwest is what really made it such a catch for filming. And although many scenes were filmed in outdoor spaces, with all the fires catching in the series, some studio and outdoor work was necessary.

Per Moviedelic, “To bring a more realistic nature to the series, the crew found real locations to film various scenes. However, places like Coop’s were mainly filmed on set, especially the interior scenes, as it allowed the creators to maneuver the space better, especially in terms of Freddy’s love for burning things down.”

Surprisingly, the region where the real-life arsonist and decorated firefighter John Leonard Orr set fires was not selected for the show. Instead of California, a place with a more moody and striking look was used. As described by Variety, “The fictional city of Umberland, a kind of Seattle surrogate with cutesy neighborhood names like “Trolleytown,” is played by the real city of Vancouver.” For viewers of the show who have observed the doom and gloom of the setting, though, there is much more to look forward to in real life. A visit to Vancouver can be a very fun and aesthetic experience.

Things to Do: Travelers can check out natural wonders or take part in cultural excursions in Vancouver. Two of the most popular things to do while visiting are to check out the breathtaking Stanley Park or explore the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Where to Eat: Vancouver is a hub for delicious food and fun, so travelers have many options for grabbing a bite to eat. The Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House is an upscale dining option that offers seafood. Alternatively, Havana Vancouver offers a more laid-back option with affordable Latin cuisine.

Where to Stay: YWCA Hotel Vancouver is a conveniently located and relatively affordable accommodation. Another option for travelers is the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Vancouver-Downtown, which is more central with a higher price tag.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is “Smoke” based on a true story?

As Decider reports, “Smoke” is based on a true story and follows real-life events somewhat closely. Truth Media highlighted this story in a podcast that explores the life of arson investigator John Orr.

What city in Canada is called “the Big Smoke”?

Due to its industrial production of smoke emissions from factories, the Canadian city Toronto is nicknamed “The Big Smoke,” although there are other theories. The Great Fire of Toronto in 1904 may be the reason it became popularized, according to WorldAtlas.