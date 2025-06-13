It’s already been a big year for Apple TV+, and the streamer is showing no signs of stopping as summer approaches. One of the most anticipated titles set to premiere this month is “Echo Valley,” which stars Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore as a mother-daughter duo. While the plot delves into themes like family, secrecy and survival, the brooding backdrop producers picked only serves to enhance the dramatic thriller. On-screen, audiences see Kate Garrett (Moore) living an isolated life training horses. Things quickly take a dark turn when her troubled daughter, Claire (Sweeney), resurfaces, afraid and covered in someone’s blood.

While the new movie is unsettling, the picturesque and remote setting might encourage some viewers to begin planning their own trip to rural New Jersey. Here’s a closer look at the hauntingly beautiful locations that brought “Echo Valley” to life, plus tips on how to make the most of your time in each area.

Where Did They Film ‘Echo Valley’?

According to 4Filming, where production crews set up shop isn’t the same location as where “Echo Valley” actually takes place. The storyline may be set in the rural areas of Pennsylvania, but it’s actually New Jersey (just a few hours away) where filming took place.

Given that the movie showcases a small town ambiance and plenty of outdoor landscapes, viewers may be surprised about the exact places that were used, some of which are easy to visit. As 4Filming confirms, production in New Jersey took place between May and June 2023. If you’re planning a trip to rural New Jersey of your own this summer, here’s what you need to know.

Hunterdon County, New Jersey

(Sherebyah Tisbi/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Hunterdon County stood in for Pennsylvania beautifully due to its rural features, like ample grassy fields, animal life and even scenic backroads, per 4Filming.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Hunterdon County, New Jersey, is during the late spring (May to June) or late summer (September to October), nearing early fall. This is when visitors can make the most of the area’s natural beauty.

Transportation Options: Hunterdon County has various transportation options, like the Hunterdon County LINK, which provides bus services. NJ Transit offers buses and trains, but travelers can also use taxis for ease.

Located in western New Jersey, Hunterdon County is a great place for outdoor adventurers. The area is known for its hiking trails and wildlife parks, which fit perfectly with the rural storyline depicted in “Echo Valley.” A serene backdrop was needed to create contrast within the dramatic thriller. But the peaceful setting does not necessarily mean that’s the vibe viewers got between the central characters.

As Vanity Fair notes, the movie includes “horses and diving, a dramatic set piece involving fire, and several fight scenes.” Director Michael Pearce recalled filming with Moore and Sweeney, telling the outlet, “The way that she was screaming at Julianne, I thought she was going to burst her eardrum. It was so intense. But as soon as we called ‘cut,’ they were just laughing. They were just so happy to get their teeth stuck into such a meaty scene.”

Things to Do: To experience some of the local culture, check out the Hunterdon Art Museum or Red Mill Museum Village, which are both located in Clinton. For a more nature-inclined traveler, the Sourland Mountain Preserve is a popular option for hiking and biking. Alternatively, to have a relaxed experience of nature, the Black River and Western Railroad offers scenic countryside train rides.

Where to Eat: There are many nice eateries across Hunterdon County. To stay near attractions in Clinton, The Clinton House is a popular option that serves American seafood and steak. Alternatively, if travelers want to explore different areas, Agave is a popular Mexican restaurant in Flemington, which is around 20 minutes away.

Where to Stay: The Hampton Inn Clinton is a popular local accommodation, but another good choice for travelers is the Hampton Inn Flemington.

Rockaway, New Jersey

(Sherebyah Tisbi/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Rockaway, New Jersey, is the more ambiguous “Echo Valley” filming location. As 4Filming confirms, this town has a variety of quiet neighborhoods and scenic areas that were used for outdoor scenes.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Rockaway is during either the spring or fall. This is when travelers can experience pleasant weather and lower prices (in comparison to summer).

Transportation Options: The NJ Transit bus and train system is popular; it goes through town and connects to central areas. Alternatively, rideshare services are a popular way to get around.

Rockaway is a town located in Morris County, New Jersey; it is largely considered suburban and residential. This made it a perfect place for Kate’s quiet life to be captured in. One fun fact about filming here is that production crews used an alias to keep things under wraps. As 4Filming reports, the project was called “Wildvale” instead of “Echo Valley.”

Beyond its connection to outdoor scenes for the movie though, Rockaway is known for its laid-back ambiance and unique culture. So, travelers who want to visit Rockaway will have things to do during their visit, whether they focus on touring filming locations or not.

Things to Do: Rockaway Townsquare is a very popular local attraction with plenty of shopping opportunities. For more cultural immersion, there is a Rockaway Borough Historical Museum. Alternatively, Rockaway Billiards is a popular spot for nightlife.

Where to Eat: Caffè NaVona is a highly rated eatery which serves Italian cuisine, while Tavern On the Rocks is a chill bar with affordable eats.

Where to Stay: The Ramada by Wyndham Rockaway is an affordable accommodation. For a more upscale experience, the Homewood Suites by Hilton Dover – Rockaway is a great option too.

