Fans of the scary movie Heart Eyes are probably still reeling from the idea of a killer who takes out his blood thirst on happy couples. The horror movie was directed by Josh Ruben with leading actors Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding fighting for their lives on a day that is supposed to symbolize love and romance. While the concept of the movie is truly unique, and producers went to equally as creative lengths to scout the perfect film location.

Although the gruesome movie is set in Seattle it was not filmed there. In fact. Heart Eyes was captured in an entirely different country, which travelers can check out for themselves. Those feeling brave enough can immerse themselves into the world of the film (excluding the gory killer, of course) in beautiful Auckland, New Zealand.

Downtown Auckland

Key Scenes: The streets of downtown Auckland were in the background as Olivia Holt’s character Ally was stalked by the Heart Eyes killer in a few scenes. These were notably captured around Queen Street, which is urban and busy.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit the city center of Auckland is in the summer since the temperature is the warmest then. If travelers want to avoid crowds, the spring or autumn season may be preferable.

Transportation Options: Since downtown has many different types of public transportation, travelers have plenty of options including buses, trains, ferries or walking.

Heart Eyes is set in Seattle, a charming yet metropolitan city in the Pacific Northwest known for its striking natural landscapes. All of these things can also be found in Auckland, which made it the perfect place to film Heart Eyes. The major city in the northern part of New Zealand’s North Island is well known for its iconic landmarks, trendy spots and seaside location. Those hoping to visit the city can expect a way more enjoyable time than the characters on-screen had.

Auckland is a hot spot for filming movies, so travelers may be able to see some stars while visiting. The city is very in tune with the entertainment industry, so the filming of this horror movie was accomplished in just around a month. Travelers do not have to worry about the process of getting to this thriving city since it is New Zealand’s main gateway, boasting substantial tourism infrastructure and a large airport, Auckland Airport (AKL).

Things to Do: There are many things to do and see while in Auckland. Some of the most popular tourist destinations are the Sky Tower, Auckland Art Gallery and Auckland Zoo.

Where to Eat: Since Auckland is a metropolitan city, travelers should not have a problem finding somewhere good to eat. The Soul Bar & Bistro and the Depot Eatery & Oyster Bar are highly rated restaurants in the city.

Where to Stay: Auckland has high-quality hotels as well that are centrally located. Travelers should consider the Auckland City Hotel and Crowne Plaza Auckland.

Auckland Domain

Key Scenes: This nature area was mostly used for nighttime scenes that needed vast space. So, many suspenseful scenes with the Heart Eyes killer pursuing lovers were captured here.

Best Time to Visit: The Auckland Domain is most enjoyable during the spring season. This is when travelers can see the environment bloom and appreciate the pleasant weather. The cherry trees are particularly gorgeous during this time.

Transportation Options: This large city park is located in a central suburb. Travelers can easily reach it via the bus since it is just east of downtown Auckland. There is also paid parking there in case visitors prefer to drive.

Auckland Domain, also known as Pukekawa, is located in the city center. This vast park is the oldest and largest in New Zealand, making it a special sight to see. Since it has 190 acres of land, the area provided a great background for outside scenes in the movie. Outside of Heart Eyes, the Domain is a great place for visitors to enjoy nature. The park is dog-friendly and even has picnic tables. Additionally, it’s open 24/7 so as long as you aren’t being hunted by the Heart Eyes killer, you’ll be nice and safe.

Things to Do:. The Auckland Museum is situated within the Domain and is a great way to explore Maori culture. It is important to note that it costs to get into the museum unless you are a resident.

Where to Eat: Many people bring their own food for a nice outdoor picnic but if a sit-down option is preferable there is no need to worry. Dulcie and Love Asia Restaurant & Bar are two options close to the park. If higher-end restaurants are preferable, travelers should explore places more central to the city.

Where to Stay: There are plenty of places to stay with easy access to the Auckland Domain. The Parkside Hotel & Apartments and Airedale Boutique Suites are the closest options with the best value.

Waiheke Island

Key Scenes: The rugged terrain of Waiheke Island was used for many chase scenes. This location also accounts for some of the most beautiful yet chilling outdoor shots. It provided the perfect backdrop for tense parts of the movie like when the slasher would pursue his victims in seemingly deserted locales.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Waiheke Island is during the summer. It is important to note that the peak months of this season are December to February; this is when the weather is warm and sunny so travelers can enjoy outdoor activities.

Transportation Options: To get to Waiheke Island travelers will need to take a ferry. Once reaching land, they can use different types of transportation including public buses, taxis or even rental cars.

Waiheke Island is the second largest island in the Hauraki Gulf of New Zealand. It is loved for its white sand beaches and tranquil ambiance. The bright blue waters, delicious restaurants and bohemian vibe make it a great destination for a short trip even if central New Zealand is a priority. Since the island is just a short ferry ride from the mainland, it’s well worth the trip. While this destination is not portrayed in the movie as it truly is, travelers shouldn’t let that discourage them. The secluded parts of the island were used to create a more eerie tone for the film. Despite this, there is much to see and do on Waiheke Island.

Things to Do: One of the most popular things to do in the area is visit wineries. The island is surprisingly well known for its vineyards, like Tantalus Estate Vineyard & Winery and Obsidian Vineyard. Hitting the beach or hiking is also popular so travelers should visit Onetangi Beach and the Te Ara Hura walking track network.

Where to Eat: There are many high-quality eateries on Waiheke Island. Some of the highest-rated restaurants include the Mudbrick Vineyard and Restaurant and The Oyster Inn (which has a restaurant inside).

Where to Stay: The Oyster Inn is also a great place to stay since it is a highly rated accommodation with a restaurant inside. Waiheke Island’s Onetangi Beach Apartments are a great option for travelers who want to be right on the water.