United States President Donald Trump is legally going after Los Angeles in a new lawsuit over the latter’s sanctuary city policies, which Trump argues are uncooperative and unlawful.

The Trump administration filed the lawsuit on June 30 against the city of Los Angeles, its City Council, and its mayor, Karen Bass. According to the Associated Press, the suit claims that Los Angeles’ sanctuary city ordinance blocks the administration from tackling a “crisis of illegal immigration.” The lawsuit argues that Los Angeles is doing so by hindering immigration enforcement from properly conducting its work.

Furthermore, the filing claims that Trump “won the [2024] presidential election on a platform of deporting the millions of illegal immigrants.”

What Else Should I Know About The Trump Administration Suing Los Angeles?

The Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration has been one of its most divisive and polarizing efforts. More broadly, birthright citizenship is under threat, and the current administration is subjecting some visa applicants to more extensive vetting. Additionally, the Department of Justice has recently announced its instruction to prosecutors to pursue denaturalization proceedings that would revoke American citizenship from immigrants with criminal records.

Los Angeles residents have consistently organized rallies and protests since early June. It’s in response to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids targeting the undocumented and Trump’s immigration policy intervention in California. Things escalated further when Trump deployed over 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 active-duty Marines to Los Angeles and the surrounding area.

In the Trump administration’s lawsuit against the city and its leaders, it says, “The practical upshot of Los Angeles’ refusal to cooperate with federal immigration authorities has, since June 6, 2025, been lawlessness, rioting, looting, and vandalism.”

“Our city remains committed to standing up for our constitutional rights and the rights of our residents,” said Ivor Pine, spokesperson for City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto. Additionally, Pine told the Associated Press that Los Angeles’ sanctuary city ordinance was “carefully drafted” in compliance with federal law and constitutional principles.