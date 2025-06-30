On June 27, the Supreme Court issued its highly anticipated ruling in Trump v. CASA, a case related to birthright citizenship — a principle that grants American citizenship to the vast majority of children born in the United States.

The justices ruled to limit nationwide injunctions issued by lower courts that block President Trump’s executive order on birthright citizenship. It was a 6-3 vote in favor of the conservative majority. The decision focused on curbing lower courts’ authority to block executive orders, rather than on the constitutionality of birthright citizenship. Following the ruling, Trump could move forward with his limited birthright citizenship policy, shared in January. However, the justices prevented the executive order from taking effect until 30 days after their ruling.

Friday’s vote was largely along ideological lines, and the Supreme Court‘s three liberal justices dissented. The Supreme Court decided on the case and five others during the last day of its term. According to the Associated Press, the justices will resume in early October.

Details On The Supreme Court’s Birthright Citizenship-Related Ruling

The ruling is being touted as a win for Trump and his administration. Trump’s related executive order threatens automatic citizenship for children born to parents in the U.S. illegally or temporarily. Currently, according to the 14th Amendment, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Other cases that the justices ruled on June 27 revolved around age restrictions for adult websites in Texas and parental rights regarding their children’s exposure to LGBTQ-themed books at schools. Also, there were cases regarding Louisiana congressional districts, the Affordable Care Act, and the federal provision of phone and internet services, according to MSNBC.

Trump commented on the Supreme Court’s latest rulings on his social media platform, Truth Social. He referred to them as a “monumental victory for the Constitution” and a “great win.”

“The Supreme Court’s decision today will result in the infringement of Americans’ rights for years to come,” argued Democratic Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto via X. “Limiting nationwide injunctions will have long-lasting effects on our courts, ceding even more power to the executive branch and providing justice only to those with the means or luck to have a lawyer. The Fourteenth Amendment is clear: if you’re born in the United States, you’re an American citizen.”