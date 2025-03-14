Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts has announced “The Road to The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic.” The event is an exclusive series of doubles tournaments set against the backdrop of some of the world’s most captivating destinations. This initiative will give participants the chance to refine their skills under the tutelage of tennis legends and immerse themselves in the luxury that each Four Seasons property provides.

A Star-Studded Experience

The tournament series kicks off in March 2025. It will span four months and four breathtaking locations. Each destination will host a leg of the competition, featuring personal coaching from tennis legends and culminating in the grand finale at London’s prestigious Hurlingham Club from June 26-28, 2025.

1. The Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort, Bahamas (March 14-16)

Situated on Paradise Island, this resort boasts 35 acres of Versailles-inspired gardens and a five-mile stretch of pristine white-sand beach. Participants will have the opportunity to train under the guidance of 22-time singles titleholder Juan Martín del Potro on the resort’s signature Har-Tru courts. Beyond the courts, guests can indulge in the resort’s world-class spa and dine at gourmet restaurants. They will also explore the vibrant marine life of the Caribbean. ​

2. Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, Florida (April 11-13)

This serene oceanfront haven, Palm Beach Island’s only Five-Diamond, Five-Star resort, offers two Har-Tru tennis courts managed by Peter Burwash International, ensuring top-tier coaching and facilities. Under the mentorship of seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams, participants can elevate their game while enjoying the resort’s luxurious amenities, including a Forbes Five-Star spa, exquisite dining options, and direct access to the island’s iconic coastline. ​

3. Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel, France (May 2-4)

Perched on the French Riviera, this historic hotel features two legendary clay tennis courts with panoramic sea views. Eighteen-time singles titleholder Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will guide participants in this setting of Mediterranean glamour, exquisite French cuisine, and timeless grandeur. The hotel’s proximity to Nice and Monaco adds cultural and recreational dimensions to the luxurious stay.

4. Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire, England (June 6-8):

Set within a 500-acre 18th-century manor estate in the English countryside, this hotel offers a tranquil retreat with top-notch tennis facilities. Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanišević will host participants. Ivanišević will provide insights and coaching amid the rolling hills of Hampshire. Guests will enjoy horseback riding, spa treatments, and traditional afternoon tea, encapsulating the essence of English luxury. ​

Culmination At The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic

The winners from each tournament will earn the privilege to compete in the semi-finals and finals. The finale will be held at London’s esteemed Hurlingham Club during The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic from June 26-28, 2025. Known for its timeless elegance and quintessential British traditions, the Hurlingham Club provides an intimate setting for one of the most exclusive tennis events on the social calendar. ​

Furthermore, this collaboration between Four Seasons and Giorgio Armani exemplifies a shared commitment to excellence, craftsmanship, and innovation. Participants will enhance their tennis skills under the guidance of legends. Moreover, they will experience the pinnacle of luxury hospitality, making this series a must for tennis enthusiasts and luxury travelers.​

Please note: Participation in these exclusive events is limited, and interested guests are encouraged to inquire promptly to secure their place in this extraordinary experience.