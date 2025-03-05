For fans of HBO’s hit series “The White Lotus,” the dream of experiencing the show’s stunning locations is about to become a reality. Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts has unveiled a 20-day private jet tour that will whisk travelers to every filming destination from the acclaimed series, along with additional luxurious stops.

Aptly named “World of Wellness 2026,” this exclusive tour offers 48 fortunate guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in the opulent world of “The White Lotus.” The journey begins on May 7, 2026, in Singapore and concludes on May 26 in Maui, spanning eight breathtaking destinations across the globe.

From Screen To Reality: The White Lotus Experience

The tour’s itinerary reads like a “The White Lotus” fan’s dream come true. Travelers will stay at the very hotels featured in the show. The stops include the picturesque Maui, Taormina, and Koh Samui locations. The journey also extends to Singapore, the Maldives, Marrakech, Nevis, and Mexico City.

True to the spirit of the show’s latest season, the tour strongly emphasizes health and rejuvenation. In Koh Samui, guests can channel their inner “White Lotus” character with Muay Thai training overlooking the ocean or indulge in Thai-inspired spa treatments. The Maldives leg of the journey offers a night spa ritual under the stars. On the other hand, the Taormina invites travelers to start their day with yoga in the scenic Belvedere Gardens.

Additionally, each destination on the tour promises unforgettable experiences that go beyond mere relaxation. In Marrakech, guests will enjoy a private hammam experience, while Nevis provides the chance to soak in natural hot springs. The Mexico City stop includes a sunrise hot-air balloon ride and a traditional temazcal ceremony.

A Price Tag To Match The Luxury

The mode of transportation for this lavish journey is nothing short of spectacular. Guests will travel aboard a custom-designed Airbus A321LR, the Four Seasons Private Jet. As one might expect for such an extravagant experience, the tour comes with a hefty price tag.

With rates starting at $188,000 per person (based on double occupancy), this journey is clearly designed for those with deep pockets – much like the characters in “The White Lotus” itself. Marc Speichert, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Four Seasons, notes the tour’s alignment with the growing trend of “set-jetting” – traveling to locations featured in popular movies and TV shows.

“We’ve experienced firsthand how ‘The White Lotus’ has fueled the set-jetting trend, inspiring travelers to explore the breathtaking Four Seasons properties that served as backdrops for this beloved series,” Speichert explains.