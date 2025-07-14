A Beechcraft B200 Super King Air aircraft crashed in a devastating fireball shortly after takeoff from London Southend Airport on Sunday afternoon, forcing the immediate closure of the airport and the cancellation of all flights. According to CNN, the Dutch-operated aircraft had been flying medical transport missions. It banked heavily to its left just seconds after becoming airborne before tragically inverting and plummeting nose-first into the ground. Per the news outlet, witness John Johnson, who was watching planes with his family, described seeing a “huge fireball” erupt from the crash site.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after Essex Police received alerts just before 4 PM local time, with multiple ambulances and fire crews responding to what officials are calling a “serious incident” at the airport located about 45 miles east of London. Zeusch Aviation, the Netherlands-based operator of the ill-fated flight, confirmed its SUZ1 aircraft was involved in the accident. “Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected,” the company stated while pledging full cooperation with investigators.

London Southend Airport Remains Closed

Earlier on Sunday, the 12-meter turboprop aircraft had flown from Athens, Greece, to Pula, Croatia, before landing at Southend. It was scheduled to return to Lelystad Airport in the Netherlands on Sunday evening when the crash occurred. London Southend Airport announced that all Monday flights were rerouted and urged passengers to check with their airlines for guidance. The airport will remain closed until further notice while police work alongside the Air Accident Investigation Branch to determine the cause of the crash.

The crash site is approximately 1,000 meters from the Westcliff Rugby Club, where an event with 250 people continued after police determined evacuation wasn’t necessary. Chief Superintendent Morgan Cronin of Essex Police emphasized the importance of gathering information in these early stages while “continuing to support the people of Essex” during this tragic incident. The latest BBC News reports indicate that four people were killed in the crash.