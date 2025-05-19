According to local authorities, a tragic small plane crash in Colorado on May 17 has left no survivors.

The North Metro Fire Rescue District shared information about the incident on Facebook. The crash happened around 10 a.m. in a field “north of Midway and east of Brainard Broomfield.” The incident occurred shortly after the aircraft departed from Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield. Before the crash, the pilot allegedly attempted to return to the airport after experiencing “an issue.”

Neither the pilot nor the plane’s only passenger survived. Firefighters extinguished the small fire that occurred as a result of the crash.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims [of] this tragic accident,” said the North Metro Fire Rescue District.

What Else Is There To Know About The Plane Crash In Colorado?

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office were reportedly at the crash scene the afternoon it occurred.

The FAA disclosed that the aircraft that crashed was a Beechcraft 95. CBS detailed that North Metro Deputy Chief Mark Daugherty spoke at the crash site about the unfortunate occurrence. He reportedly said, “This is obviously a tragic incident, and certainly (we are) thinking about the families involved of the people who were on the plane.”

Radio traffic revealed tower personnel’s conversation with the pilot before the crash. The plane allegedly didn’t turn when personnel notified the pilot of another aircraft.

The pilot said, “We’re going to have to go back and re-land. We’ve got the door popped open… We can hardly hear you, sir.” The personnel at the tower stated that the pilot was clear to land at any runway. Shortly thereafter, another pilot told the tower, “They [in the plane that crashed] just went down north of 36.”

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the Boulder County Open Space area, as it is under investigation related to the crash. The two victims‘ identities haven’t been made public.