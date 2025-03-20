A tragic Roatán, Honduras, plane crash on March 17 has killed at least 12 of the 18 onboard, according to latest reports.

ABC News reported the incident occurred at 6:18 p.m. – moments after takeoff from Juan Manuel Gálvez International Airport. The Lanhsa Airlines plane reportedly descended into the Caribbean Sea. The flight’s journey was set for Roatán to La Ceiba, about a 20-minute plane ride. Per CBS News, those onboard included fifteen passengers, two pilots, and a flight attendant. It’s been reported that 12 bodies have been recovered, five survivors have been rescued, and one person is still being searched for.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), Honduran President Xiomara Castro shared an update. She said she “activated the Emergency Operations Committee (COE) team” to aid the rescue and recovery efforts. The coalition comprises “the Armed Forces, the Honduran Fire Department, COPECO, the National Police, 911, the Red Cross, and the Ministry of Health (SAN).”

The president shared that authorities and officials immediately hit the plane crash scene – less than a mile from the airport. Castro said the emergency aid workers “are tirelessly assisting in the tragic accident.”

“The public hospitals in San Pedro Sula and La Ceiba are now ready to treat the injured passengers. May God protect their lives,” she added.

He activado de manera inmediata el equipo del Comité de Operaciones de Emergencia (COE) conformado por las FF. AA., los Bomberos de Honduras, COPECO, Policía Nacional, 911, Cruz Roja, la Secretaría de Salud, SAN, quienes de manera inmediata han llegado a la zona de accidente… — Xiomara Castro de Zelaya (@XiomaraCastroZ) March 18, 2025

What Else Do We Know About The Honduras Plane Crash?

Of those deceased is Aurelio Martinez, 56, a globally recognized Afro-indigenous Honduran musician of the Garifuna genre. The artist was a singer, songwriter, guitarist, and percussionist, according to his website. He founded Lita Ariran, “one of the first Garifuna traditional music and dance group[s] to appear on the international scene.” The band and Martinez’s solo career were well received, and the artist has been touted for decades as a strong, vocal, and passionate representative of Garifuna heritage, community, culture, and traditions. So much so that he was the first Garifunacongressman in the Honduran National Congress.

“We’re not going to let this culture die. I know I must continue my ancestors’ legacy and find new ways to express it. Few people know about it, but I adore it, and it’s something I must share with the world,” Martinez is quoted as saying.