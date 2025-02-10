On the morning of February 7, 2025, a small plane crashed into a busy avenue in São Paulo, Brazil, killing both people on board. AP News reports that the accident occurred shortly after the plane departed from Campo de Marte Airport, bound for Porto Alegre.

The ill-fated aircraft, identified as a Beech F90 King Air, had just taken off from Campo de Marte Airport in São Paulo. Its destination was Porto Alegre, located approximately 700 miles south of São Paulo. However, the plane crashed into Avenida Marques de São Vicente, a major road in the Barra Funda neighborhood, merely four miles from its departure point.

Victims And Casualties Of The Plane Crash In Brazil

The crash claimed the lives of both occupants on board: the pilot, 44-year-old Gustavo Carneiro Medeiros, and the plane’s owner, 49-year-old Marcio Louzada Carpena. Carpena, a father of three, was also known as an influencer with a large social media following.

He was a respected lawyer, motivational speaker, and law professor at Pontifical Catholic University in Porto Alegre. The pilot, Medeiros, was an experienced aviator with an impressive record of nearly 5,000 flight hours.

The plane crash not only claimed the lives of those on board but also caused chaos on the ground. It collided with a public bus, injuring one woman inside. A motorcyclist was also struck by debris from the aircraft. In total, six individuals on the ground sustained injuries, with four others reporting minor wounds.

Eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage captured the horrifying moment when the plane slammed into the avenue, narrowly missing cars waiting at an intersection. The impact resulted in a fierce blaze, with the aircraft’s fuselage and the nearby bus engulfed in flames.

The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time. The Brazilian Air Force has announced a thorough investigation to determine the factors that led to this tragic incident.

Per AP News, São Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas addressed the incident on social media, stating, “Unfortunately, we started the day with this tragic plane crash.” He commended the quick action of the fire department, which he credited with preventing an even greater tragedy.