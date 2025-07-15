Nova Scotia has quickly become a go-to destination for television production – and for good reason. Popular series like “We Were Liars” and “From” have recently been embracing the province’s breathtaking mix of natural beauty. Tranquil lakes, lush forests, and cozy coastal towns are all being captured by the director’s lens, as showcased beautifully by another fan favorite, “Sullivan’s Crossing.” These productions favor Nova Scotia not only for its aesthetics but also for its authentic atmosphere. After falling in love with these places on screen, many choose to visit them in real life.

Serving as a production hub and a cultural anchor, Halifax brings this show to life, offering beauty and character. For fans of “Sullivan’s Crossing,” many filming locations are open to the public. Whether you’re a devoted fan of “Sullivan’s Crossing” or just looking for your next nature-filled getaway, Nova Scotia delivers. From the lakeside serenity of Smiths Cove to the colorful streets of Mahone Bay, each viewpoint feels like you’re within the series. This story will guide you through the top places to stay, eat, explore and travel while you visit the beloved Canadian island.

Take In Halifax, Nova Scotia Like The ‘Sullivan’s Creek’ Crew

Key Scenes: The lakeside campground of Sullivan’s Crossing serves as the central location in the show. Good Housekeeping reports that other scenes were filmed at postcard-worthy locales like Beaver Bank and Shubie Park. Oakfield Provincial Park, with its forests, lake and well-maintained trails, served as another great backdrop. What fans of the series love is that these locations aren’t closed sets – many are public areas you can visit.

Best Time to Visit: Nova Scotia’s seasons are distinct, each offering a different vibe depending on the experience you’re after. If you enjoy beachside walks, kayak-friendly lakes and temperate weather, visit in late spring through early fall. These months have ideal weather for exploring Dartmouth, Eastern Passage and the North End, all which feature prominently in “Sullivan’s Crossing.” If you’re a fan of autumn colors, October is magical in Nova Scotia. The foliage burst into vibrant reds, oranges and golds as a feast for your eyes and soul. For a quieter, more introspective visit without the crowds, November through April offers calm and cozy vibes.

Transportation Options: The most convenient option for exploring this “Sullivan’s Crossing” filming location is renting a car, which allows you to explore at your own pace. Beaver Bank, Shubie Park, and Oakfield Provincial Park are all within a short drive of Halifax. Public transportation is available but limited in rural areas. Maritime Bus operates routes from Halifax to nearby towns. However, you may need to arrange local taxis or rideshare services once you arrive. Consider renting a bicycle for shorter, scenic outings along the Lighthouse Route for a more eco-conscious approach.

“Sullivan’s Crossing” was primarily filmed in and around Halifax, a seaside town of rolling hills in urban and natural environments. The town stands in for the fictional milieu of Timberlake, surrounded by stunning coastal scenery. As Good Housekeeping notes, the series is based on the book series by Robyn Carr, who’s also known for inspiring Netflix’s “Virgin River” with her work.

In conversation with Variety, showrunner Roma Roth explained, “To ensure the show would feel distinctive from [Carr’s] other adaptation … I decided to set it in Nova Scotia.” She continued, “Having been born and raised in Canada, it’s always been a personal goal of mine to create and write a Canadian content show that would reach a global audience.”

Actor Chad Michael Murray has also praised the area’s beauty, telling Good Housekeeping, “The scenery is stunning and it’s like, ‘Why not surround yourself with kind, loving people and beautiful scenery and picturesque landscapes?'”

Things to Do: In addition to touring Halifax filming locations of “Sullivan’s Crossing,” the area offers a wealth of other activities. Take a half-day tour of Peggy’s Cove and the Fairview Lawn Cemetery (Titanic Cemetery). If you want to stick to the show’s locales, pack a picnic and paddle on Lake Micmac in Shubie Park. Or, hike in Oakfield Provincial Park and then soak up ocean air at nearby Lawrencetown Beach, all while retracing your favorite scenes. Also, visit Laurie Provincial Park, and immerse yourself in coastal beauty with lighthouse tours and beach strolls.

Where to Eat: Halifax’s culinary scene combines comfort food and seafood-forward cuisine. If you’re feeling peckish after an afternoon of roaming locations, head down to Agricola Street for light bites and beverages. Agricola Street Brasserie is a local must-visit, so step in for salmon tartare or a crab and agnolotti pasta plate. Halifax has a plethora of eateries that make you feel like you’re in an episode, although no real-life venues are mentioned in “Sullivan’s Crossing.”

Where to Stay: There’s no shortage of charming lodging options near “Sullivan’s Crossing” filming sites. The Mecklenburgh Inn in Chester offers boutique-style accommodations in a restored heritage building, just minutes from the waterfront. If you’re looking for a more secluded retreat, the Halliburton Hotel provides rustic-chic lodging in the heart of downtown. Oak Island Resort in Western Shore offers oceanfront rooms, a spa and access to kayaking and hiking trails. Budget travelers can find Airbnb options in Chester and Mahone Bay, many with water walkable access to key filming locations.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are “Virgin River” and “Sullivan’s Crossing” filmed in the same place?

No. Both are filmed in Canada, but “Virgin River” is primarily filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia. “Sullivan’s Crossing” is filmed in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Will there be a season four of “Sullivan’s Crossing”?

Yes, Sullivan’s Crossing is officially returning for a fourth season.