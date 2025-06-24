Eerie, emotional and deeply atmospheric, “We Were Liars” is poised to be one of the most visually striking YA adaptations to hit the screen. Based on E. Lockhart’s bestselling novel, the series dives into memory, privilege and betrayal – all set on the hauntingly beautiful Beechwood Island. The story follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman, a teenage heiress grappling with the aftermath of a mysterious accident during her family’s annual summer retreat. Beechwood, a fictional private island off the coast of Massachusetts, serves as the novel’s isolated and emotionally charged setting, one that filmmakers brought to life by shooting in Nova Scotia’s secluded seaside towns.

The real-world filming locations were crucial in building the dreamy, almost ghostlike tone that defines the show. From crashing waves to foggy forests and vintage summer homes, each backdrop adds depth to the characters’ unraveling secrets. For fans, visiting these filming sites offers a chance to step into the Sinclair family’s world, exploring moody shorelines, elegant estates and quiet coastal villages that double as Beechwood. This guide will take you through each major film location from “We Were Liars,” what scenes were filmed there plus what you can see, eat and do in the area if you’re planning your own getaway.

What Is The Setting In ‘We Were Liars’?

The story is set on Beechwood Island, a fictional private island near Martha’s Vineyard, owned by the wealthy Sinclair family. The island features multiple homes, private beaches and no outside contact, making it a dream-like yet isolating summer destination. It reflects the emotional distance and secrecy within the “We Were Liars” leading family.

In reality, filming for “We Were Liars” took place across Nova Scotia, Canada – particularly in Halifax, Dartmouth and Chester. The region’s rugged coastline, foggy forests, and historic seaside homes stood in for Beechwood Island, capturing its moody and haunting atmosphere perfectly.

Chester, Nova Scotia

Key Scenes: While avoiding spoilers, Chester was used for some of the most visually memorable outdoor moments, including sweeping shots of the Sinclair mansion’s surroundings, beach scenes and emotional confrontations near the water’s edge, according to Moviedelic.

Best Time to Visit: Visit in late summer to catch the best weather. Bring comfortable walking shoes for exploring beaches and coastal paths.

Transportation Options: Chester is best reached by car, with a scenic one-hour drive from Halifax via Highway 103. There is no public transit from Halifax to Chester, so renting a car is highly recommended for flexibility. Once in town, Chester is small and walkable, making it easy to explore filming spots, restaurants and the waterfront on foot.

Chester, located on Mahone Bay, served as a key filming location for scenes depicting the nearby mainland town visited by the characters. Its picturesque harbor, historic homes and quiet streets helped create the illusion of a quaint New England village. Filming took place from May 30 to Sept. 27, 2024, allowing the production to capture Nova Scotia’s lush summer landscapes, which align with the novel’s seasonal setting.

Beyond its cinematic ties, the area offers visitors historic charm, art galleries, local shops and access to boating tours. In addition to Chester, Net Filming reports that the production utilized several other Nova Scotia locations to capture the essence of the Sinclair family’s private island, Beechwood. Meisners Island, a small island in Mahone Bay, was transformed into the Sinclair estate, featuring a stately home perched along the shoreline.

Things to Do: Explore Graves Island Provincial Park for scenic hiking trails and beautiful views of Mahone Bay’s coastline. Afterward, visit the Chester Playhouse, a cozy venue offering live performances and local cultural events. For a unique experience, take a boat tour of Mahone Bay’s scenic islands, where you can enjoy stunning waterfront views and learn about the area’s maritime history.

Where to Eat: Check out The Kiwi Café, a local favorite where “We Were Liars” cast members were reportedly seen during filming, or enjoy seafood at The Rope Loft, right on the waterfront.

Where to Stay: Chester offers a variety of charming accommodations, including the historic Mecklenburgh Inn, the cozy ocean-view Gray Gables Bed & Breakfast, and the stylish Sunroom Restaurant & Inn in town.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

(Photo by Joe Regan/Moment via Getty Images)

Key Scenes: Moviedelic reports Halifax locations, including Dartmouth, were used for intimate family drama scenes inside the mansion and for some of the grand estate’s exterior shots. These contrast the coastal exteriors filmed elsewhere with richly detailed interiors that highlight the Sinclairs’ wealth and legacy.

Best Time to Visit: The ideal months to visit Halifax are from May through October, when the weather is mild and pleasant. This time is perfect for exploring the city’s historic sites, waterfront and outdoor festivals.

Transportation Options: Within the city, an extensive public transit system of buses covers most areas, along with convenient taxis and rideshare services like Uber. For visitors wanting to explore beyond the city, rental cars are widely available and recommended for trips to nearby towns and coastal areas.

Some mansion interiors were shot in historic homes in Halifax’s South End, known for Victorian and Edwardian architecture. The production incorporated local artisans and set decorators to enhance authenticity. Per Net Filming, Halifax played a significant role in the production as well. The city served as a base for the crew, providing essential infrastructure and resources to support the filming process. While specific scenes shot within Halifax are less documented, its proximity to other filming locations made it a strategic choice for the production team.

In Dartmouth, the production utilized several coastal settings to depict scenes where characters ventured off the island. Locations such as King’s Wharf Marina, Lake Banook, and the Dartmouth Yacht Club were featured, showcasing the area’s maritime charm and enhancing the series’ coastal aesthetic. Additionally, Moviedelic notes that the Burnside neighborhood in Dartmouth served as a filming site for various scenes, offering a mix of urban and natural landscapes.

Things to Do: Explore the bustling Halifax Waterfront Boardwalk, where you can stroll along the harbor, browse local shops and try fresh seafood with ocean views. Visit the iconic Halifax Citadel National Historic Site to learn about the city’s military past and take in panoramic views from the hilltop fortress. For a dose of culture, head to the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, home to a diverse collection of Canadian and Indigenous art, including works by famed folk artist Maud Lewis.

Where to Eat: Dine at The Bicycle Thief, known for its waterfront views, or try fresh seafood at Five Fishermen Restaurant & Grill, a favorite among locals and visitors alike.

Where to Stay: Consider staying at The Halliburton, a boutique hotel in the historic district, or The Hollis Halifax – a DoubleTree Suites by Hilton for modern comforts near downtown.

Lunenburg, Nova Scotia

(Photo by DenisTangneyJr/iStock via Getty Images)

Key Scenes: Several pivotal scenes featuring town life and waterfront interactions were filmed here, according to 4Filming. The helped capture the small-town charm and maritime atmosphere integral to the show’s coastal setting.

Best Time to Visit: Visit during the summer months to enjoy festivals like the Lunenburg Folk Harbour Festival and pleasant weather.

Transportation Options: Lunenburg is best reached by car, about a 1.5-hour drive southwest of Halifax via Highway 103. Public transit options are limited, so renting a car is the most convenient way to explore the town and the surrounding areas. Some guided tours from Halifax offer transportation to Lunenburg for those preferring not to drive. Once in town, Lunenburg is compact and easily walkable.

Lunenburg is a historic coastal town on Nova Scotia’s South Shore, famous for its vibrant, colorful buildings and UNESCO World Heritage status. Its charming harbor and preserved 18th-century architecture made it an ideal filming spot for “We Were Liars” scenes requiring authentic seaside village settings.

Things to Do: Tour the Fisheries Museum of the Atlantic to learn about Nova Scotia’s seafaring heritage, complete with historic vessels and interactive exhibits. Then, explore Lunenburg’s Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its colorful waterfront buildings, boutique shops and charming cafés. To see the town from the water, take a harbor boat tour where you can enjoy coastal views, hear maritime stories and spot local wildlife along the way.

Where to Eat: Try fresh seafood at The Salt Shaker Deli or enjoy cozy fare at Lunenburg Arms Pub, both are popular with locals and visitors.

Where to Stay: Consider Brigantine Inn, a charming boutique hotel in the heart of Old Town, or the Rum Runner Inn.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where was “From” filmed in Nova Scotia?

“From” was filmed primarily in Beaverbank and Oakfield Provincial Park, just outside Halifax, Nova Scotia.

What town is called the hub of Nova Scotia?

Halifax is considered the hub of Nova Scotia, serving as the capital, a cultural center and a key production hub for Canadian and international filming.

What is the oldest town in Nova Scotia?

Lunenburg, founded in 1753, is the oldest town in Nova Scotia and a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its colorful waterfront and preserved colonial architecture.