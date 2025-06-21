“Jurassic World: Rebirth” is set to reignite the iconic franchise with a roar so loud it echoes through cinematic history. This upcoming chapter is not just a sequel; it is a highly anticipated modern take on the Jurassic universe’s legacy. On July 2, fans of the cinematic universe have a lot to look forward to, including a star-studded cast, groundbreaking visuals and new ethical dilemmas. The movie follows Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) as she embarks on a mission with a team of highly skilled operatives. They journey to one of the most dangerous places in the world, an isolated equatorial region which is home to the research facility for the original “Jurassic Park.” This journey is made with Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) to extract DNA from dinosaurs for an unprecedented medical breakthrough.

However, a shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades stops them in their tracks. Ultimately, this new movie begs the question: What happens when nature refuses to be tamed or controlled? Beyond the expected heart-racing close encounters with dinosaurs, another element is fueling the buzz. The lush jungle terrain featured in movie teasers has fans wondering about the “Jurassic World: Rebirth” filming locations. Step behind the scenes and explore some of the immersive landscapes and locations before planning a trip of your own.

What Island Are They On In ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’?

In the new movie “Jurassic World: Rebirth,” the storyline occurs in a remote destination years after 2022’s “Jurassic World Dominion.” In fact, this movie is set on a completely different island from what viewers have seen in the past. As Screenrant confirms, past films were set on the fictional Isla Nublar or Isla Sorna. Isla Nublar (Site A) was the original “Jurassic Park” site, as well as the setting for “Jurassic World.” On the other hand, the “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic Park III” movies were set on Isla Sorna, which is also referred to as Site B.

The newest film is set in a mysterious new location, which is unnamed, but has been referred to as Site C. It seems to be in close proximity to its counterparts since their aesthetics are not much different. The prior islands were located near the equator off the coast of Costa Rica.

Introducing a new location is a pretty big deal, given the franchise’s history. As Screenrant describes, “The important thing to note here is that Jurassic Park would never have opened had it not been for the research done on Site C. It appears that the dinosaurs moved to Isla Sorna only after the research reached a stage where the scientists were comfortable and confident in the process. The dinosaurs left behind on Site C are creations that did not turn out correctly.” So both fans and the movie’s characters have some interesting discoveries to make about the newest island.

Where Was The Upcoming Movie Filmed?

(Christopher Stark/Unsplash)

Officially, fans of the franchise can’t visit the fictional setting of these classic dinosaur films. However, given the technological aspects involved in making “Jurassic World: Rebirth,” there are some sites to learn about. Instead of filming everything on location, production utilized high-quality production studio spaces in Malta and the United Kingdom. Filming at the Malta Film Studio in Kalkara is said to have occurred in two horizon-infinity water tanks, according to Discover Wildlife. With this in mind, audiences can expect to see underwater scenes. For fans wanting to check out the studio themselves, there are tours available for small and private groups.

The second studio used as a “Jurassic World: Rebirth” filming location is in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire. Sky Studios Elstree is not open to the general public. As their website describes, it is a working studio with many private productions so visiting this filming location is not possible. But the other “Jurassic World: Rebirth” filming locations can be visited in real life. Here’s what we know about the sites that helped create the world fans will see on the screen.

Thailand

(Colton Duke/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Most exterior jungle and exploration scenes were captured in Thailand. Given that a lush and seemingly untouched natural environment was required for filming, this location was perfect. As Discover Wildlife reports, many national parks appear on-screen.

Best Time to Visit: According to 4Filming, June and July is when film crews visited the area in 2024. Generally, though, the best time to visit Thailand is during the cooler and drier months, from November to February.

Transportation Options: Thailand has plenty of public transportation options, including buses, trains, ferries and domestic flights. There are also tuk-tuks and motorcycle taxis, but to get around big cities, it is best to use options like the BTS Skytrain or MRT subway.

Thailand is an iconic and scenic destination, well known for its diverse landscapes and picturesque jungles. These features made it an ideal backdrop for all the on-screen action. The main national parks used for “Jurassic World: Rebirth” filming locations were: Khao Phanom Bencha National Park in Krabi, Ko Kradan at Hat Chao Mai National Park in Trang and Ao Phang Nga National Park in Phang Nga, as Discover Wildlife reports. These locations are all captivating natural areas with caves, waterfalls and striking mountainscapes.

Things to Do: Since these breathtaking national parks are not near each other, travelers can explore each attraction’s local favorites. Near the Khao Phanom Bencha National Park in Krabi there is the wildly popular Krabi Elephant Sanctuary. Meanwhile, the Ko Kradan at Hat Chao Mai National Park in Trang has a popular park and garden nearby named Trang Andaman Gateway. Then, near the Ao Phang Nga National Park in Phang Nga there is a well known place which is great for boat excursions named Phang Nga Bay.

Where to Eat: Travelers who visit the Khao Phanom Bencha National Park in Krabi are in for a treat. They can stop by the Koi Kulakasai, a seafood spot with great views. Alternatively, if visiting the Hat Chao Mai National Park in Trang, there is an onsite restaurant which is open from 9 AM until 4 PM. For visitors heading to the Ao Phang Nga National Park, Koh Panyee Village Restaurant is a very popular option with scenic views.

Where to Stay: Travelers planning their visit can’t really go wrong with any of the areas where the national park filming locations are. But, some popular options include Gillhams Fishing Resorts, The Sevenseas Resort and Beyond Skywalk Nangshi, which are located in Krabi, Trang and Phang Nga, respectively.

Brooklyn, New York

(Chris Barbalis/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Scenes filmed in New York clearly would not fit the jungle aesthetic. Filming here helped to create a more well-rounded story. Per Discover Wildlife, animal control and rescue vehicles were seen in Brooklyn as a part of the process.

Best Time to Visit: Filming in New York was completed in late October 2024, as 4Filming reports. So, fans who want to experience very similar weather conditions can visit during that time. Generally, April and June or September and October is when travelers can expect to experience more pleasant weather and fewer crowds.

Transportation Options: New York is an incredibly accessible city, so there are many options for travelers trying to get around. One of the most popular ways is by commuting on foot or taking a taxi. For greater distances or convenience, the subway, bus, ferry or even ride-share services are popular.

Much of the action in this movie takes place on the mysterious Site C island. This means that reports of extras dressed in hazmat suits and emergency vehicles in the city can help fans piece together the plot. While Dr. Loomis and Zora may anticipate containment of the situation, it seems that once again, things get out of control. One of the most significant “Jurassic World: Rebirth” filming locations is in the DUMBO (Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass). Scenes captured here included Scarlett’s character, as 4Filming confirms. These were reportedly added on at the end of production, so they may contain some exciting revelations for viewers or much-needed background information for the narrative.

Things to Do: In Brooklyn, there are a multitude of things to do. The Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn Botanic Garden and Brooklyn Bridge Park are just a few of the must-see tourism attractions around.

Where to Eat: Brooklyn is well known for its food scene, which is characterized by a diverse mix of people and culture. For a bite near DUMBO, Cecconi’s and Westville Dumbo are two eateries that cater to different aesthetic tastes and budgets.

Where to Stay: Since the DUMBO area is quite central, the accommodations nearby are pricey. But there are plenty of choices for travelers willing to pay for convenience and luxury. The Tillary Hotel Brooklyn is a great option, which is highly rated. Alternatively, the Madison LES Hotel is a slightly more affordable option which is only a short drive or walk away.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where was “Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom” filmed?

According to IMDb, this 2018 movie was filmed in Scotland, Hawaii and England for both interior and exterior shots.

Where in Canada was “Jurassic World: Dominion” filmed?

As Atlas of Wonders reports, some movie scenes were filmed in British Columbia, Canada, near Kamloops and Merritt.

Why is Chris Pratt not in “Jurassic World: Rebirth”?

The “Jurassic World: Rebirth” movie is supposed to kick off a soft reboot of the franchise, so it simply features a new cast of characters, per Screenrant.