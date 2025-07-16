“Madea’s Destination Wedding” premiered on July 11, 2025, exclusively on Netflix and marks the thirteenth installment in Tyler Perry’s wildly successful franchise. The film continues the saga of the no-nonsense, hilariously unfiltered matriarch portrayed by Perry himself, adding a more modern and global take on family drama than ever before. Madea is known for her blend of heart and humor, and this time, she finds herself jetting off to the tropics for a destination wedding. That, of course, spirals into family chaos but also makes way for some unexpected introspection. So while the film has over-the-top antics, fans can expect heartwarming moments. And of course, it features fan favorite cast members like Cassi Davis-Patton as Aunt Bam and David Mann as Mr. Brown.

With a storyline centered around a lavish island wedding going haywire, the setting plays a significant role in building the film’s charm. Unlike Perry’s past movies, it is not mainly set in the American South. The tropical background of “Madea’s Destination Wedding” enhances the comedic tension and allows for more vibrant, cinematic visuals compared to the typically urban or suburban settings of earlier productions. For fans wondering how Perry continues to balance his trademark production style with global storytelling, here’s what we know about the “Madea’s Destination Wedding” filming location.

Where Does Tyler Perry Film His Movies?

The heart of Tyler Perry’s film empire is Tyler Perry Studios, based in Atlanta, Georgia. This relatively new studio is quite impressive. It is a sprawling 330-acre complex located in southwest Atlanta that was built on the former Fort McPherson Army base. His studio officially opened in 2019 and has since become one of the largest privately owned film studios in the United States. And although Atlanta has always been a huge hub for entertainment, the studio has definitely helped to establish the city as a globally recognized production powerhouse.

It boasts twelve soundstages, each named after influential Black artists like Oprah Winfrey, Spike Lee and Denzel Washington. There is also a massive backlot that includes some permanent sets. For example, there is a replica of the White House, a courthouse, a chapel, diner and suburban homes. Beyond Perry’s own productions, this Atlanta studio has attracted many high-profile productions like “Black Panther” and “The Walking Dead.”

Where Was ‘Madea’s Destination Wedding’ Filmed?

The new Madea movie was filmed in more than one location. But, of course, Perry’s Atlanta studio served as a base for filming, providing an ideal environment for shooting indoor scenes. As Decider reports, this helped to streamline filming. The Atlanta production only took place from Jan. 15 to 26, 2024. Interior filming in Atlanta did not take very long to wrap up, but viewers may notice that much of this movie set in the Bahamas is indoors. That’s because there was not much filming done on site.

Although that is true, the Dominican Republic was a “Madea’s Destination Wedding” filming location. This filming location helped create the film’s tropical scenes. Some exterior scenes were shot in the Dominican Republic to depict the Bahamas. The Dominican Republic is well known for its sandy beaches and palm tree-lined coasts. For filming, it offered the perfect substitute for the Bahamian setting. The choice to shoot in the DR was partially due to practical and financial logistics. And while most of the film’s tropical scenes were captured here, “Madea’s Destination Wedding” filming location is not limited to this stunning getaway.

Exploring Paradise Island, The Bahamas

Key Scenes: Some key scenes, like the wedding ceremony, were filmed at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort in the Bahamas. This incredibly recognizable vacation spot was actually captured on location, which helped to bring the setting to life.

Best Time to Visit: This luxurious resort is located on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. The best time to visit is between the middle of December and April, when you can enjoy peak sunshine. However, this is also the peak tourist season, so visitors may experience crowds and higher prices.

Transportation Options: Most people fly to Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) in Nassau and then take a ferry to Paradise Island. Visitors can use many different types of transportation to get around Paradise Island. Some of the most popular ways to get around include taxis, water taxis, public buses (jitneys), scooters or simply renting a car.

The Atlantis Paradise Island Resort is a world-famous vacation destination. It is known for its iconic pink towers and popular aquatic amenities. As viewers of the movie know, the resort made a big cameo in the film. Several wide-angle shots were captured there to establish the Bahamian setting. Atlantis has long been a go-to location for luxury resort shots in major productions and even reality television. So its appearance in the film is fitting. Although this resort was not technically the main “Madea’s Destination Wedding” filming location, its inclusion in the film ties together the real-world location the story centers around.

Things to Do: This island has many popular attractions, including Cabbage Beach and Atlantis’ waterpark, Aquaventure. These attractions are also only minutes away from each other, so visitors can explore them both in one day if preferred. Non-guests of Atlantis can visit Aquaventure by purchasing a day pass.

Where to Eat: The Cabbage Beach Bistro and Marketplace is popular for its good cocktails and Indian cuisine. Alternatively, travelers can try the Italian restaurant Paranza, which offers an upscale dining experience.

Where to Stay: The Royal at Atlantis is one of the higher-end accommodation options (it is part of the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort). It features stellar artwork and has the world’s largest open-air marine habitat at its center, so it is an impressive place to stay. Another option is the budget hotel Paradise Harbour Club & Marina, which has an impeccable oceanfront view.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you visit Tyler Perry Studios?

Unfortunately for film fanatics, Tyler Perry Studios does not offer general public tours. Unless fans are a part of an organization that receives an exclusive tour, like the Harvard Business School Club of Atlanta, it’s not possible to visit.

How is Tyler Perry so rich?

According to Business Insider, Tyler Perry has an estimated net worth of $1 billion because he is one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world. Additionally, he has established different income streams and notably maintains ownership of what he produces.