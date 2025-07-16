If you’re a Netflix subscriber, you may have already tuned in to the platform’s latest foreign-language comedy “Almost Cops.” The film, which premiered on July 11, has already begun turning heads, thanks to a few notable gags, hilarious jokes and comedic performances. Though humor is the driving force behind “Almost Cops,” the film is also carried by its stunning backdrop. Throughout the movie, the core cast of characters galavant through the major port city of Rotterdam, interacting with a number of local businesses, docks and landmarks along the way. Since the gorgeous city plays such a major role in the movie, it should come as no surprise that “Almost Cops” was filmed entirely in and around Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Whether you’ve always wanted to check out the Dutch province or you’re just inspired to follow in the footsteps of Ramon and Jack, now seems like the perfect time to book your Netherlands vacation. Be sure to read ahead as we outline a few key filming locations for “Almost Cops,” as well as a handful of tourist destinations, local restaurants and hotels that offer competitive rates. Before long, you too could find yourself careening into the Nieuwe Maas River on a go-kart, or thwarting an organized crime ring with a few swift spritzes of your city-granted pepper spray.

Explore Rotterdam Like You’re Almost A Cop

Key Scenes: As Moviedelic reports, just about all of the scenes captured for “Almost Cops” were shot on location in Rotterdam, Netherlands. These include instances of Ramon walking his beat along the docks and ports of Rotterdam, and high-octane action sequences taking the officers through the streets of Katendrecht’s thriving downtown area. Eagle-eyed viewers familiar with the Netherlands’ major sights will surely make note of the many bridges highlighted within the narrative, which include the Willems Bridge, Erasmus Bridge and the Katendrecht docks. Rotterdam is unmistakable within the film, as the setting significantly informs the actual writing, blocking and character motivations beyond the comedy. Those who visit the area will surely find no difficulty spotting a few of the key filming locations simply by exploring the area on foot.

Best Time to Visit: The Netherlands is known to be quite gorgeous all year round, though first-time visitors are encouraged to explore the country during the shoulder months of May or October. During these periods of time, Rotterdam offers its mildest weather, sparsest crowds, and plenty of outdoor activities. Winter months tend to offer the lowest travel rates for those visiting on a budget, though the region is known to be quite chilly during this time. Be prepared with a jacket and a rain umbrella if you choose to explore the Netherlands from November through January, as the weather can become quite rainy and frigid.

Transportation Options: Like many major cultural epicenters across Europe, Rotterdam offers quick and easy access to various public transportation options. Those looking to navigate the city should have no difficulty boarding trams, buses, taxis, metro rails and even ferries, which connect the mainland to a series of islands and docks all around the region. The OVpay system even allows visitors and natives alike to traverse each of these transportation options with contactless payments, providing a seamless way for tourists to explore the city in style.

Since “Almost Cops” is so fresh on the Netflix platform, it’s highly unlikely that an official production tour will open up in the Netherlands any time soon. Still, the film offers plenty of sights and sounds that will come naturally to those who embark upon a self-guided adventure in the area. Rotterdam is truly a character of its own in the film, as the setting informs the lives, careers and relationships of each of the core characters. If you’re looking for the best tourist excursions and photo opportunities, your best bet would be to explore Katendrecht’s thriving downtown area, as there are a myriad of local businesses and landmarks that hardcore “Almost Cops” viewers won’t want to miss.

Things to Do: Even if you have little interest in film production, you’ll find that there are tons of exciting things to do in and around the Rotterdam area. History buffs will surely take an interest in touring The Hague, while animal lovers will be drawn to the Rotterdam Zoo. Others still will find adventure under the arches of the Markthal, where street vendors serve food, drinks and souvenirs sourced from local ingredients. If you’re traveling with the whole family, you won’t want to miss the Dutch Pinball Museum, which boasts over 100 machines for you to challenge for the high score.

Where to Eat: The Netherlands is known for its delicious and modern take on a variety of Western European cuisine, with regional specialties including pub food, cocktails, and fresh-caught seafood. A few local favorites include YOLO restaurant-bar, Gastrobar Hartig and the Michelin star-rated Restaurant Ají. Even if you struggle to land a reservation at any of these establishments, you’ll find that good eats and exceptional atmosphere will greet you around every corner in the Manhattan of Maas. Don’t be afraid to turn off your GPS and explore a bit, as Rotterdam always has a little something new for visitors with an adventurous spirit.

Where to Stay: One of the biggest draws for visitors interested in checking out the Netherlands is the exceptionally inexpensive hotel stays present throughout the country. Visitors can routinely find hotels in and around Rotterdam for under $100 USD per night, in stark contrast to a number of major American cities. Some of our favorite hotels in the port city include Nhow Rotterdam, Room Mate Bruno and the SS Rotterdam By Westcord, which is permanently docked in the Maashaven bay. Even if each of these hotels is fully booked or experiencing some form of surge pricing, you can always fall back on one of the many chain hotels located in the city.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is “Almost Cops” a comedy?

“Almost Cops” is considered an action comedy film because it contains so many hilarious jokes, combined with a number of shocking stunts and high-octane action sequences.

Is “Almost Cops” dubbed?

The original iteration of “Almost Cops” is spoken in Dutch, though English dubbed versions are available on Netflix for those who do not enjoy subtitles. While this can be quite helpful for some audiences, many fans have recommended watching “Almost Cops” in the original Dutch, as some of the jokes may not translate properly in the dubbed version.