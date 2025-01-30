At approximately 9 p.m. EST, an American Airlines plane, Flight 5342, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter. The accident occurred during the plane’s approach to Reagan National Airport. The regional jet departed from Wichita, Kansas, and was making its final descent when it struck the military aircraft.

The helicopter was on a training mission with three soldiers aboard. Astonishingly, the collision occurred in some of the most closely monitored airspace in the world, just over three miles south of the White House and the Capitol.

Search And Rescue Efforts

After the collision, authorities launched a massive search and rescue operation in the Potomac River.

According to the Associated Press, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser addressed reporters. She described the challenging conditions first responders faced.

“We are going to recover our fellow citizens,” she stated solemnly as dive teams and helicopters scoured the area for survivors and victims.

D.C. Fire Chief John Donnelly highlighted the challenging conditions, including cold water temperatures and debris from the wreckage, that have hampered recovery efforts. Despite these obstacles, approximately 300 first responders worked tirelessly through the night in what he described as “extremely rough” conditions.

The Human Toll

Sources close to the investigation have indicated that there have been multiple fatalities. According to CNN, 67 people are believed to have died. There were 64 people aboard the passenger jet and three on the U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, with twenty-eight bodies already recovered.

The American Airlines plane crash has sent shockwaves through the communities connected to those on board. These include a group of figure skaters, coaches, and family members returning from a development camp following the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita. U.S. Figure Skating released a statement expressing their devastation: “We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts.” The sentiment echoes across the nation as Americans grapple with the scale of the loss.

Investigation Underway

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched a full investigation into the cause of the collision. Preliminary data from the plane’s radio transponder indicates that the aircraft suffered a rapid loss of altitude over the Potomac River just before the crash.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, in a press conference, stated that both the commercial flight and the military helicopter were flying in “standard patterns” at the time of the incident. However, investigators will scrutinize every aspect of the flight, including communications with air traffic control and deciding to change the landing runway shortly before the collision.

The Impact Of The American Airlines Plane Crash On Air Travel

Reagan National Airport was temporarily closed following the incident, with operations expected to resume at 11 AM on Thursday. The closure has caused disruptions to air travel in and out of the nation’s capital. Airlines continue to scramble to reroute passengers and adjust schedules.