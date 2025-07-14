Think your travel routine is hygienic? You might want to reconsider where you place your luggage after your next trip. A shocking new study from travel insurance provider InsureandGo reveals that suitcases harbor more harmful bacteria than public toilet seats — 58 times more, to be exact. The research, conducted at a London airport train station in partnership with microbiologist Amy-May Pointer, tested both hard-shell and soft-shell suitcases to determine just how dirty our travel companions really get.

The results should make every traveler think twice before tossing that suitcase onto the bed after a long flight. While we’ve all become more germ-conscious since the pandemic, with hand sanitizer readily available and frequent handwashing, most of us completely overlook one of the filthiest items we regularly handle: our luggage.

Suitcase Wheels Top The List Of Germ Hotspots

The study identified suitcase wheels as the absolute dirtiest component, carrying nearly 58 times more bacteria than a public toilet seat. This makes perfect sense when you consider their constant contact with various surfaces, including pavements, streets, airport bathroom floors, and train station platforms.

The research detected harmful bacteria, including E. coli and Staphylococcus, as well as black mold, hitching rides on travelers’ luggage. Soft-sided suitcases proved even more problematic than hard-shell varieties, as their fabric exteriors trapped more bacteria, fungi, and other microbes. Microbiologist Pointer offers several practical tips for minimizing your exposure to these traveling microbes.

First, always use a hotel’s luggage rack rather than placing your suitcase directly on the bed or other surfaces. If a rack isn’t available, she suggests an innovative solution: “Covering those wheels with plastic shower caps can stop them from spreading bacteria across your carpet or bedding.”

Simple Cleaning Habits Make A Big Difference

Developing a regular suitcase cleaning routine dramatically reduces your risk. Wipe down your luggage with disinfectant wipes or a soapy cloth immediately upon returning home, focusing particularly on the wheels and base. For more thorough cleaning, many suitcases feature detachable wheels that can be soaked in warm, soapy water. Hard cases can be wiped with a mild bleach solution, while fabric bags benefit from vacuuming and spot-cleaning with baking soda to eliminate mold.

Beyond cleaning, simple behavior changes help limit contamination. “The less gunk your wheels pick up, the less you’ll have to worry about later,” advises Pointer. Avoid rolling your suitcase through puddles when possible, and consider lifting your bag rather than wheeling it into public restrooms. Most importantly, wash your hands thoroughly after handling your luggage.