At the height of the Jim Crow era, Maine was a haven for Black tourists. While Maine didn’t legally enforce segregation like the South, discrimination was still present. Businesses could refuse service to Black travelers, so they created their own spaces.

In Kittery Point, Clayton and Hazel Sinclair established Rock Rest. The seasonal guesthouse listed in the Negro Motorist Green Book was tucked away in the woods where Black families would enjoy dinners and desserts made fresh by their hosts. The Cumming’s Guest House was owned and run by Rose Cummings along with her husband and her seven children. Black guests could book a stay here from May to September, where they had access to Old Orchard Beach. In York, the Jewell Inn was lively, from the small resort’s dining room to the jukebox and dance floor.

While Maine has historically had a low Black population compared to national data, Black history is significant. Lisa Jones, founder of Black Travel Maine (BTM), is making sure that this history isn’t lost and is properly highlighted.

Through BTM, Jones curates cultural travel experiences that showcase the beauty, history, and hospitality of Maine. There are walking tours, weekend getaways, large-scale events, and more for people to explore Maine’s underrepresented communities through an inclusive and authentic lens. BTM is specifically, but not exclusively, for Black and multiethnic travelers.

In an interview with Travel Noire, Jones discusses how she was inspired to launch BTM after visiting Maine from New York City during a pivotal time in her life. She also discusses her goals for travelers who experience BTM.

Travel Noire: What surprised you about Maine when you relocated during COVID?

Lisa Jones: What surprised me most was the kindness of the people and the beauty of the land. I arrived in Maine during one of the most difficult times of my life — divorced, a single mom, and watching my travel business collapse due to the pandemic. A friend invited me up to reset, and I had no idea this place would start to feel like home.

The air was clean, the ocean views were breathtaking, and the sense of peace was unlike anything I’d experienced before. But what truly stood out was how welcoming the locals were. That warmth stayed with me and planted the seed for what would become Black Travel Maine.

Travel Noire: What do you think Black travelers get wrong about Maine?

LJ: Many Black travelers assume Maine is not for us — that it’s cold, unwelcoming, and culturally disconnected from our experiences. But that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Yes, it’s one of the whitest states in America, but it’s also rich with history, natural beauty, and an evolving story that we deserve to be part of. We don’t just visit; we belong here. There is a thriving, historic Black community here that’s often overlooked. Maine is not just lobster rolls and lighthouses — it’s also legacy, healing, and connection.

Travel Noire: What history and/or contributions from Black people surprised you about Maine?

LJ: I was shocked to discover Maine’s connection to the Underground Railroad and the legacy of Black families who’ve lived here for generations. From Malaga Island to the Matriarch marker in Bangor, there are powerful stories of Black resilience that aren’t being told enough. Meeting Black historians like Merita McKenzie and Bob Greene helped me uncover and uplift these stories through our Black History Walking Tours. There’s a narrative here that’s both painful and empowering, and it’s time we center it.

Lisa Jones

Travel Noire: What can people expect when booking a trip with Black Travel Maine?

LJ: Every BTM experience is curated with intention. You’re not just booking a trip—you’re joining a movement. We blend outdoor recreation, cultural heritage, food, music, and wellness into immersive itineraries that show Maine through a new lens. Whether it’s hiking Marginal Way, sailing on a historic schooner, attending our annual MLK Ski Weekend, or joining a Black History Tour, we aim to make you feel seen, inspired, and connected. Expect luxury, education, joy, and community.

Travel Noire: What do you hope people get from this experience with BTM?

LJ: I hope they leave with a deeper sense of belonging—not just to Maine, but to the outdoors, to their roots, and each other. For many of us, the outdoors haven’t always felt like safe or welcoming spaces. I want to change that. I want travelers to walk away with a new understanding of Maine, a new appreciation for its beauty and history, and a sense of peace and empowerment that lasts long after the trip ends.

Travel Noire: Have you seen a change in the types of travelers coming to the area since launching your business?

LJ: Absolutely. Since launching Black Travel Maine, we’ve welcomed hundreds of Black, Brown, Hispanic, and LGBTQ travelers; many visiting Maine for the first time. What’s been powerful is watching hotels and tourism boards recognize the economic value of inclusive travel. We’ve seen more influencers, more families, more professionals — and they’re not just visiting, they’re coming back. They’re investing in this place, sharing their stories, and helping shift perceptions. That ripple effect is real.

Travel Noire: Are there any specific success stories or moments that stand out to you?

LJ: There are so many, but one that sticks with me is when a group of Black women from across the country joined our summer tour and told me they’d never felt so safe, seen, and celebrated on a trip before. Another was organizing our Black History Walking Tour that ended with shopping at a local Black-owned gallery and eating Jamaican food. It felt like a full-circle moment of culture, commerce, and connection. And of course, our MLK Ski Weekend — seeing 50 Black folks take over a mountain lodge in Maine? Unforgettable.

Travel Noire: What’s next for Black Travel Maine?

LJ: We’re stepping into an exciting new chapter. First up is our very first official fundraiser — the BTM Garden Party — a Derby-style summer celebration at the stunning Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay, Maine. It’s a first-of-its-kind event in this space, and we’re honored to bring this level of cultural impact to such an iconic location. The Garden Party will raise funds for the preservation of Black American historical sites in Maine, helping us protect and uplift stories that deserve to be seen and remembered.

We’re also expanding our Black History Tours across the state — reaching Bangor, Brewer, Central Maine, and even launching a sailing tour to the historic site of Malaga Island. We plan to charter an entire Windjammer schooner next year for a fully curated BTM coastal sailing experience that tells our stories, our way.

What’s next? Legacy-building. Connection. And making sure our presence in Maine is not just felt—but remembered.

This article has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.