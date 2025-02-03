Recently published research highlights where the majority of Black people in are living in the United States. Pew Research published notes on January 23 that in 2023, the majority of Black people lived in the South. The state with the largest Black population was Texas, where around 4.3 million resided at the time. Florida and Georgia followed up consecutively, with around 4 million and 3.7 million, respectively.

Regarding cities, the New York City metro area had the largest Black population (3.8 million), followed by Atlanta (2.3 million), and Washington, D.C. (1.8 million).

What Else Did The Research Share About Where Black People Are Living In The U.S.?

Interestingly, the analysis noted that the Black population grew the fastest in states that haven’t historically “had many Black residents.” Between 2010 and 2013, Utah experienced the fastest growth in its Black population, with a whopping 89% increase. Comparatively, Arizona, Nevada, and Minnesota – with the following highest increases – all individually each increased by 60%.

Meanwhile, the states where the Black population grew the most regarding numerical value are where Black people have already been settling – including Texas, Florida, and Georgia.

According to the research, America’s Black population has increased by a third between 2000 and 2023, from 36.2 million to 48.3 million. Moreover, the median age of the population in 2023 was 32.6 (the U.S. average was 38.2), and around 30% were under 20. The groups considered in the research include “single-race, non-Hispanic Black people; non-Hispanic, multiracial Black people; and Black Hispanics.”

“The Black American population is diverse,” stated Pew Research. “This group consists of people with varied racial and ethnic identities and experiences. It includes those who say their race is Black, either alone or in combination with other racial backgrounds. It also includes Hispanics who say their race is Black (though this group is not necessarily the same as the Afro-Latino population).”