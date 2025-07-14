A busy, bustling, and highly booked summer tourism season may not leave room for last-minute vacationers in Cancun.

According to the Cancun Sun, occupancy rates this summer at Cancun’s hotels and resorts are between 81% and 83%. The source reports that just this month (July 2025), Cancun’s officials expect 800,000 visitors to the popular destination. Moreover, Cancun Airport is reportedly conducting over 500 flight operations a day — domestic and international — in line with the area’s barrage of travelers.

Considering the influx, last-minute vacationers hoping to visit the popular Mexican destination should act fast regarding booking, or consider a different hotspot. Due to a shortage of available rooms, current prices may be costly for this summer.

The Cancun Sun claimed that the city’s “summer holiday season” officially begins July 15.

What Else Should I Know About Summer Travel To Cancun?

Though possibly challenging to score, looking for and booking Cancun travel deals may still be worthwhile. Regarding its natural beauty, the city boasts white sands and stunning Caribbean Sea waters. Moreover, Cancun is beloved for its party-filled nightlife, variety of things to do, and its many accommodation types and all-inclusive resorts.

July through September is one of the destination’s annual high seasons for tourism. Notably, the hotspot’s weather during this time of year is generally hot and humid.

Travelers have a lot to look forward to in Cancun this summer despite the crowdedness. Mayor Ana Patricia Peralta de la Peña reportedly shared her dedication to ensuring the beauty of the city’s beaches this summer. According to the Cancun Sun, the mayor and the Secretary of Tourism for the Benito Juárez municipality, Pablo de Zulueta, believe a part of that mission is combating sargassum, a brown seaweed that washes ashore.

Additionally, to curb excessive taxi fares, the transportation operator ADO began offering buses in March that take travelers from the Cancun Airport to the Hotel Zone for 140 pesos one way, around $8.