Luxurious flair, flavorful eats, and sublime service from a legacy brand – Marriott Hotels’ first-ever all-inclusive resort officially opened in September, welcoming Cancun travelers.

While I’m a frequent solo traveler with high standards for luxury and lodgings, this trip was a surprising duo of firsts. My stay at Marriott Cancun was coincidentally my first time at an all-inclusive resort – and in Mexico. Lest to say, all the hype I’ve ever heard about Cancun (and the indulgence I’ve heard is enjoyed at all-inclusive properties) had a lot to live up to. As someone who generally prefers boutique hotels, the resort itself isn’t something that would usually be my first pick.

That said, my stay at Marriott Cancun happily surprised me. The remodeled resort’s official opening weekend in September, after a series of soft openings earlier this year, displayed a welcoming yet chicly decorated vacation spot. The resort boasts 13 culinary establishments for food and drinks, ranging from poolside casual to fine dining. The property includes a state-of-the-art new gym, a beauty salon, and a spacious supervised children’s indoor and outdoor play area.

The beachfront destination has stunning views of Cancun’s gradient waves – a crystal teal to a rich, cool azul. In addition to seeing the water from my room and having access to it within steps, I loved hearing the waves crash every time I opened my balcony.

The Inside Scoop On Marriott Cancun

Natasha Decker

The lobby was genuinely one of my favorite spaces. Upon entrance, the beauty of the white marble flooring and views of the ocean from grand windows are striking. A beverage bar with fresh juices and naturally flavored waters sits near the entrance for guests’ hydration. There’s also a shop and bakery for pastries, sandwiches, drinks, over-the-counter medicines, souvenirs, and stylish clothes and accessories.

My room was a spacious double queen. It included everything standard – a TV, an iron and ironing board, a minibar (included in your all-inclusive), and more. The bathroom was sizable as well, with a roomy shower, a rainfall showerhead, and an enclosed toilet. Buttons in the room helped me easily indicate when I wanted housekeeping and when I was on DND. When my light was on, someone regularly checked in to ensure I had bottled water, which I was grateful for. After dinner one evening, I noticed a small bowl of Mexican sweets left on my dresser for me.

Natasha Decker

Casa Madre was definitely the star of the property’s eateries. The open-air concept steps away from the resort’s entrance offered an abundance of Mexican cuisine in an elevated buffet style. There’s a variety of things to try depending on the day and time, so it’s smart to loop around before making your plate. The fresh tortillas and items made upon request – tacos, quesadillas, and omelets – were particularly lovely. I also enjoyed noteworthy and delicious fish tacos with a yummy gin fizz from outdoor stands available while chilling poolside. A highly entertaining night of drinks and karaoke at Press Start, a barcade and restaurant, is another worthwhile onsite activity.

A tidbit of my stay that I loved was the heavenly massage I received beachside. In addition to the luxury service making me feel like I was in my Real Housewives era, the lulling whoosh of the waves and cool compress on the back of my neck made me feel serene. The massage took place inside an enclosed hut with an open entryway to the beach, and my masseuse did an excellent job of ensuring my privacy was maintained.

Natasha Decker

What Else Is There To Know?

Marriott Cancun is comprised of a redesigned and constructed resort with new buildings adding to its square footage. The main building appeared entirely renovated with stunning finishes and thoughtful interiors, both in the room and in common spaces. The outdoor areas to get to the pool, lazy river, water park, and beach feature abundant winding rows of lush and well-maintained greenery. It added a tropical and tranquil feel to the property overall.

CAMP Club is the expansive children’s area. Here, children can do arts and crafts, make friends, play with toys, and run around in the fresh air.

The resort’s sizable gym included a main equipment room and a smaller alcove for groups or solo workout sessions. Fitness classes offered run from 7 a.m. to after 5 p.m. The sessions include yoga, pilates, HIT (high-intensity training), and several more dedicated to certain areas of the body or mobility and stretching.

Who Would Enjoy Marriott Cancun, An All-Inclusive Resort?

Based on my experience, this resort is great for solo travelers wanting an easy-going and effortless stay. The property felt extremely safe. The selection in the lobby’s shop with medicines and convenience items is great for those who don’t want to leave the property. In combination with the variety of food options, the water park, and the CAMP Club, the resort is also perfect for young families. There wasn’t any intense party energy frequently associated with Cancun and the springbreaker crowd it often draws. Still, I can see property being a nice post-graduation getaway, or fitting for birthdays or relaxed baecations.

As one of Cancun’s newest stays, Marriott’s first run at an all-inclusive is worthwhile for those seeking a hassle-free vacation with little to worry about besides what to eat and when to go to the beach and pool. The hospitality and service really help the property shine – with greetings and lightheartedness naturally flowing between guests and hotel staff.