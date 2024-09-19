Solo travel comes custom-made with the freedom to explore at your own pace, make spontaneous decisions, and fully immerse yourself in your surroundings. However, such liberation can sometimes feel more expensive, especially when booking accommodations and tours designed for groups or couples. Fortunately, this blog provides a few top destinations for solo travelers in 2024, curated with low cost of living, affordable accommodations, and inexpensive holiday travel packages.

1. Thailand

Thailand is popular with solo travelers on a budget. Travel packages often include flights, accommodation, and even guided tours to destinations like Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket. For around $800 to $1,200, you can explore Bangkok’s night markets, visit the temples (or shrines littered everywhere in the country), maybe step into the Tiger cages in Phuket, all for a low price. A hotel room in Patong (Phuket) can cost as low as $500 a month, and you are right there a few steps from the beach. Or try the Mae Hong Son Loop in Chiang Mai. The daily rental price of a moped is about 150 to 300 Thai Baht ($4.50 to $9 USD).

2. Vietnam

Head east of Thailand, and you’ll slip comfortably into Vietnam. Affordable travel packages start at around $700 for a week-long trip, and often include visits to the neon-lit alleys of Ho Chi Minh City, the multicultural city of Hanoi, and the misty expanses of Ha Long Bay. Solo travelers can find excellent deals on flights and accommodations, with budget hotels and hostels available for as little as $15 per night. Rent an Airbnb in the middle of the city for $30 a week. All are affordable, packaged, and beautiful.

3. Medellín, Colombia

Medellín, Colombia is a growing hotspot for budget trips. Affordable packages to Medellín typically cost between $600 and $1,000, offering a mix of flights, accommodations, and city tours. Known as the “City of Eternal Spring” for its temperate climate, Medellín offers busy neighborhoods, posh nightlife, and intricate street art. Visit attractions like the Comuna 13 street art (free tours) and the Medellín Metrocable (less than $1). Uber rides around the city only cost around $2-$5. With a low cost of living, solo travelers can enjoy daily expenses like meals and local activities for as little as $25.

4. Portugal

Portugal is a European gem for solo travelers on a budget, an ideal destination for a 2024 holiday travel package. Vacation packages, including accommodation and flights, start at around $900. Lisbon offers history and charm, while Porto is known for wine, scenic views, and budget-friendly options for dining and lodging. In the Algarve, solo travelers can explore stunning beaches with all-inclusive packages available for less than $1,200.

5. Mexico

From the bustling capital of Mexico to the beaches of Cancun, affordable travel packages to Mexico are abundant and affordable. For $600 to $1,000, you are promised a week of indulgence: the Caribbean breeze at your back, street tacos before you. Mercado 28 is Cancun’s open-air flea market, lush with affordable souvenirs, local handicrafts, and cheap food. What Mexico gives, it gives generously.

6. Poland

Poland is underrated for budget trips. Packages start at $800 a week, for Kraków and Warsaw’s cobblestone streets. Castles loom in the distance. Many tours are free. Explore Kraków’s medieval architecture or take a day trip to Auschwitz-Birkenau for a historical tour. Sacrifice a washing machine in your room, and you’re looking at $20 a night. Flixbus can get you around at an affordable rate. Poland’s low cost of living makes it an excellent option for solo travelers looking to stretch their budget.

7. Greece

Greece may be a luxury destination, but the price can be circumvented, especially in the less touristy areas, and the beauty cannot. Travel packages to Athens or Crete start at around $900. The islands of Crete and Rhodes provide ocean landscapes, ancient ruins, and affordable lodging. Enjoy free museums, Meetup (the app: you’ll meet locals looking to help), and restaurants without a sea view at an affordable rate. Solo travelers can also take advantage of local buses and ferries to explore more of Greece without overspending.

8. Turkey

Turkey is low-cost for a few nights. For $800, Istanbul gives solo travelers a great rate. Stroll down Istiklal Street any night of the week for what may seem like the Times Square of Turkey. The Grand Bazaar and Hagia Sophia are all free to observe. Maybe try the Aegean or Mediterranean coasts, including resorts in Bodrum, which also offer budget-friendly vacation packages starting around $1,200.

9. Romania

Romania is one of Europe’s most budget-friendly destinations, with vacation packages starting at around $600. Hostels are cheaper, and the history cheapest. Bucharest offers a fascinating mix of history and culture, affordable hotels, and nightlife. The Romania Dracula tour takes seven days. Solo travelers should also consider Transylvania, famous for its castles and stunning landscapes, on affordable guided tours included in many package deals.

10. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka, where the beaches stretch on, has a diverse range of landscapes and experiences at a fraction of the cost of more mainstream destinations. Affordable package deals start around $900 for a week-long trip. Colombo, the cultural capital of Kandy, and the beaches of Negombo are some of the highlights that solo travelers can explore. Galle Face Green is a popular oceanfront promenade where locals gather to eat affordable snacks like isso wade (spicy prawn fritters). Sri Lanka’s low cost of living allows solo travelers to enjoy affordable meals, transportation, and activities throughout the country.

So here they are—a few top 10 affordable package holidays for solo travelers. Whether you’re exploring ancient ruins in Greece or taking in the street life of Medellín, there are plenty of options to suit every type of solo traveler. Save, budget, and explore, all with a calm peace of mind.