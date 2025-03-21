Cancun is one of Mexico’s top destinations due to its turquoise-water beaches, hospitality to tourists, and many all-inclusive accommodations. People love the party scene, the proximity to Mayan ruins and cenotes, and the fun variety of water activities to do.

As a year-round destination, the best time to visit Cancun depends on your preferences and expectations as a traveler. While many consider the Mexican destination affordable, Cancun’s low season — when travel may be at its cheapest — is from September through November.

Flight Deals To Cancun

The cheapest time to snag an excellent Cancun travel deal for your flight will be anywhere between May and December. Kayak says the top airlines flying to Cancun are Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, JetBlue Airways, American Airlines, and Frontier Airlines.

Aeromexico, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines are popular among travelers. To get the best deals, monitor Google Flights, Skyscanner, and Expedia to compare fares.

Skyscanner says the best time to book your flights for Cancun is around 40 days ahead.

American Airlines

American Airlines currently has roundtrip flight deals to Cancun starting at $271. Popular routes depart from Dallas, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Miami. Per this reporting, based on a selection of 20 popular routes, the average Economy roundtrip American Airlines airfare to Cancun is $362.

Where To Book: Check American Airlines’ “Flights to Cancun” page.

United Airlines

United Airlines currently has roundtrip flight deals to Cancun starting below $250. The most popular routes depart from Houston, the New York City area (Newark), Chicago, and San Francisco. Per this reporting, based on the 20 most popular routes, the average Economy roundtrip United Airlines airfare to Cancun is $368.10.

Where To Book: Check United Airlines directly for its lastest flight offers.

Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines currently has one-way flight deals to Cancun starting at $84. The most popular routes depart from Dallas, Chicago, Detroit, and Baltimore. Per this reporting, based on the 20 most popular routes, the average Economy one-way Spirit Airlines airfare to Cancun is $110.60.

Where To Book: Check Spirit Airlines’ “Flights to Cancun” page.

All-Inclusive Hotel Deals In Cancun

Cancun has accommodation options for all types of travelers. There’s adults-only, family-friendly, luxury, hostels, and more. To snag the best travel deals, initially search prices directly on a hotel’s website (check the offers page), Costco Travel, and Booking. Most Cancun all-inclusive stays have comparable onsite amenities, so the travel deals are what really help some stick out from others.

Beach Palace Cancun

The stay is one of the best Cancun travel deals you can land because of its current offers. Through December 2026, kids and teens 17 and under can stay at the all-inclusive resort for free — including their meals and entertainment. Guests who book by March 31, 2025 for bookings through December 23, 2025 for over four nights can benefit from free roundtrip airport transportation. Moreover, general all-inclusive stays include 24-hour in-room dining, onsite entertainment, pools, daily activities, the five dining options, the fitness center, high-speed Wi-Fi, and more. There’s also an all-day designated playroom for children 4 through 12.

Price Range: Room rates start at $390 for a Superior Deluxe Lagoon View accommodation with one king bed or two double beds.

Where To Book: Book on the hotel's website to benefit from its offers.

Book on the hotel’s website to benefit from its offers. Pro Tip: Some of the resort’s promotions are combinable, so be sure to research and book accordingly for the most savings.

Secrets The Vine Cancun

This adults-only resort is for those who want to experience something special during their Cancun vacation. Focused on “unlimited luxury,” the stay offers elegant furnishings and finishes. Regarding dining, the all-inclusive includes the site’s eight eateries and seven bars/lounges. Moreover, travelers should take advantage of the resort’s mixology cocktail classes and dance lessons. Bookings made by April 15, 2025 for four or more nights through June 25, 2025 via the “Secrets The Vine Special Spring Offer” include complimentary transfers, a romantic in-room breakfast, and 2,000 bonus World of Hyatt loyal program points.

Price Range: Prices per night vastly vary depending on the booking window, season, and accommodation type.

Prices per night vastly vary depending on the booking window, season, and accommodation type. Where To Book: Book the “Secrets The Vine Special Spring Offer” on the Hyatt Inclusive Collection’s website.

Book the “Secrets The Vine Special Spring Offer” on the Hyatt Inclusive Collection’s website. Pro Tip: Register for the World of Hyatt loyalty program to benefit from more savings in the long run.

Hotel RIU Palace Peninsula

This wallet-friendly option is the best of both worlds, as it’s a family-friendly, all-inclusive resort with adults-only areas and deluxe suites. Rooms rates start at just $160 per person, per night (according to the website), making it a Cancun travel deal within itself. Previous visitors love the resort’s stretch of the beach, the service, and the property in general.

Price Range: Around $320 and above (total) per room, per night.

Around $320 and above (total) per room, per night. Where To Book: Book on the hotel’s website to benefit from its offers.

Book on the hotel’s website to benefit from its offers. Pro Tip: Join the RIU Class loyalty program to enjoy exclusive rates and unique member benefits like free airport transfers, up to 10% off, free massages, and more.

Activity & Tour Deals In Cancun

Regarding activities, Expedia is a great place to score Cancun travel deals on excursions and activities. See some of the most exciting options below.

Chichen Itza, Cenote, And Valladolid All-Inclusive Tour

This 3-in-1 experience is a 12-hour whirlwind that’ll leave you with epic memories. After gathering at your Cancun meeting point, you and your certified guide will visit the Mayan historical site Chichen Itza, explore a cenote, and chow down on a buffet meal for lunch. The day will also include time in Valladolid, a Yucatan-based city with colonial and Moorish-style architecture that’s a feast for the eyes.

Average Cost: Pricing is currently 30% off and $41.30 per ticket.

Pricing is currently 30% off and $41.30 per ticket. Where To Book: Book this experience on Expedia.

Book this experience on Expedia. Pro Tip: Cenotes are natural wells that you can swim in, commonly found in Yucatan.

Deluxe Catamaran To Isla Mujeres, With Drinks, Snorkel And Buffet

This seven-hour catamaran tour trails the stunning waters of Cancun toward Isla Mujeres before heading back. The fun-filled experience will include snorkeling with certified guides, sipping drinks from an open bar (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), exploring Isla Mujeres, and dining on a Mexican buffet.

Average Cost: Prices for this Cancun travel deal start at $32.81.

Prices for this Cancun travel deal start at $32.81. Where To Book: Book this experience on Expedia.

Book this experience on Expedia. Pro Tip: Pricing for catamarans is competitive on Expedia, so do some shopping around.

Ultimate Cancun Taco And Street Mexican Food Tour

This Cancun travel deal is definitely for the foodies. Over three hours, you’ll learn about Mexican cuisine and what makes Cancun’s food scene special. You’ll try sweet and savory traditional dishes at five different stops. The tour will provide a taste of local, authentic flavors, and you’ll get to visit a spot recommended by Guy Fieri.

Average Cost: Pricing for this food tour starts at $46.06.

Pricing for this food tour starts at $46.06. Where To Book: Book this experience on Expedia.

Book this experience on Expedia. Pro Tip: Travelers should always take precautions when consuming street foods.

Cancun is a beloved destination for a reason. Travelers love the stunning waters of the Caribbean Sea, the party scene, and the Mexican hotspot’s best hotels. In addition to the travel deals above, check websites like Skyscanner, Kayak, and Expedia early in your search to compare prices. Also, search for deals regularly and always compare prices listed by multiple legitimate options.