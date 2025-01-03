Cancun is one of Mexico’s most popular tourist destinations, and for good reason. The city is known for its sunny hot weather, epic party scene, and beaches with teal blue waters. Cancun’s resorts, many of which are located in the Zona Hotelera (aka the Hotel Zone), are another of the city’s draws. There are top-tier accommodations in the touristy destination for all types of travelers and groups, from wild spring breakers to families.

Discover some of the best hotels in Cancun. Many are all-inclusive resorts in Zona Hotelera, usually under 30 minutes from the airport.

Waldorf Astoria Cancun

This luxury stay from a heritage hotel and hospitality brand boasts a 4.5-star average Google Review rating and a top-of-the-line 5-star average on Tripadvisor. This oceanview Waldorf Astoria location offers 173 rooms and suites with private balconies and soaking tubs. There are two pools, six dining options, room service, and the hotel chain’s signature spa – which has indoor and outdoor treatment rooms. This self-proclaimed “Jewel of Cancun” is the perfect place for hosting an event like a destination wedding.

Location: Cancun

Cancun Owner: Managed by Hilton, owned by PHH aka Parks Hospitality Holdings

Managed by Hilton, owned by PHH aka Parks Hospitality Holdings Type Of Hotel: Luxury

Luxury Spotlight: The Waldorf Astoria signature service

The Waldorf Astoria signature service Before you go: This is not an all-inclusive and all prices will be quoted in USD ($).

NIZUC Resort And Spa

Guests at this picturesque location will bask in chic accommodations and luxury service. Located on a lush 29-acre property away from the hotel zone, this resort has private pools, tropical gardens, six restaurants, and a spa. There are 274 suites and private villas to choose from. While there, enjoy fitness classes, tequila tastings, live music, and paddleboard yoga on the weekly activities schedule. This stay is a luxe option for all types of Cancun vacationers seeking a relaxing stay, including solo travelers, couples, families, and friends.

Location: Punta Nizuc area

Punta Nizuc area Owner: Brisas Group

Brisas Group Type Of Hotel: Resort

Resort Spotlight: The private villas

The private villas Before you go: There are two private beaches, and one of them is adults-only.

Hotel NYX Cancun

According to guest reviews, Hotel NYX Cancun is a top pick for good hotel service and staff. There are just under 200 rooms and suites in five different accommodation types. The hotel has four restaurants and two bars, providing a more succinct dining variety than many other local stays. While at Hotel NYX Cancun, enjoy its two pools, direct beach access, and nightly entertainment. This accommodation works for all travelers and relaxed groups not seeking an intense party vibe.

Location: Zona Hotelera

Zona Hotelera Owner: N/A

N/A Type Of Hotel: All-inclusive

All-inclusive Spotlight: The service and staff

The service and staff Before you go: Those arriving by car have access to complimentary parking.

Kempinski Hotel Cancún

One of the best hotels in Cancun for those seeking a luxury experience is the Kempinski. This accommodation is ideal for a vacation brimming with relaxation and pampering. All of the 363 rooms and suites offer views of the Caribbean Sea’s stunning waters. The hotel has a spa, a salon, and a fitness center with a sauna and steam rooms. Lounge in one of the property’s private cabanas or beach villas, then indulge at one of six food and beverage spots. There are two temperature-controlled outdoor pools and a hot tub whenever you’re ready for a dip.

Location: Zona Hotelera

Zona Hotelera Owner: Grupo Inmobiliario Mosa S.A./Kempinski Hotels

Grupo Inmobiliario Mosa S.A./Kempinski Hotels Type Of Hotel: Luxury

Luxury Spotlight: The Kayantá Spa’s “rejuvenating treatments inspired by ancient Mayan therapies.”

The Kayantá Spa’s “rejuvenating treatments inspired by ancient Mayan therapies.” Before you go: The expansive spa menu includes a large variety of facials, massages, hydrotherapy, and unique body treatments.

Le Blanc Spa Resort

This TikTok-approved, viral hotel is beloved for the level of luxe it provides, particularly as an all-inclusive resort. While many travelers claim good food at all-inclusive resorts can be sparse, Le Blanc visitors have gushed over the food, claiming everything is delicious. Other things that make this spot stand out as one of the best hotels in Cancun are the butler service, in-room liquor dispensers, wellness activities, state-of-the-art spa, and accessibility for travelers with disabilities.

Location: Zona Hotelera

Zona Hotelera Owner: The Palace Company/Palace Resorts

The Palace Company/Palace Resorts Type Of Hotel: All-inclusive resort

All-inclusive resort Spotlight: The six gourmet restaurants, five bars, and 24-hour room service

The six gourmet restaurants, five bars, and 24-hour room service Before you go: This is an adults-only stay, so come for a solo vacation, baecation, girls’ trip, or long weekend holiday.

Marriott Cancun, An All-Inclusive Resort

This newly renovated expansive resort is safe for solo travelers, fun for friend groups, and perfect for young families. It’s also an excellent option for a destination wedding or family reunion. At Marriott’s first all-inclusive, the rooms are relatively spacious and the service is sublime. There are around ten dining options covering a variety of cuisines and preferences. In addition to the beachside, there are multiple pools and an onsite waterpark. The Camp Club is a 5,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor space where children ages 4 to 12 can enjoy the play zone and supervised daily activities. Adults are also offered activities, including daily fitness classes and massages on the beach.

Location: Zona Hotelera

Zona Hotelera Owner: Marriott Hotels

Marriott Hotels Type Of Hotel: All-inclusive resort

All-inclusive resort Spotlight: The food at Casa Madre and the karaoke and arcade games at Press + Start

The food at Casa Madre and the karaoke and arcade games at Press + Start Before you go: This is the sister property of the JW Marriott Cancun Resort and Spa (located next door), so feel free to stroll through the connecting grounds and check out the spa.

Hard Rock Hotel Cancun

This lively family-friendly hotel promises amenities and entertainment for all ages. Guests can enjoy the daily activities schedule, water sports, themed parties, and epic nightly shows. For younger visitors, there’s a designated pool section and a kids club for those aged 4 to 12. Sporty and playful vacationers can compete in everything from golf, pool volleyball, basketball, and tennis to ping pong, billiards, and other table games.

Location: Zona Hotelera

Zona Hotelera Owner: RCD Hotels/The Seminole Tribe of Florida (which owns Hard Rock)

RCD Hotels/The Seminole Tribe of Florida (which owns Hard Rock) Type Of Hotel: All-inclusive resort

All-inclusive resort Spotlight: The brand’s signature rock memorabilia decor

The brand’s signature rock memorabilia decor Before you go: Five specialty restaurants offer a variety of cuisines and dining styles.

Mayan Monkey Cancún

This hotel chain describes itself as “an oasis for barefoot travelers, digital nomads, and adventurers.” This adults-only vacation spot is ideal for young travelers who want to socialize. There’s a vibrant atmosphere with lots of activities and experiences to take advantage of. Onsite, enjoy cocktail classes, happy hours, morning yoga, salsa classes, and game nights. The live band and DJs will keep the party going. This accommodation is also pet-friendly.

Location: Zona Hotelera

Zona Hotelera Owner: Mayan Monkey

Mayan Monkey Type Of Hotel: Hostel

Hostel Spotlight: The shared kitchen, laundry room, bike rentals, and co-working space.

The shared kitchen, laundry room, bike rentals, and co-working space. Before you go: There are private and shared rooms to choose from, depending on your preference and budget.

Hyatt Zilara Cancun

This adults-only getaway offers a top-tier combination of high-end resort amenities. There’s an infinity pool, beach butlers, and cabanas oceanside and at the pool. For couples, there’s a “romance concierge” to plan special moments. This all-inclusive hotel offers 310 oceanview suites and unlimited drinks and dining at its six restaurants and five bars and lounges. The fitness center has a heated pool, certified trainers, and a dedicated room for Pilates.

Location: Zona Hotelera

Zona Hotelera Owner: Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts Type Of Hotel: All-inclusive resort

All-inclusive resort Spotlight: The “swim-up” suites take you from the water straight to your room.

The “swim-up” suites take you from the water straight to your room. Before you go: The daily activities and entertainment include water volleyball, an “aqua gym” class, and onsite live entertainment.

Paradisus Cancún

This all-inclusive is a beloved favorite of TikTok users. Paradisus Cancún offers a large variety of suite types, all offering views of the Caribbean Sea or Nichupté Lagoon. The property has nine restaurants, seven bars, a spa, and a small golf course. Adults may opt for the Royal Service to add an extra level of pampering and attentiveness from the staff. Those with families may request a designated concierge to ensure everyone in the group is entertained and enjoying their trip. Travelers can upgrade their stay for a more luxe vibe or experience an adults-only vacay during their stay.

Location: Zona Hotelera

Zona Hotelera Owner: Melia Hotels International

Melia Hotels International Type Of Hotel: All-inclusive resort

All-inclusive resort Spotlight: The architecture of the property’s five pyramids – which Paradisus Cancún says is “reminiscent of 4,000-year-old Mayan culture.”

The architecture of the property’s five pyramids – which Paradisus Cancún says is “reminiscent of 4,000-year-old Mayan culture.” Before you go: Visitors can upgrade their stay to The Reserve or The Reserve Adults-Only depending on the type of experience they desire.

Cancun offers a variety of hotels for its visitors, whether guests are looking to party on its infamous beaches or relax near its warm, stunning teal waters. Many of the best hotels in Cancun are located in Zona Hotelera, which is a conveniently short drive from the airport. Many options are all-inclusive, meaning drinks, food, and good times are unlimited.