Imagine skipping the hotel check-in line after a long travel day. Instead of handing over your identification and payment in the lobby, it’s all handled in the foyer, dining room, or living room because the essence of a suite is space and privacy. When the concierge leaves, it’s just you and your welcome drink. The first thing you’ll likely notice is what you can’t hear: the elevator chime, rolling luggage in the hallway, and other guests talking. What’s left is your own thoughts and a deep stand-alone tub waiting to be filled.

We tend to judge luxury by the name on the building. You may hear “the best five-star property” and assume the experience follows. But the real distinction is space, privacy, and a staff trained to leave you alone, and very few hotels have built their operation around that. It’s no longer about the rooftop, lobby bar, or the restaurant scene. This kind of luxury stays low-key from check-in to turndown.

The Anatomy Of A Suite

The next time you book a hotel, look at the room categories being offered. Standard rooms are usually the basic form of accommodation hotels offer. They typically accommodate up to four guests and usually include one or two beds. There’s also a bathroom, closet, and amenities such as a mini-fridge, a coffee or tea maker, and basic toiletries. Next are junior suites, which offer fewer amenities than full and presidential suites. Junior suites offer a bit more room than standard options, but they lack separation.

Suites can nearly double the space of a standard hotel room, with more room to relax and settle in. Key features that differentiate a suite from a standard room include a separate bedroom, living area, and in some cases, a dining area and full kitchen. The amenities can be just as impressive, from separate bathrooms with walk-in showers and soaking tubs to enclosed toilet areas and upgraded bath products. Suites also often feature multiple televisions, a minibar, and small touches such as essential oils for better sleep and an eye mask.

Some hotels offer even more sophisticated suites such as presidential or penthouse options. These premium suites are usually on the top floors for the most incredible panoramic views of your destination, with larger entry foyers, expansive living and dining areas, and private outdoor terraces.

While booking a suite often comes with a dedicated concierge team, presidential suites sometimes include a private butler. Here are some of the top suites to book, the amenities they offer, and which travelers these spaces suit best.

The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald

The Good: Booking a suite here gets you a hotel-within-a-hotel. Book the Sir Winston Churchill Suite or one of the hotel’s other suites to skip the main lobby for a private check-in desk on the 7th floor, a dedicated concierge team, and a lounge with daily breakfast. The suite itself is two levels, with the king bedroom upstairs and a sitting area below.

The Bad: You’re close to the rest of the hotel. This historic property regularly hosts weddings and events downstairs, and breakfast is served in a shared lounge, not always in your suite.

Location: Downtown Edmonton

Downtown Edmonton Address: 10065 100 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5J 0N6, Canada

10065 100 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5J 0N6, Canada Best for: A couple’s weekend or a solo retreat on a moderate splurge

A couple’s weekend or a solo retreat on a moderate splurge Average cost per night: $1,200

$1,200 What’s included: Fairmont Gold lounge access (breakfast, coffee, and tea), private check-in, concierge.

Fairmont Gold lounge access (breakfast, coffee, and tea), private check-in, concierge. Worth it? Yes, if you will use the lounge and care about exclusive check-in. Skip it if you want true quiet.

Castiglion Del Bosco A Rosewood Hotel

The Good: The estate covers 5,000 acres of Tuscany’s Val d’Orcia, a UNESCO World Heritage landscape near Montalcino. The Borgo Suite runs a little more than 820 square feet and includes a lounge, a king bedroom with a walk-in closet, a bathroom with a walk-in shower and a separate soaking tub. Select suites also have a powder room and a furnished private terrace. Housekeeping comes twice a day, and there’s an evening turndown.

The Bad: The perks that get the most attention here, such as access to a Land Rover Defender during your stay, breakfast delivered each morning, and a pantry that’s restocked daily, are only included for villas, not the suites. The estate is also remote.

Location: Montalcino, Tuscany

Montalcino, Tuscany Address: SP103, 53024 Castiglion del Bosco SI, Italy

SP103, 53024 Castiglion del Bosco SI, Italy Best for: Couples on a milestone trip who want to stay put for several days.

Couples on a milestone trip who want to stay put for several days. Average cost per night: $3,500

$3,500 What’s included: Twice-daily housekeeping, Wi-Fi, and a Nespresso machine. City taxes, breakfast, and a car are not included.

Twice-daily housekeeping, Wi-Fi, and a Nespresso machine. City taxes, breakfast, and a car are not included. Worth it? Yes, for three nights or more. Couples can book the classic wine tour on-site at the winery. Families and groups should consider the villa option.

Raffles Singapore

The Good: Raffles has been welcoming guests since 1887 and is considered an “all-suite property.” That means all guests get 24-hour butler service, not just top-tier bookings. Staff can handle registration in your room when you arrive. The Grand Hotel Suite, which measures 1,130 square feet for the single room and 1,614 square feet for the double room, features all-marble bathrooms, walk-in showers, separate tubs, 24-hour in-suite dining, and express laundry.

The Bad: The price. Top suites cost several times more than other suites listed. A 10% service charge and a 9% tax are also added to every bill. Even at its price point, breakfast isn’t always included.

Location: Singapore’s Civic District

Singapore’s Civic District Address: 1 Beach Road, Singapore 189673

1 Beach Road, Singapore 189673 Best for: A celebratory trip for couples or families. Solo travelers can book a one-bedroom suite.

A celebratory trip for couples or families. Solo travelers can book a one-bedroom suite. Average cost per night: $9,200

$9,200 What’s included: 24-hour butler service, 24-hour in-suite dining, and express laundry service.

24-hour butler service, 24-hour in-suite dining, and express laundry service. Worth it? Yes, at the entry level because every suite gets a butler.

Aman New York City

The Good: You can find peace even in the city that never sleeps. Aman occupies the Crown Building at Fifth Avenue and 57th Street. Every room is a suite that starts at around 750 square feet. Every suite has a working fireplace, a deep soaking tub, and includes butler service, daily breakfast at Arva, and house-car drop-offs within 20 blocks. The wellness facility includes an indoor pool, sauna, steam room, and cold-plunge terrace. The Corner Suite offers the city views you likely want, with a true city escape.

The Bad: This is one of New York City’s most expensive hotels. Your room may offer a peaceful retreat, but Midtown doesn’t always follow suit.

Location: Midtown, Manhattan

Midtown, Manhattan Address: The Crown Building, 730 5th Ave, New York, NY 10019

The Crown Building, 730 5th Ave, New York, NY 10019 Best for: A solo city stay where the suite is the destination.

A solo city stay where the suite is the destination. Average cost per night: $2,800 – $3,200

$2,800 – $3,200 What’s included: Daily breakfast, in-suite bar, house cars within a 20-block radius.

Daily breakfast, in-suite bar, house cars within a 20-block radius. Worth it? Only if price is not a concern.

Hotel Bennett

The Good: This is the lower-priced way to get a suite. Located on Marion Square in downtown Charleston, even the standard rooms include a deep soaking tub. Book the Full Suite for an elevated experience with a separate living area, a glass-enclosed shower, and a soaking tub.

The Bad: It’s busy and has one of the only rooftop pools in Charleston, so people come here often, and it may be hard to rest and relax.

Location: Downtown Charleston

Downtown Charleston Address: 404 Kings St., Charleston, SC 29403

404 Kings St., Charleston, SC 29403 Best for: A first-time stay for people on a budget

A first-time stay for people on a budget Average cost per night: Suites range between $525 and $885

Suites range between $525 and $885 What’s included: Turndown service, Wi-Fi, fitness center

Turndown service, Wi-Fi, fitness center Worth it? Yes, but only if it’s a full suite and you can handle the crowds when you’re in the common areas.

How The Luxury Suite Service Works In Practice

Booking a suite that fits your space needs is easy because most hotels list the room size and the basics like bed size, how many bathrooms are available, and what to expect inside. This includes extras such as breakfast and mini bars. The hard part is figuring out the details that matter, such as separate check-ins, automatic turndown service, and the level of exclusivity and privacy granted when booking a luxury suite.

Don’t hesitate to contact the hotel to make sure it’s meeting your standards. Ask about room service hours, whether dining is available in your suite, the turndown schedule, and what happens when the Do Not Disturb sign is on your door handle. Also ask about hotel policies such as quiet hours to manage your expectations for noise.

Ways To Get An Upgrade

Your first step in securing an upgrade is to sign up for the hotel’s rewards program. Many brands honor loyalty. The more you stay and accumulate points and status, the more likely you are to secure better rates on suites and even free upgrades when available. Loyalty will require booking directly with the hotel. Booking through discount sites like Expedia usually means no points and lower priority upgrades.

There are some exceptions with credit cards. American Express’s Fine Hotels + Resorts (FHR) is a luxury hotel program for Platinum and Centurion card members. These cards grant members access to elevated perks at more than 3,400 properties worldwide. Built-in perks include complimentary breakfast for two, early check-ins when available, and guaranteed late check-outs. Chase Sapphire Reserve members also get similar benefits through The Edit program.

To increase your chances of an upgrade, try emailing the hotel directly 24-48 hours in advance. If you’re celebrating an occasion, let staff know. Upgrades aren’t always available, but you can always add amenities during your stay. Travelers tend to get lucky during shoulder season and with shorter stays. Another tool that can come in handy: the last-minute upgrade. Some hotels email customers about paid upgrades before arrival.

No matter how you book, remember that the lobby isn’t the part you’ll remember during your luxury suite vacation. Instead, you’ll remember the hour you spent in the tub without worrying about where you have to be next or people interrupting your rest. That’s what the extra money pays for. It’s not the name on the building, but the room to breathe, privacy that honors your wellness, and staff who cater to your need for time alone.