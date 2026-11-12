I read (in so many different ways) on Threads that if everyone has TSA PreCheck, then no one has TSA PreCheck. Despite what’s become an unnecessary elitist flex, the real luxury of pre-security screening services like PreCheck and CLEAR is the time they save. It got me thinking: how else can we up the travel ante and keep the luxury of not worrying about lines or time?

The answer is a hidden amenity that isn’t always advertised: private concierge airport services that let you bypass long security and immigration lines, and private drivers already waiting at the curb while everyone else watches a rideshare arrival countdown. As the holiday season kicks off, terminals will be pushed to their limits, and even the simplest airport tasks could take hours. The flight is rarely what ruins a holiday trip. It’s the check-in and security lines, the immigration checkpoints, and the congestion waiting at the curb.

Before you spend on a seat upgrade, spend on getting through the airport. Sometimes, the most valuable upgrade happens before you ever board the plane.

The Holiday Math

According to AAA, the winter holiday travel kicks off around Thanksgiving and goes through the New Year. American Airlines has already indicated that 2026 could be the busiest year yet for end-of-year holiday travel. The U.S. commercial airline giant said it’s preparing to fly more than 8 million passengers on nearly 85,000 flights between Nov. 19 and Dec.1. According to the company, that translates to a “takeoff every 13 seconds.”

For Thanksgiving, the Sunday after the holiday consistently ranks as the single busiest travel day of the entire year. The Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving are also busy travel days. For Christmas and New Year, the peak travel days fall between Dec. 21 and 23, and again between Dec. 26 and Dec. 28, as people get settled for New Year. Traveling on these high-volume days means chokepoints at the security lines for departure, arrival, or departure immigration, and then once you’re outside on the curb with your luggage. For travelers who want to save time and reduce stress, here’s how to mitigate airport challenges with luxury concierge services.

Move Through The Airport With A Private Concierge

This premium service provides travelers with their own personal escort for fast guidance through the airport. With more people traveling during the holidays, expect longer queues for essential services like check-in, baggage drop-off and pickup, and immigration and security checkpoints. Once you get through the essentials, you may encounter no seating at your gate and longer waits for lounge access.

Private and VIP concierge services take the airport logistics off your plate. From expedited access to personalized assistance at every stage, a dedicated concierge helps make the curb-to-gate journey more seamless.

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7 Private Airport Concierge And Meet-and-Greet Services

SkySquad

Starting at $249, SkySquad assistants act as an “extra set of hands” while at the airport. A greeter welcomes you at the entrance and assists you all the way to the gate. You get help with ticketing, checking bags, loading items onto the security belt, keeping an eye on your travel items when you use the restroom, and general assistance during your time at the airport. Staff also help you skip the lines at security. This service requires booking at least 24 hours in advance. Extra fees apply for six or more bags. Right now, it’s available at selected U.S. airports. It’s perfect for families on a short domestic trip.

CLEAR Concierge

Available at nearly two dozen airports, CLEAR Concierge starts at $99 and covers 5 to 8 travelers. For departure services, a CLEAR Ambassador will meet you at the curb, help with bags and check-in, take you through security, and get you to your gate or lounge. Arrival service starts at $179 and includes staff greeting you at the gate when you land, helping with bags, and then guiding you to your connecting flight or ground transportation.

American Airlines Five Star Service

Exclusively for American Airlines customers flying first or business class. With American Airlines Five Star Service, travelers have access to Flagship First check-in and the Admirals Club Lounge. The personalized service is offered through the airport and includes car service, starting at $350 for the first passenger, plus $100 per additional adult or $50 per child 17 and under. Available at 16 U.S. airports and six international airports, the service is capped at five passengers.

American Airlines Five Star Select

American Airlines also offers Five Star Select for first- or business-class travelers who want premium dining, an American Airlines vehicle or cart transfer within the airport, and priority boarding. It’s only available at Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Los Angeles (LAX), and Miami (MIA). It costs $650 for the first person, plus $150 per additional adult or $75 per child 17 and under.

United Signature Service

United Signature Service, provided by Global Airport Concierge, allows passengers to hire a concierge for airport help. Team members handle your travel details, guide you through priority check-in and security, and take you to and from the gate. It’s currently available in nearly two dozen airports worldwide. The price depends on location.

Delta VIP Select

Unlike American and United Airlines, Delta Air Lines does not advertise its concierge service. However, according to Reddit users, this paid service includes a personal escort who expedites the process through check-in and security and even ground handling with a private car. Medallion status does not matter. The cost is about $500 for the first passenger, then $100 for each additional passenger in your party, up to five passengers. It’s available at nine airports and can only be booked by phone at 1-855-235-9847. Reservations should be made at least 24 hours before the first leg of travel.

SkyVip Services

SkyVip Services is available in more than 700 airports worldwide. Prices vary by airport, date, and time of travel. Whether you need help during arrival, departure, or transfers, or extras like lounge access, SkyVip can help.

Make Your Airport Arrival Seamless With A Private Driver

Rideshare wait times get longer during the holidays, and when you add surge pricing, it can put a damper on even the best-planned vacations. A pre-booked driver removes that stress of something you simply cannot control.

Look for a few things when hiring private transportation. Depending on the country, make sure the company has a state license and permit to operate. Many states and countries require local badges or licenses for private transport. Ask about the company’s fleet make and models, since one benefit of private transport is that vehicles are typically newer and well-maintained.

One of the most important tools a private transportation company should have is real-time flight monitoring, so they can track your flight number for early arrivals and delays. Be sure to confirm the all-inclusive quote, including airport fees, tolls, and gratuities. Lastly, check for amenities such as Wi-Fi, phone chargers, and bottled water. Book private transportation at least one month in advance during the holiday season, and if you book last-minute travel, still call ahead to see what’s available.

For prearranged airport transportation, consider these booking platforms.

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Blacklane

Blacklane connects guests to licensed local chauffeurs in more than 60 countries across 500 cities worldwide. Travelers can choose between airport transfers, hourly bookings, and even on-demand transportation. Blacklane chauffeurs track flights and offer one hour of free airport waiting time. Prices vary by service and are all-inclusive. This service is offered in major cities, including New York, Dubai, London, Paris, and Miami. Prices start at $140 for a one-way, two-hour drive.

Transfeero

Transfeero is an international online platform and booking service that connects travelers with licensed local drivers, private car services, and chauffeur companies in over 100 countries. One benefit of Transfeero is its fixed-price pickups and drop-offs. Another benefit is the real-time flight tracking and meet-and-greet service inside the terminal. This private service is available at more than 1,500 airports worldwide. Prices vary by service and location, starting around $170 for a one-way, two-hour ride for two passengers.

Welcome Pickups

Another favorite among travelers is Welcome Pickups. This private transfer company provides pre-booked airport pickups across more than 350 destinations worldwide. Fares are pre-paid and include tolls, airport surcharges, and luggage fees. The platform goes the extra mile by letting travelers pre-order local SIM cards, Wi-Fi hotspots, and even skip-the-line attraction tickets in some destinations. Drivers track flight times and adjust pickup times for delayed or early flights. Prices begin at $115 for two passengers with two pieces of luggage for a one-way car ride.

Fast-track And VIP Services For Immigration And Customs

This service can get tricky because of immigration enforcement and escort rules, but some companies offer it. It comes in handy during peak travel times, such as holidays when there’s a seasonal surge in passengers. Platforms such as Pearl Assist, Blacklane Pass, and SkyVip Services let you skip lines at passport control and customs at participating airports.

In London, Heathrow Airport offers a fast-track service for travelers, including immigration. Costs start at £250 ($332) per person. U.S. airports don’t offer these services at passport control and customs beyond Mobile Passport and Global Entry, so this service is best suited for international travel.

When VIP Services Aren’t Worth It

Sometimes these luxury concierge services aren’t worth it. If you have a short domestic trip with only a carry-on, TSA PreCheck and a pre-booked car will let you zip through the lines faster than people who need to check a bag. During the holidays, give yourself the standard time of arriving two hours ahead of departure, even if you’re used to getting to the airport closer to boarding time. If you already have airline status, many of these benefits already come with it. The higher the loyalty tier, the more it guarantees you a separate lane for checking bags, shorter security lines (particularly at your airline’s hub airports), and priority boarding.

Concierge services are best for people traveling through the world’s busiest airports, when a language barrier creates anxiety, for international arrivals on long-haul trips, and for families who need an extra set of hands.

The Upgrade That You’ll Remember

When you settle in at home for the holidays, the first thing that comes up is, “How was your flight in?” Unless something wild happens on the plane, the main topics are security lines, the connections, and the wait times on ride-sharing apps. You don’t want to bring in the negativity from a chaotic airport experience into the homes of your loved ones.

While more legroom certainly makes us all happy, the hours leading up to the seat deserve an upgrade. There’s no point in a comfortable seat if the events leading up to it are filled with anxiety and frustration due to long lines. You deserve more than that this holiday season, and so does your family.