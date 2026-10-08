According to a recent report, travelers should brace themselves, and their wallets, for air travel this holiday season. In a late-September report, Hopper said holiday-season airfare is higher this year than in the past 10 years. Roundtrip domestic airfare for Thanksgiving and Christmas is up 31% and 23%, respectively, this year over last year (2025).

If you’re planning a city break in Europe or a snowbird escape South of the Border, you’ll likely be shelling out more money. As the report notes, international airfare for the 2026 holiday season is higher than in 2025, with “substantial increases to top destinations in Europe, Mexico, Central America, and the Antilles.”

The average nightly hotel rate for Thanksgiving is reportedly “in line with 2025” at $170, while that for Christmas is up 18% from last year, averaging $197 per night this year.

The source says one factor driving higher holiday-season airfare this year is jet fuel price increases related to the Iran War.

What Can Travelers Do To Offset Higher Costs?

The report notes that travelers have been booking their 2026 holiday travel earlier to offset higher costs, which is the right move. If you haven’t booked yet, avoiding travel on the most expensive days might save you money. That means avoiding Sunday, November 29, for Thanksgiving travel, and the weekend ahead of Christmas, December 18 through 20.

Hopper says it plainly: “Airfare for holiday trips is already at a record high, and prices will only increase as travel dates approach and flights and hotels begin to fill up.” Because of that, the source recommends booking your Thanksgiving and Christmas travel before Halloween.

Another tip: utilize your travel credit card, airline miles, and rewards points to your advantage when booking holiday travel. If you don’t have a travel credit card, signing up for one could save you money on future purchases, depending on your spending and the card you choose.

When you can, book flexible options that are refundable if your travel or accommodation plans change. That way, changing your itinerary won’t mean the money you’ve already spent has gone completely down the drain.