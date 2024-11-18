Halloween has haunted destinations, horror filming locations and trips to Salem, Christmas has its holiday markets. Thanksgiving, that odd, slightly misaligned hinge of a holiday, is more than just a day for turkey and football—it is a wonderful time during the holiday season to pack your bags and escape on a holiday adventure. It is one of those rare moments when the world collectively pauses to say, “Let’s give thanks.” For what? That’s up to you to decide, of course.

Whether you’re looking for family-friendly destinations, romantic retreats, or solo explorations, Thanksgiving getaways offer a unique way to enjoy the season. From cozy mountain lodges to sun-soaked beaches, here’s your guide to the best places to visit for Thanksgiving.

Explore the Fall Foliage in Vermont

Things to Do: Church Street Marketplace in Burlington, The Great Vermont Corn Maze in Danville, Lake Willoughby, Ben & Jerry’s factory tour in Waterbury.

Akin to a postcard sent by mail, nothing says Thanksgiving like autumn leaves and crisp air. It’s one of the best places to see fall foliage, and is sometimes considered a lesser-traveled holiday destination. Don’t miss out on this picturesque New England spot, though. Vermont offers scenic road trips with vibrant fall foliage (even as the season begins its gentle folding into winter), charming small towns, and farm-to-table feasts. Stay at a cozy inn or take a Thanksgiving weekend trip to iconic spots like Stowe or Woodstock.

Indulge in Southern Hospitality in Charleston, South Carolina

Things to Do: Charleston City Market, Waterfront Park, South Carolina Aquarium, Rainbow Row.

Charleston’s warm weather, historic charm, and Southern cuisine make it a prime destination for Thanksgiving travel. It’s the kind of place that feels distinctly southern. Enjoy a holiday meal with coastal flair—think oysters and Lowcountry favorites, butter, and bourbon—while exploring cobblestone streets and historic landmarks. This is a Thanksgiving of soft edges, where hospitality is not a gesture but a way of being.

Discover History in Williamsburg, Virginia

Things to Do: Busch Gardens Williamsburg, Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum, King’s Arms Tavern



Step back in time with a Thanksgiving trip to Colonial Williamsburg. This historic destination features festive reenactments, traditional feasts, and activities that bring the 18th century to life. Costumed interpreters bustle through Colonial streets, and the air hums with the sound of fifes, the smell of roasted turkey mingling with wood smoke. Perfect for families or history buffs!

Soak Up Big City Energy in New York City

Things to Do: Visit Pelham Bay Park, tour an urban farm, watch the New York City Marathon, watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in person.

Thanksgiving in New York is loud. It’s brash. It’s everything you expect it to be and somehow still surprising. Thanks to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thanksgiving in New York City is iconic. Take in the city’s festive energy with ice skating at Rockefeller Center, museum exploration, and indulging in world-class dining options.

Enjoy a Relaxing Mountain Retreat in the Smokies

Things to Do: Visit Dollywood, go to Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, see the Gatlinburg Space Needle

The Great Smoky Mountains offer a serene escape for Thanksgiving travelers. Rent a cabin, explore scenic hiking trails that disappear into mist, and savor home-cooked meals in front of a roaring fireplace. Thanksgiving here is a home-cooked meal with the people who matter most, a fire crackling softly in the corner. Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge are excellent hubs for holiday fun.

Embrace Wine Country Vibes in Napa Valley, California

Things to Do: Oxbow Public Market, Napa Valley Wine Train, Connolly Rance Education Center, The Grape Escape

If you’re looking for where to travel for Thanksgiving that might give you those fall feelings while also putting a unique spin on the holiday, Napa Valley pairs the best of autumn with world-class wine. Many wineries host special Thanksgiving events, and local restaurants serve farm-to-table meals inspired by the season. This is a Thanksgiving of long tables, meals that linger, and conversations that flow like the wine itself. If you’re after a romantic retreat for two (or more) this November, Napa Valley is a must.

Hit the Slopes in Aspen, Colorado

Things to Do: John Denver Sanctuary, Silver Queen Gondola, visit the Wheeler Opera House or the Aspen Art Museum

If your idea of Thanksgiving includes snow and adventure, Aspen is a mix of adrenaline and après, making it a unique Thanksgiving destination for the outdoorsy sort. The ski season begins, and the town’s luxurious resorts and cozy lodges, all roaring fires and soft blankets, offer a perfect mix of outdoor fun and indoor relaxation. Make sure to pack warmly, as Aspen is as cold as you’d expect a place famous for skiing to be, and choose your travel dates wisely. This is peak season for the area, and prices might be higher than you’re expecting.

Cruise the Caribbean for Thanksgiving

Things to Do: Grace Bay Beach, visit Old Havana and Antigua.

Why not celebrate Thanksgiving on a cruise? Many Caribbean cruise lines offer all-inclusive packages during the holiday, untethered from tradition, and complete with themed dinners and tropical excursions. It’s a stress-free way to escape the holiday hustle, or to escape the cold weather for more tropical fare.

Visit the Grand Canyon for a Unique Thanksgiving Experience

Things to Do: Biking, rafting, hiking, camping

The Grand Canyon is not what you expect for Thanksgiving, and maybe that’s its appeal. The vastness of it, the silence that feels like its own kind of sound – they’re all part of why the Grand Canyon is one of the most popular destinations within the U.S., and definitely something that needs to be seen. The cooler weather makes it perfect for hiking, and the views are nothing short of breathtaking. Consider staying in nearby Sedona for a mix of outdoor adventure and relaxation.

Why Thanksgiving is the Perfect Time to Travel

Thanksgiving offers a long weekend, making it an ideal time to explore. Whether you’re looking for affordable Thanksgiving vacation spots or luxury holiday escapes, there’s a destination for everyone. Many places also offer seasonal travel discounts, making it easier to book last-minute Thanksgiving trips.

Tips for Planning Your Thanksgiving Getaway

Book Early: Popular Thanksgiving travel destinations fill up fast, so reserve accommodations and flights as soon as possible.

Pack Smart: If you’re heading to cooler destinations, bring layers. For warmer spots, don’t forget sunscreen!

Embrace Local Traditions: Wherever you go, participate in local Thanksgiving celebrations to make your trip more memorable.

Plan for Crowds: Thanksgiving is a busy travel period, so expect airports, highways, and attractions to be bustling.

Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude, and what better way to celebrate than by exploring a new destination? From fall foliage tours in Vermont to sun-kissed beaches in Hawaii, these Thanksgiving travel ideas offer something for everyone. So go. Travel. Explore. Let the world remind you how good it is to be here, to be alive, to be grateful.