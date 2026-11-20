Lisa Hawkins went looking for hotel rooms near SoHo for an industry event and kept finding quotes around $550 a night, with several over $1,000. “We were surprised by just how expensive the nearby hotel options were,” Hawkins, a spokesperson for the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, told the New York Post. Her group ended up at a cheaper property near its venue. The same newspaper found a standard room at the Holiday Inn Express in Chelsea priced at $545 on Thanksgiving night. For a tourist paying out of pocket, three nights at that rate would total $1,635 before taxes, meals, or a single subway ride.

That one night costs more than the city’s record monthly average of $468.54, set in September, according to CoStar data cited by The Post. Travelers who can choose their dates have more room. Advertised rates averaged $196 a night for January stays, compared with $541 for December, according to Engine, which analyzed 11.1 million hotel-rate observations from business-travel searches between May 2024 and April 2026. The figures reflect the lowest advertised rates available during hotel searches and exclude the final prices guests paid.

Why New York City Hotel Prices Keep Breaking Records

The record came in a month when hotels filled more than 90% of their rooms, up from 87% a year earlier, the New York City Comptroller’s Office reported. The city’s hotel supply faces several constraints, including a lengthy approval process for new properties. Since December 2021, most new hotels have required a special permit from the City Planning Commission.

Barry Dinerstein, a former city planner who spent 37 years at the Department of City Planning, described the process in a 2023 Law360 interview as “a process that takes up to a number of years.” The city also continues to use hotels for emergency shelter, reducing the number of rooms available to tourists. In March 2026, the Department of Homeless Services signed a new three-year agreement with the Hotel Association of New York City to provide emergency shelter in hotels, as per hospitality consultancy HVS.

Hotel labor costs are also rising. An eight-year union contract ratified in May 2026 raises wages by more than 50% on average, with housekeepers expected to earn six-figure salaries by the end of the agreement, according to the union. Vijay Dandapani, president and CEO of the Hotel Association of New York City, estimated in an interview with Bisnow that the agreement would increase hotel owners’ costs by roughly 15%. David Sherwyn, a hospitality professor at Cornell University, explained the pressure on hotel rates in The Wall Street Journal. “The only way to maintain your profit when your costs go up is to keep raising your rates,” he said.

Why Budget Hotels In New York City Are Harder To Find

Pauline Frommer, who updates the Frommer’s guidebook to New York City every year, has watched the cheap end of the market shrink. In her 2025 guide to cheap hotels, she wrote that so many budget properties had closed that she began recommending hotels across the Hudson River in New Jersey. In a September 2026 The Washington Post interview, Frommer described visitors arriving in New York disappointed by hotel rooms costing $400 a night.

CoStar figures reported by the Post put the average budget hotel at about $203 a night in September 2026, up from $164 in September 2019. Some lower-priced properties have left the business entirely. The former 492-room Holiday Inn Manhattan-Financial District is being converted into student housing, and HVS expects more than 30% of the hotels still operating as shelters to close for good or convert within several years.

Under Local Law 18, hosts offering stays shorter than 30 days generally must register with the city, remain in the unit during the stay, and take no more than two paying guests. Airbnb listings allowing stays under 30 nights fell 83% between July 2023 and July 2024, AirDNA found. New construction leans toward the high end, with luxury properties expected to make up 79% of development.

How To Save Money On A New York City Trip

Frommer’s first piece of advice is about timing. On her hotel savings guide, she names early January through mid-March as the best period for bargains, followed by July and August. She also argues that the “advantages of a Midtown location are overrated” and recommends looking in Brooklyn and Queens.

Her picks in New Jersey include the Element Harrison, about a three-minute walk from a PATH station with trains into Manhattan. Beyond her list, a Washington Post search for mid-November stays found hostel beds starting at $56 a night and a double room with a shared bathroom for $159, including taxes and fees.

Since February 21, 2026, a city rule has required hotels to include mandatory resort, destination, and other hotel-imposed fees in any advertised price, which makes it easier to compare rooms side by side. Government taxes may still appear separately, so travelers should add those, along with subway or PATH fares and travel time when staying outside Manhattan.