Following the nationwide ground stop that the Federal Aviation Administration enforced November 13, impacted travelers may be wondering what, if any, refunds they’re entitled to from airlines.

Friday’s hours-long pause required all U.S.-departing flights to remain on the ground while an air traffic control telecommunications issue was addressed. During the incident, the FAA disclosed that approximately 3,500 aircraft were in the air with passengers and flight crews headed to U.S. airports. The rare incident was the second time a nationwide ground stop has been enforced since September 11, 2001, with the first being a two-hour pause back in January 2023. Because of Friday’s ground stop, some travelers were stranded at airports, had extended journeys, and dealt with difficulty reaching airline customer service as the ordeal unfolded.

What refund rights a traveler has, if any, varies significantly by carrier, circumstances, and what specifically they’re requesting a refund for. However, in the case of an FAA ground stop, federal rules apply. That means travelers are entitled to a refund of their ticket price if their flight was canceled or significantly changed or delayed during the pause. To be eligible for a refund, travelers must have also declined or ignored an airline’s offers to rebook their travel or provide credits, vouchers, or alternative compensation. Airfare paid for with a credit card should be refunded within seven business days. Meanwhile, refunds for flight tickets purchased with other forms of payment should be issued within 20 calendar days.

The U.S. Department of Transportation defines a significantly delayed flight as a domestic departure three or more hours past the scheduled time, or six or more hours past for international flights. Significant changes that would warrant a refund include differences in scheduled departure or arrival airports, more connections to your journey, and involuntary cabin downgrades.

Traveling After The FAA Ground Stop

Those with travel plans during or shortly after the FAA’s mid-November ground stop likely received communication from their carrier regarding rebooking and refund options to pursue within a certain time frame. Travelers may have gotten that information via an email from their carrier or by checking the airline’s app or website.

Which airlines that commit to compensating travelers for meals, hotels, and transportation in cases of canceled or delayed flights also varies. Additionally, because individual carriers weren’t responsible for the FAA ground stop, airlines likely wouldn’t be responsible for reimbursing customers’ expenses due to inconvenience anyway. However, travelers could still be entitled to refunds and/or compensation from their travel insurance.

Following last week’s ground stop, the FAA says it is safe to fly. The authority noted separately that “operations are returning to normal,” and it’s “in close coordination with the airlines to support the ongoing recovery.”