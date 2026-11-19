Before agreeing to share a hotel room or split vacation expenses, travelers may want to discuss how they handle money, personal space, and competing plans. In a U.S. survey commissioned by Booking.com, 21% of respondents said they had cut a trip short because of a difficult travel companion, and 28% said a trip had made them consider ending a friendship or romantic relationship. The survey asked about the everyday decisions that arise on a shared vacation, including spending, schedules, and travel etiquette. Differences over these arrangements can affect couples, friends, and relatives alike.

Booking.com surveyed 1,253 U.S. adults who took an overnight trip within the previous year, collecting responses in July 2026. More than a third (35%) said they discovered they were incompatible with someone after traveling together. For people planning a vacation with a partner or friend, the findings raise an uncomfortable question about how well they really know their prospective travel companion.

Which Travel Habits Raise Relationship Red Flags?

Money is one of the clearest potential flashpoints. Booking.com found that 35% of respondents had argued about money during a trip, while 58% would hesitate to travel again with someone who expected other people to cover their expenses. Another 42% reported tension over surprise upgrades or activities added by a companion. Travelers considering a shared vacation should discuss the overall budget, which costs they plan to split, and how they will handle activities with different price tags.

Travelers also paid attention to how their companions treated other people. Constant negativity was the most frequently selected top red flag, cited by 23% of respondents, followed by rudeness toward staff at 16%. More than half (53%) said they found rudeness toward airport employees or flight attendants irritating. On flights, 42% objected to someone watching videos without headphones, and 38% disliked strong-smelling food. Hotel habits mattered, too, with 39% bothered by a companion leaving a shared room or bathroom messy.

Sociologist and relationship expert Dr. Jess Carbino, who worked with Booking.com on the campaign, connected these experiences to broader relationship dynamics. “Travel can help reveal aspects of what we desire from and how we function in relationships,” she said in the company’s announcement.

How To Check Travel Compatibility Before Booking A Trip

Before making reservations, companions can agree on a spending range and decide who will handle major bookings. Discuss whether meals, taxis, excursions, and incidental charges will come from a shared pool or separate budgets. Clarifying what counts as a shared expense can prevent last-minute arguments over a costly restaurant or upgraded room.

Travelers with different interests and sightseeing priorities can avoid scheduling conflicts by discussing which activities they want to experience together and how much time they prefer to spend independently. When Booking.com asked respondents how they handle conflicting plans, 53% said they would compromise, while 16% preferred pursuing separate activities and meeting up afterward. Comparing itineraries before departure gives companions a chance to identify shared interests, plan individual excursions, and coordinate meeting times.

Travelers sharing accommodations should discuss sleep schedules, cleanliness, personal space, and room preferences before booking. Reviewing cancellation policies and agreeing on how to handle unexpected expenses can also help avoid disagreements. Booking.com explored similar issues through its limited-time Turbulence Test packages, introduced at nine U.S. hotels in September 2026. The packages included conversation cards, travel scenarios, and games designed to help guests explore their compatibility.