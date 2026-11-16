A traveler can spend hundreds of dollars on travel insurance and still have a claim rejected over missing paperwork or an overlooked policy condition. Squaremouth, a comparison marketplace that sells policies from 20 travel insurance providers, estimates that insurers deny roughly 20% to 30% of claims because of simple errors, including incomplete documentation and clerical mistakes. The company also identifies losses involving events travelers already knew about as another common reason for denial.

For families who have prepaid for flights, hotels, and other vacation expenses, a rejected claim can mean losing considerably more than the insurance premium. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) says policies typically cost 5% to 10% of the total trip price, putting coverage for a $6,000 vacation at roughly $300 to $600 before add-ons. Yet the figures displayed on an insurance quote tell only part of the story. The policy certificate contains the definitions, exclusions, and deadlines that ultimately determine whether a traveler receives reimbursement.

What Standard Travel Insurance Covers And What It Excludes

A family emergency may seem like a straightforward reason to cancel a trip, but whether insurance pays depends on the circumstances. Standard policies reimburse prepaid, nonrefundable expenses for specified reasons, and NAIC identifies pandemics, pre-existing health conditions, and pregnancy as common exclusions.

Although NAIC lists pandemics among common exclusions, Allianz’s OneTrip Prime plan covers certain epidemic-related cancellations, including those involving COVID-19. For illness-related claims, the insurer explains that a doctor must examine or consult with the patient and recommend cancellation, or confirm the decision within 72 hours afterward if an earlier consultation was impossible.

Under the same plan, a 120-day look-back period determines whether a medical condition qualifies as pre-existing. Eligible U.S. residents can obtain a waiver by purchasing coverage within 14 days of their first trip payment, insuring the full nonrefundable cost, and being medically able to travel when they buy the policy, although benefits may vary by state.

Travelers buying insurance during hurricane season face another deadline, since insurers generally consider a storm foreseeable once it receives a name and restrict coverage purchased afterward. Jenna Hummer, PR director at Squaremouth, told Travel Market Report that a policy covers storm losses “as long as you bought your policy before the storm was named.”

Why Similar Travel Insurance Policies Pay Out So Differently

A flight delay that qualifies for reimbursement under one travel insurance policy may leave another traveler paying out of pocket. Chrissy Valdez, senior director of operations and customer service at Squaremouth, explained to Insurance.com that “Travel delay coverage kicks in after a minimum delay of 3 to 12 hours,” with most policies setting the threshold at six hours.

AXA’s Explorer Annual Plus pays up to $500 for missed connections after a qualifying six-hour delay, while Explorer Annual Max provides up to $2,000 after three hours. Separately booked connections may fall outside AXA’s coverage, while Travel Guard excludes itineraries allowing less than one hour between domestic flights or two hours between international flights.

The differences become more consequential when travelers need medical treatment overseas. The CDC’s Yellow Book distinguishes between insurance that covers medical care abroad and coverage that pays to transport patients to hospitals equipped to treat them. Insurers decide whether an evacuation is necessary. Allianz’s OneTrip Prime lists $50,000 for emergency medical care and $500,000 for emergency medical transportation per traveler. Americans relying on Medicare face another complication, as Medicare.gov states that the program provides limited medical coverage outside the United States.

A covered illness can still lead to a rejected claim if the traveler cannot produce the required paperwork. Squaremouth’s claims guidance says insurers require a treating physician’s statement for medical claims, while trip cancellation claims require travelers to cancel with their suppliers first. Its documentation checklist also calls for the original itinerary, payment records, and each supplier’s response to a refund request.

When Cancel-For-Any-Reason Coverage Makes Sense

Travelers worried about losing money because plans change can buy additional flexibility, though that protection comes at a price. Cancel-for-any-reason (CFAR) coverage allows cancellations for reasons standard policies exclude, but NerdWallet estimates that the upgrade increases insurance costs by 40% to 50%. Reimbursement also falls short of the full trip price, typically covering 50% to 75% of prepaid, nonrefundable expenses.

For a $6,000 vacation, a policy paying 75% would return $4,500, leaving the traveler to absorb $1,500 plus the insurance premium. Timing creates another hurdle. According to InsureMyTrip, travelers generally must purchase CFAR within 14 to 21 days of their first trip payment, insure the full nonrefundable cost, and cancel at least 48 hours before departure.

Those deadlines matter most during hurricane season. Squaremouth warns that insurance purchased after a storm is named generally excludes losses caused by that storm. CFAR may provide an alternative for travelers who want to cancel anyway, provided they purchased the upgrade within the required window.