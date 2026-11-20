There are few places where people seem to forget the rules of public etiquette quite like an airport. From passengers who treat the boarding gate like their personal waiting room to those who seemingly believe airplane armrests are appropriate places to rest their bare feet, air travel has no shortage of questionable behavior.

For comedian KevOnStage, however, one particular offense is especially unforgivable: exposed toes on an airplane.

“I don’t mind your shoes off with socks, but toes is crazy,” he told Travel Noire. “I actually don’t want to see naked feet anywhere in an airport because do you know how many people have walked around in the world?”

The comedian is taking some of those familiar travel experiences to the small screen with The Airport, a new 10-episode improv sketch comedy series premiering November 19 on Tubi. Set in a dysfunctional airport where an ill-equipped staff struggles to manage the chaos, the series finds comedy in the everyday frustrations and unpredictable characters that make air travel an experience in its own right.

KevOnStage Has No Time For These Airport Habits

You can get KevOnStage talking about airport etiquette, and it doesn’t take long to discover that the bare-feet debate is just the beginning. The comedian has a few other grievances with how passengers conduct themselves in shared spaces, particularly when it comes to noise and basic hygiene.

Speakerphone Conversations And Videos Without Headphones

For Kev, few things are more disruptive than someone treating a shared space like their personal sound system. Whether it’s a speakerphone conversation at baggage claim or a steady stream of social media videos playing aloud, he’d rather not be part of the audience.

“You should not ever be talking on your phone on speakerphone or listening to music or videos without headphones on. I don’t want to hear it,” he said. “Have you no couth? What are we, animals? We are a proper society. We’re a community.”

The habit has tested his patience beyond the airport, too. While on tour, one of his drummers repeatedly showed up without headphones. Kev eventually bought him a pair and made the expectation clear: “We’ve either got to get you these headphones, or you’re gonna have to be off the tour,” he shared jokingly.

Airplane Bathroom Hygiene

Kev’s concerns about bare feet don’t stop at the airport terminal. He’s equally perplexed by passengers who walk into airplane bathrooms without shoes, despite the less-than-pristine conditions they’re likely to encounter.

“There’s pee on the floor,” he said, pointing to a reality that seems to escape some travelers when they head to the lavatory. “This is a public health crisis at this point.”

He’s Also An Airport People-Watcher

Of course, not everything about the airport gets under KevOnStage’s skin. Sometimes, the entertainment is simply watching everyone else. He credits his friend Marcus with encouraging him to pay closer attention to the couples having disagreements at airport gates, particularly when a vacation hasn’t even started and they’re already at odds over where they’re supposed to board.

“One of my favorite things to do is be all up in couples’ business when they’re arguing because it’s always, ‘I thought the gate was C3?’ ‘No, it was C23,’” he said.

Apparently, the show at the gate can be just as entertaining as anything happening on the flight. “And y’all going on vacation, starting off arguing. I be watching y’all fuss and fight. And it gives me great joy. Great joy.”

First Class, Airport Lounges, And Other Travel Preferences

When he’s not people-watching or taking note of questionable passenger behavior, KevOnStage has his own preferred way of getting through the airport. He’s a lounge guy, particularly when flying Delta, and appreciates having reliable Wi-Fi, charging access, and a comfortable place to settle in before boarding. He’s also firmly in the Zone 1 camp, happy to be among the first passengers on the plane.

“And secretly I hope somebody thinks, ‘Oh, are you Zone 1?’ Yes. Yes, I am,” he said.

And when it comes to his seat, Kev isn’t shy about his preference for flying up front. First class is his choice whenever it’s an option, thanks in part to the extra space, complimentary food and drinks, and a little more room to get comfortable.

KevOnStage’s Travel Preferences, At A Glance

Window or aisle? Window Red-eye or early morning? Red-eye Shoes on or off? Off in the seat, on everywhere else Carry-on or checked luggage? Checked luggage Gate or airport lounge? Airport lounge Board early or wait? Zone 1, first First class or economy? First class

Why KevOnStage Turned Airport Chaos Into A Comedy Series

The airport was a natural setting for comedy because just about everyone has a story about traveling. That familiarity was intentional. As he explained, the creative approach was to start with experiences audiences could immediately recognize, then build from there.

“We’re going to lead with relatability because relatability is key to virality on the internet,” he said.

Some of the show’s sketches draw directly from real-life travel experiences, including moments Kev and his writers have witnessed along the way. While touring with the Bald Brothers, the writing team kept a shared note where they could collect funny observations from their travels and revisit them as potential material.

“A lot of it is inspired by true experiences in my travels and the writers’ travels,” he said.

But Kev hopes viewers walk away with more than a few laughs at the expense of unruly passengers and dysfunctional airport staff. He sees the series as a reminder that people often have more in common than they realize. “We’re more alike than we are different,” he said.

He also sees the project as an example of what can happen when Black creatives come together to make something collaboratively. “Sometimes Black creators, Black entertainers get a bad rap for not working together,” he said. “The Airport is proof that people do want to work together and they often will come together for a common goal.”

With all 10 episodes premiering November 19 on Tubi, viewers can see those travel observations play out for themselves.

This article has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.