Comedian KevOnStage Launches Show Highlighting Black-Owned Restaurants

Popular social media personality and comedian Kevin Fredericks aka KevOnStage, is hosting a new show that will take audiences on a grand tour of Black-owned restaurants in the United States.

Similar to Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives but full of African American culture and cuisine, the visionary is producing a special primarily for Black audiences. He goes on a foodie frenzy across urban and rural cities in the United States, with one goal in mind, to discover each community’s emblematic dish and go directly to the source to dine at the region’s most beloved Black-owned restaurants.

The episodes will live on Kev’s streaming service called KevOnStage Studios. The series can also be viewed through the streaming service’s own app, available for iOS and Android users. The premiere for What’s Good releases on November 26th.

The play-on-words in the title are fitting for the use of comedy throughout the filmed moments onscreen.

Generally, when Kevin is on his comedy tours, he loves to try out the nearby eateries that are run by Black residents. Except, What’s Good is without the microphone, and we will get to see a more intimate look into Kevin’s friendship dynamics and his love for food.

Kevin goes on a driving tour with a group of his friends as they provide the funniest banter to the tastiest-looking meals. He tries staple desserts such as oatmeal-raisin cookies and comfort meals like Joloff rice from various Black chefs from around the country. Most of these restaurants are family operated, and Kev dives deep with these owners to get a true bite out of what it’s like to share their food with their local communities.

