An airplane bathroom is rarely a selling point. On Emirates’ A380, however, first-class passengers can shower during the flight, complete with heated floors and a private changing area. Etihad Airways goes even further, offering an entire three-room apartment with a separate bedroom, living room, and shower. These are among the extravagant amenities featured in a new ranking of the world’s most luxurious flight experiences, released by air passenger rights company AirAdvisor and reported by Euronews.

The study examined what major airlines offer travelers willing to pay for some of the most exclusive experiences in commercial aviation, from private suites in the sky to secluded airport accommodations. Etihad’s The Residence claimed first place with 98 out of 100 points. But even passengers prepared to spend thousands of dollars on a premium ticket cannot assume these amenities will be available. Some are limited to particular aircraft and routes, while others require additional reservations.

How Were The World’s Most Luxurious Flight Experiences Ranked?

AirAdvisor examined luxury amenities offered by commercial airlines, using official airline and airport sources to verify their features and availability. The company scored each experience across five criteria: extravagance (35%), rarity (25%), privacy and exclusivity (20%), limited access (10%), and experiences beyond a conventional seat (10%).

Private jets, discontinued amenities, and products unavailable to paying passengers did not qualify. The study also excluded standard premium features, including lie-flat seats, regular lounge access, and amenity kits, and limited each airline to two entries.

“Premium air travel has become an arms race,” AirAdvisor founder and CEO Anton Radchenko said. He added that many of these exclusive experiences are available on only one aircraft type or a handful of routes.

What Makes These Luxury Airline Experiences So Exclusive?

Chauffeur transfers and a dedicated service team are included for guests booking Etihad’s The Residence, which accommodates up to two people on the A380. Emirates also performed well in the ranking, securing two places in the top ten. Its A380 Shower Spa came second, while the Onboard Lounge placed eighth. The latter has a staffed cocktail bar where eligible first- and business-class passengers can socialize during the flight.

The third-ranked SWISS First Grand Suite can accommodate three passengers by enclosing two adjoining first-class suites and the aisle between them. Guests can arrange the space for sleeping, working, or meetings. Couples have options on other airlines, too. Specific adjoining Singapore Airlines A380 Suites can be combined to form a double bed, as can the two seats in Lufthansa’s Allegris Suite Plus. Virgin Atlantic’s Retreat Suite on the A330neo also accommodates up to four people for dining.

On Japan Airlines’ A350-1000, first-class passengers have a personal minibar, wardrobe, and 43-inch entertainment screen inside their suites. The aircraft features enclosed seating designed to give travelers greater privacy during long-haul flights.

The airport experiences offer their own facilities. At Paris Charles de Gaulle, Air France allows eligible La Première passengers to reserve private suites with bedrooms, bathrooms, living areas, and outdoor patios. The service placed fourth and requires a separate reservation. At Doha’s Hamad International Airport, Qatar Airways’ Al Safwa First Lounge has nine spa treatment rooms and a thermal Jacuzzi for eligible passengers before departure.

The 10 Most Luxurious Flight Experiences In 2026, According To AirAdvisor