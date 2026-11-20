Soon, travelers on the semi-private airline JSX will enjoy the carrier’s signature middle-seat-free flights during new nonstop travel to the Greater NYC and Miami areas.

Starting in early February 2027, JSX will launch nonstop flights from Bedford, Massachusetts, to Teterboro, New Jersey, and Opa-locka, Florida. Formerly known as JetSuiteX, the Dallas-based airline describes itself as “a hop-on jet service that’s faster on the ground and more comfortable in the air.” One of the standout perks is that JSX aircraft are middle-seat-free, meaning no passenger gets squeezed between others during flights. In terms of layout, on the carrier’s 30-seat jets, each row has a single seat on one side of the aisle and either one or two seats on the other. And depending on availability and the aircraft designated for the route, JSX flyers can buy an Xtra Seat, reserving the seat next to them when in a two-to-a-row area. Of course, those who want to charter the entire plane for a private flight can do that too.

Hanscom Field (BED) in Bedford, Massachusetts, is around a 30-minute drive from the state’s capital, Boston. Teterboro Airport can be a 20 to 45-minute drive from Manhattan – and Miami-Opa-Locka Executive Airport is anywhere from 15 to 35 minutes from The 305. JSX will also launch nonstop service between Teterboro and Dallas Love Field (DAL) on February 17, 2027.

“We’re introducing New England travelers to a fundamentally different way to fly, one that puts convenience, comfort, and their time first,” Alex Wilcox, CEO of JSX, told Travel + Leisure.

JSX, The Airline: What Does The Cost Include?

For the convenience and luxury, JSX’s one-way airfare prices from Bedford to the NYC and Miami areas start at $199 and $599, respectively. Meanwhile, the NYC area to Dallas flight starts at $799 for a one-way.

JSX highlights on its website that its travelers enjoy “business-class legroom,” Starlink Wi-Fi, “power outlets in every row, and complimentary snacks, beverages and cocktails.” As part of the experience, the carrier’s flyers get to avoid general airport security (and the lines) as they navigate between private terminals. Depending on their ticket type, those flyers are entitled to up to three checked bags. Additionally, ahead of a flight, travelers can request a JSX crew member to assist with handling their luggage before and during their travel, as well as during deboarding.

Also notable when considering flying with JSX is that the airline has several airports in its network that no major carriers service. Of the latter include Napa County Airport (APC), Santa Monica Airport (SMO), Scottsdale Airport (SCF), and Cabo San Lucas International Airport (CSW), among others. Moreover, the main United States-based airports that the airline flies to include William P. Hobby Airport in Houston (HOU), Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas (LAS), and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), to name a few.