Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2027 list highlights 25 destinations and 25 experiences around the world that could shape your travel plans next year.

Lonely Planet released its Best in Travel 2027 list in late September, featuring destinations known for their culture, food, and landscapes. The list also included places where scenic routes or captivating outdoor settings were among a destination’s strong points. According to the publication, it chose every destination in its Best in Travel 2027 list based on the on-the-ground, local experiences of its writers and editors. The publication described contributors as those who’ve “been there, seen it, and come back wanting everyone else to go.”

In Africa, Morocco’s capital city made the list. Rabat – a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2012 – is a coastal arts and culture hub where Morocco’s historic past and modern present are uniquely intertwined through the city’s architecture, artisans, and beloved annual festivals. Worth noting, TimeOut also spotlighted Rabat this year, dubbing the destination’s L’Ocean District as the second coolest neighborhood in the world. Also on the continent, Kenya’s Tsavo East and Tsavo West National Parks made Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2027 list. Together, the two parks comprise Kenya’s largest area of protected wilderness, accounting for around 4% of the country’s total landmass. The parks are great for safari exploration, with unforgettable wildlife encounters that can include red elephants, lions, cheetahs, giraffes, hippos, and black rhinos.

In the Caribbean, the underrated Montserrat in the Leeward Islands also made the list as one of the best places to go in 2027. Known as “The Emerald Isle of the Caribbean,” the British Overseas Territory offers black-sand beaches, lush landscapes, and off-the-beaten-path cultural experiences.

The Best Places To Go In 2027, According To Lonely Planet

Below are the 25 destinations included on Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2027 list. See the full roundup, including 25 recommended experiences, on Lonely Planet.