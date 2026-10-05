MARTA trains run until 1 a.m. at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. For a flight due at 12:20 a.m., that leaves about 40 minutes to get from the runway to the platform beside baggage claim, and a long taxi to a far gate can eat up much of it before the seatbelt sign goes off.

Flight search engines rank results by price and duration, which is why the 12:45 a.m. arrival so often sits at the top of the list, looking like the smart buy. For a traveler with only a carry-on and a hotel that staffs its desk all night, it usually is. Everyone else is booking a fare whose real price shows up later in the evening, in a surge-priced rideshare or a dinner bought from a vending machine beside the carousel, after the discount has already been spent. Most of that is visible on a laptop weeks before departure.

How Hotels Handle Check-In After Midnight

A flight that lands at 1 a.m. on October 12 needs a hotel reservation that starts on October 11, since a room booked for the date on the boarding pass won’t open until that afternoon’s check-in. Marriott’s guidance on late arrivals says guaranteed reservations are typically held until 6 a.m. local hotel time the following day and tells guests, “If you plan to arrive after midnight, please contact the hotel directly.” When a hotel gives away a room a guest has already paid for, FindLaw’s guide to hotel guest rights treats that as a breach of contract and requires the hotel to provide a reasonable substitute, even if it means a more expensive property, and cover transportation there.

Other hotels set a much earlier cutoff. Hyatt House Sacramento Airport/Natomas considers a guest a no-show if they have not checked in by 11:59 p.m. on the scheduled arrival date and have not given prior written notice. The reservation is canceled, the room is released, and the applicable penalty is charged. A flight delay that pushes an arrival past midnight can therefore affect the reservation before the traveler reaches the hotel. Call the property itself with the flight number and arrival time, because a note typed into a booking site may never reach the person at the desk.

Similar cutoffs aren’t limited to major chains, and smaller properties may impose additional penalties for late arrivals. French Quarter Suites in New Orleans charges $20 plus tax for check-in after 11 p.m., according to its HotelTonight listing, while guests who arrive after hours without advance notice are marked as no-shows with no way to reverse it.

When The Last Airport Train Leaves And What A Taxi Really Costs

Travelers flying to Paris get even less margin than Atlanta gives, with the last RER B train from Charles de Gaulle toward the city leaving at 11:50 p.m. After that, the Noctilien night buses take close to an hour to reach Gare de l’Est. The same late-arrival calculation plays out differently in New York, where missing public transportation can turn a cheaper flight into a much more expensive ride into the city.

The NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission’s fare schedule sets a $70 flat fare from JFK to anywhere in Manhattan, with state surcharges, a congestion fee, and a $2 airport pickup charge bringing a Midtown ride to $76.75 before tolls and tip. Rides to Brooklyn and Queens run on the meter, with a $1 overnight surcharge between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., while LaGuardia pickups carry a $5 airport surcharge on top of the usual fees. Hold that $76.75 against the fare difference on the booking screen. A $40 saving is gone before the cab reaches the Van Wyck Expressway.

Airport Food, Currency Exchange, And Rental Cars After Midnight

A passenger stepping off a 12:40 a.m. arrival at Denver International Airport’s B Gates will find that concourse’s McDonald’s closed much earlier at 10 p.m. Meanwhile, the one in the A Gates center core stays open 24 hours, which means a ride back on the airport’s underground train for anyone set on grabbing a bite before leaving. Seattle-Tacoma has a better arrangement for late arrivals, with a 7-Eleven at baggage claim 15/16 that the Port of Seattle lists as open around the clock.

Travelers who expect to exchange cash after a late arrival should not assume the airport counter will still be open. Currency Exchange International closes its Terminal 4 Arrivals Hall counter at JFK at 10 p.m. every night, a useful reminder to check those hours before flying abroad and confirm that a debit card will work at local ATMs.

Rental cars come with their own cutoff. Enterprise’s policy for U.S. airport locations allows counters to stay open for up to two hours past their posted closing time for delayed customers when the reservation includes valid flight information. For delayed flights, the booking remains valid for 24 hours from the scheduled pickup time, and charges begin when the renter collects the car.