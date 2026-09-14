With the widespread surge of artificial intelligence (AI) on the internet, travel scams are becoming increasingly hard for everyday travelers to distinguish from reputable sites and operators.

AI can be used to scam travelers in a multitude of ways, from drafting copy that falsely advertises experiences, to generating a full-blown fake website that tricks consumers out of their time, data, or money. AI-generated reviews can also be deceptive, forged for hotels, restaurants, or travel-related businesses. And due to strengthening AI models, scams created with them can appear credible, reliable, and from legitimate sources, even when they’re anything but.

In a piece published by the Associated Press this month about how travel scams are becoming more difficult to pinpoint, Iskander Sanchez-Rola, an expert at the cybersecurity company Norton, said, “In the past, people were like ‘Oh if I receive a scam that is completely out of place, that’s how I know it’s a scam.’ But now, the most dangerous scams don’t look suspicious; they look expected.”

Like other cons, falling victim to a travel scam incorporating AI can cost you hundreds or even thousands of dollars. That said, travelers should know that there are several red flags that they can look out for.

Protecting Yourself From AI Travel Scams

First, it’s important to know what AI-generated content looks like, though much of it is getting more realistic-looking at a rapid pace. With that awareness, and by regularly sharpening your critical eye, you may be able to avoid booking businesses that falsely advertise their services, goods, or environments. For example, if a hotel has mostly AI-doctored images of its rooms or community areas instead of real photos, it’s worth flagging it and digging further before booking.

Additionally, comb through a business’ reviews across multiple trusted sites before making a reservation. If several reviews use identical and/or non-humanlike language, they may come from AI or a bot farm rather than real former customers. The same rule goes if an influx of reviews is shared around the same time.

Finally, consider your vulnerability. Wallet-savvy travelers hunting down the best prices should be extra cautious during their search, as travel scams often target those hoping to save money. Remember, as the adage goes: if something seems too good to be true, it probably is. So be diligent when searching and booking anything, and always verify that the websites and businesses you’re engaging with are legitimate at every step.

Regarding how to avoid travel and vacation scams overall, the Federal Trade Commission recommends getting a thorough account of all the details about a purchase before making any transactions. Additionally, you can research a company and its goods and services with words like “scam,” “complaint,” or “review” to learn about former customers’ experiences. Finally, seriously regard how a company asks you to pay. The authority notes that “Only scammers say the only way to pay is by wire transfer, gift card, payment app, or cryptocurrency. They prefer these methods because, once they’ve collected the money, it’s almost impossible to get it back.”