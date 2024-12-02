With the colder weather upon us, now is the perfect time to explore some of the best ski resorts for Black travelers across North America and Europe.

Many of these resorts have been highly recommended and enjoyed by fellow Black travelers. Whether you’re looking for luxury, opportunities to connect with other skiers, or destinations ideal for group trips, there are plenty of excellent options to consider. Each resort listed offers lessons, making them beginner-friendly and worth adding to your winter travel radar, even if you’re new to skiing.

Scroll down to discover the 10 best ski resorts for Black travelers in North America and Europe.

Breckenridge Ski Resort

Where: Breckenridge, Colorado

What to know: This expansive resort is a fantastic hub of all things related to ski and snow activities. It boasts 2,908 skiable acres, 187 trails, and five peaks — providing a variety of terrains for different levels of skiing expertise. Breckenridge Ski Resort is an ideal place for families and friend groups.

This spot, seemingly a favorite of Black travelers on TikTok, is also an excellent place for beginner skiers. Make sure you ride on the highest-operating chairlift in North America, which can be found at the resort.

Price point: For those 13 and above, prices for an Epic 1-Day Pass start at $143 per day on the slopes.

Blue Mountain Resort

Where: Ontario, Canada

What to know: This resort is hosting the 28th annual MLK Ski Weekend from January 17 to January 20, 2025. Happening during the long weekend for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Black travelers will flock to this resort to meet with others, sharpen their ski skills, and enjoy a variety of seminars and activities. Regardless of whether you’re attending the annual ski weekend, Blue Mountain Ski Resort is still worth checking out.

Price point: Day lift ticket prices start at $19 for the ’24/’25 ski season.

Keystone Resort

Where: Keystone, Colorado

What to know: Several Black travelers have shared posts about going on group trips to this spot. Though it’s a ski resort, Black TikTok users also love it here for snowboarding. This will be home to the National Brotherhood of Skiers/Snowsports (NBS) Black Ski Summit from February 22 through March 1, 2025.

Price point: For those 13 and above, prices for an Epic 1-Day Pass start at $98 daily, not on a peak day.

Big Sky Resort

Where: Big Sky, Montana

What to know: Big Sky Resort is definitely a ski spot where Black travelers have had enjoyment-filled experiences. For example, Big Sky Resort hosted the 2024 NBS Black Ski Summit.

Price point: For those aged 15 to 69, prices within December 2024 for a daily lift ticket begin at $79.

Copper Mountain

Where: Frisco, Colorado

What to know: This ski resort is hosting Tuck Black Ski Weekend from January 30 through February 2, 2025. The event, thrown by The Black Students Association at Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business, boasts itself as the “largest annual ski trip in the country for Black MBA students.” Copper Mountain provides powdery, skiable snow on all three of its peaks.

Price point: Single-day lift tickets at Copper Mountain start at $99 on “Play Forever” Thursdays.

Zermatt Ski Resort

Where: Zermatt, Switzerland

What to know: Several Black travelers have taken to social media with documentation of their lively experiences skiingat this premier resort in the Swiss Alps.

Price point: A beginner ski pass begins at around $70 per day.

Vail Ski Resort

Where: Vail, Colorado

What to know: This high-end legacy location is the perfect place for bougie travelers who want to ski as much as they want to flex on the ‘gram. At 5,317 acres, it’s the largest ski resort in Colorado and one of the largest in North America.

Price point: For those 13 and above, prices for an Epic 1-Day Pass start at $123 daily, not on a peak day.

Winter Park Resort

Where: Winter Park, Colorado

What to know: Winter Park is a family-friendly destination with over 3,000 acres of skiable terrain for skiers of all expertise. On social media, this ski resort seems popular for Black travelers who enjoy snow tubing.

Price point: For those 13 and above, daily prices within December 2024 start at $136.

Park City Mountain

Where: Park City, Utah

What to know: Vail Resorts is a large-scale operator of 42 ski resorts globally. In 2023, the organization highlighted the art of artist Lamont Joseph White on the QuickSilver Gondola in Park City. The 7,300 acres of skiable terrain include seven parks, over 330 trails, and many options for black diamond slope skiers.

Price point: For those 13 and above, prices for an Epic 1-Day Pass start at $123 daily, not on a peak day.

Blue Mountain Ski Resort

Where: Palmerton, Pennsylvania

What to know: Not to be confused with the similarly named resort in Ontario, this ski spot is located in Palmerton, Pennsylvania, within the Poconos. This affordable favorite of Black TikTok users is about under two hours from Philadelphia and New York City, respectively. There are 40 ski trails to explore. This East Coast resort is home to Pennsylvania’s highest vertical, at 1,082 feet.

Price point: Lift ticket prices start around $40 (for a night time slot), not including an equipment rental add-on.