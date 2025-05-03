A recently released report provides a family-friendly itinerary of things to do in Abu Dhabi with kids, with places recommended by kids themselves.

The itinerary was for a 7-day trip, but families may prefer knowing where to go based on their little ones’ preferences and interests. Children who love jam-packed, energetic experiences have many options in Abu Dhabi. Young thrill seekers and their parents should go rock climbing at CLYMB. The site is also home to the world’s biggest sky-diving chamber, where you can defy gravity. The family may also enjoy going go-karting at the Yas Marina Circuit, having lunch with lions at Emirates Park Zoo and Resort, or roller coasters at Ferrari World and Warner Bros. World. Another great option is BOUNCE Abu Dhabi, an indoor playground where children can run around, jump on trampolines, play dodgeball, and more.

Similarly, there’s a plethora of things to do in Abu Dhabi with adventurous kids. Due to the setting’s breathtaking natural beauty, family kayaking at Jubail Mangrove Park will be a stunning and unique lifelong memory. If that’s not your child’s speed, KidZania is an amusement park for children 2 through 16 where they run their world, including role-playing jobs and earning and spending their kid cash.

Young children, in particular, may enjoy letting their minds roam free during Storytime Adventures at Abu Dhabi Children’s Library.

For those with a creative edge, family-friendly things to do in Abu Dhabi include visiting the Louvre Abu Dhabi or teamLab Phenomena. The latter, an immersive and interactive art gallery, opened its United Arab Emirates (UAE) location last month.

For sun, sand, and splashing, kid-friendly options in Abu Dhabi include a beach day at Saadiyat Beach Club or Yas Beach, or a visit to the water park Yas Waterworld.

What Else Should I Know About Kid-Friendly Travel In Abu Dhabi?

The report also shared insights into what children want from their vacations. The surveyed group included over 7,000 parents and children aged 5 through 12 from France, Italy, Germany, China, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the UAE.

According to independent research commissioned by Experience Abu Dhabi, being social while on vacation is vital to young travelers. The source shared data showing that 90% of kids “are looking for opportunities to connect and make new friends while on holiday.”

The data also shared that 89% of children want their family vacations to feel like they’ve been transported “into their favorite games, films, and fantasy worlds.” Additionally, 85% wanted to experience “make-believe activities, like being a race car driver, zookeeper, or astronaut for the day” while on vacation.

Regarding young travelers from the U.S., 95% said they wanted to “try new activities they’ve never done before” during a trip. Moreover, 97% said they wanted to do activities they can “tell their friends about.”